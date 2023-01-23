Read full article on original website
seattlepi.com
New York should pay Cuomo's legal fees in suit, judge rules
NEW YORK (AP) — New York state should pay former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's legal bills as he defends himself against a lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing a state trooper, a judge ruled Friday. Article continues below this ad. Cuomo, who resigned in 2021 amid sexual harassment allegations, filed...
seattlepi.com
AG: Ex-parole board chair violated law; too late for charges
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia Parole Board chair violated state policy and law in her handling of cases at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and could have faced criminal charges if not for the statute of limitations, the state's attorney general said Wednesday. Article continues below...
seattlepi.com
Report: Louisiana often holds inmates beyond release dates
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana's prison system routinely holds people beyond their release dates, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday in a report concluding that the state has failed for years to develop solutions to “systemic overdetentions” that violate inmates' rights and are costly to taxpayers.
seattlepi.com
New Mexico governor vows bipartisan effort to fight crime
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vowed Wednesday to work with state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to address New Mexico’s crime problems, a situation she described as untenable. Article continues below this ad. The state's largest city has had back-to-back years of...
seattlepi.com
Indiana lawmakers scale back on private school aid expansion
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republicans scaled down a proposed expansion Wednesday of a program allowing parents to spend state money directly on their child’s education expenses after critics argued it opened up such payments to private schools by even the wealthiest families. Article continues below this ad. A...
seattlepi.com
Governor creates commission to study Arizona prison problems
PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Katie Hobbs on Wednesday announced the creation of a commission to study problems in Arizona’s prisons, including staffing levels and the health care offered to those behind bars. Article continues below this ad. The creation of the commission by Hobbs, Arizona’s first Democratic governor...
seattlepi.com
Wisconsin governor takes total control of resources agency
MADISON, Wis., (AP) — The board that regulates Wisconsin's natural resources entered a new phase Wednesday, meeting for the first time with a majority of members appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers after months of stonewalling by a Republican who refused to step down. Article continues below this ad.
seattlepi.com
Student groups show support for Minnesota college president
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Representatives of several student groups at a Minnesota college that dismissed an adjunct art instructor for showing an image of the Prophet Muhammad to her class say they do not want the school's embattled president to resign. Article continues below this ad. In a...
