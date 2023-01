Cannadelic Miami, a cannabis and psychedelics convention presented by Psychedelics Today and Berner's Cookies, is set to take place between February 2 and February 4, 2023, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention Center. The event will feature an array of workshops, immersive experiences, and the first annual Entheo Awards.

MIAMI, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO