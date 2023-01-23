ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Jopin Scott
4d ago

January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day, if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔

Michael Thomas
4d ago

Fantastic news. Now lock these criminal rioters up for a long time. Put a felony on their record and I wish them a miserable life.

tRump&JeffEpsteinBFF
4d ago

These Oath Kreepers were in direct communication with the White House and tRumps Inner Circle. It's would be a miscarriage of justice if the Architect of the 1/6 Insurrection are not brought to justice. tRump, MGT, Jordan, Gooliani, Stone, Graham, and a bunch more need to be charged and sentenced to a minimum of life in prison when found guilty.

