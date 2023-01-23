ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldplay returning to San Diego after 5-year hiatus

By Jafet Serrato
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO – Coldplay is making a triumphant return to San Diego with a laser-filled concert later this year.

Snapdragon Stadium, which is hosting the band, made the announcement Monday.

Coldplay is scheduled to perform at the stadium on September 27, 2023, as part of the group’s “Music of the Spheres World Tour.”

The band is best known for songs like “Yellow,” “Viva La Vida” and “A Sky Full of Stars,” among others.

SZA’s music tour includes stop in San Diego

Attendees can expect to see a concert filled with lasers, fireworks and LED wristbands, Snapdragon Stadium reps said.

Coldplay has not performed in San Diego since 2017.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m., and you can purchase them here .

Other artists will be also there to perform, including H.E.R and 070 Shake.

