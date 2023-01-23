ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why EV Stocks Lucid Group, Rivian Automotive, Tesla Are Rallying Friday

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares were ripping Friday and halted on a circuit breaker to the upside in early afternoon trading following rumors circulated by traders the Saudi Public Investment Fund is planning to buy out the remainder of the electric vehicle company. Benzinga has contacted the Public Investment Fund...
Benzinga

Why This Legend Who Predicted Latest Wall Street Crash Expects 'Meat Grinder' Markets Ahead

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY is off to a strong start to 2023, but famed investor Jeremy Grantham says a stock market bubble that began in 2022 is just getting started. What Happened? On Tuesday, GMO co-founder Grantham said the most "extreme" market froth was wiped out in 2022, but stock market valuations are still way too high relative to their historical averages. In addition, Grantham said the stock market typically overcorrects to the downside when large bubbles burst.
Benzinga

'It's The Only China Stock I'd Buy': Cramer On This E-Commerce Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA is the only China stock he would buy. "I think the stock is breaking out here, " Cramer said when asked about Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD. "What the heck is that stock still doing under $20? I can’t make heads or tails of it."
Benzinga

Why Tesla Stock Is Down In Premarket Today Ahead Of Q4 Results

Tesla Inc. TSLA shares are sliding in premarket trading on Wednesday. What Happened: On Tuesday, the electric vehicle maker's stock was about 1.85% lower at one point during the day's session. But it made good the loss and closed up 0.10%, at $143.98. In premarket trading on Wednesday, the stock...
Benzinga

US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
Benzinga

Allowing Dispensaries To Create Any Deal, No Matter How Complex: Alpine IQ And Flowhub Launch 2-Way Cannabis Loyalty Integration

Alpine IQ, a data and marketing solutions provider for retailers and brands, announced an improved loyalty integration with Flowhub, a cannabis retail management and payments platform. Alpine IQ and Flowhub have partnered to create an advanced, 2-way loyalty integration in Maui, Flowhub’s latest cannabis point of sale system. This integration provides cannabis retailers a synchronized loyalty program with the ability to opt-in loyalty members, connect rewards to any deal, and redeem them directly at the point of sale with one click — ultimately empowering operational efficiency, marketing ROI, and revenue.
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Tesla Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts After Strong Q4 Results

Tesla Inc TSLA reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Tesla reported quarterly revenue of $24.32 billion, which was up 37% year-over-year, beating a Street estimate of $24.16 billion. The company’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.19 topped a Street estimate of $1.13. Vehicle production totaled 439,701 units in...
Benzinga

Sundial Growers (SNDL) Stock Fell To 13 Cents During COVID Pandemic — How Much Is A $1,000 Investment At The Low Worth Now?

Sundial Growers bottomed at 13.8 cents in October 2020. The stock ultimately hit a post-pandemic high of $3.96 In February 2021. Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom.
Benzinga

These Analysts Revise Price Targets On Mastercard Following Upbeat Q4 Earnings

Mastercard Incorporated MA reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Mastercard posted quarterly earnings of $2.65 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $2.58 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $5.82 billion, versus expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard shares fell 1.4% to close at $377.24 on...
Benzinga

MarineMax Poised To Gain Share In Marine Market, Analyst Says

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of MarineMax Inc HZO, reflecting the belief that the company should continue to gain market share in a generally healthy (albeit slowing) U.S. marine industry. Meanwhile, the analyst lowered the price target from $55 to $40 by applying...
Benzinga

The Latest Analyst Ratings for Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive RIVN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Rivian Automotive has an average price target of $43.75 with a high of $63.00 and a low of $23.00.
Benzinga

Tesla Pursues Investment Over Buybacks? EV Maker Commits To Spending $3.6B, Hiring 3,000 Workers For Giga Nevada Expansion

Tesla Inc. TSLA just announced an expansion to its Giga Nevada facility at a time the electric vehicle maker is facing challenges to its fundamental outlook. What Happened: Tesla has committed to invest over $3.6 billion to grow Giga Nevada, the company said in a blog post. This investment will be used for setting up two new factories at the site, including a 100 gigawatt-hour cell factory and its first high-volume Semi factory.
NEVADA STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
112K+
Followers
194K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy