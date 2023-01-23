January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day, if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔
Fantastic news. Now lock these criminal rioters up for a long time. Put a felony on their record and I wish them a miserable life.
These Oath Kreepers were in direct communication with the White House and tRumps Inner Circle. It's would be a miscarriage of justice if the Architect of the 1/6 Insurrection are not brought to justice. tRump, MGT, Jordan, Gooliani, Stone, Graham, and a bunch more need to be charged and sentenced to a minimum of life in prison when found guilty.
Related
Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of individuals hired to search Trump properties for classified documents
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
January 6 rioter who helped kick open door to Capitol sentenced to nearly 4 years on two-year anniversary of attack
"Breakdown in trust": Expert says judge's order suggests DOJ suspects Trump has more classified docs
Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video
Mother of Ashli Babbitt, slain Jan. 6 rioter, arrested on anniversary of Capitol attack
Arizona Judge Who Ruled Against Kari Lake Admits Her Case was not Groundless
Alabama official “caught stuffing ballots” in Democratic primary: prosecutors
Supreme Court Justice Scalia was 'basically' a member of the Ku Klux Klan, Emory law professor claims
Granting Donald Trump Immunity in Rape Suit Will Give Public Officials ‘Open Season’ to Defame, Accuser Tells Top D.C. Court
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
U.S. Congressman To Be Criminally Charged, Reports Say
Judge convicts Pa. woman who yelled Pelosi threats at Capitol riot
Republican candidate's wife arrested and charged with casting 23 fraudulent votes for her husband in the 2020 election
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
Montana man who took his juvenile son on 3-day road trip to the US Capitol for Jan. 6 is arrested and charged
Fresh blow for Trump as judge rules ex-president must face NY fraud trial this fall bump stocks ban
'Shell-Shocked': Sonia Sotomayor Shares How She Felt After Supreme Court Overturned Abortion Rights
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 56