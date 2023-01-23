Read full article on original website
Alphabet, Micron Technology And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq settled lower for the second straight session on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Mastercard Is Long-Term Compounder Trading At Discount To Defensive Sectors, Analysts Say Post Q4 Beat
Raymond James analyst John Davis maintained Mastercard Inc MA with an Outperform and raised the price target from $406 to $450. The analyst highlighted double-digit+ revenue growth with mid-teens+ EPS growth at a discount to historical multiples (defensive sectors trading at a premium), with estimates biased higher. Moreover, the analyst...
Why This BuzzFeed Analyst Remains Bearish After Stock Skyrockets On Meta Platforms, OpenAI Partnerships
After ripping higher by more than 150% on Thursday, the Buzzfeed Inc BZFD rally continued on Friday with the stock up another 85% in afternoon trading. One Wall Street analyst said BuzzFeed's new deal with OpenAI may not be as lucrative as the market seems to believe — and investors should consider cashing out on the stock's big gains.
3 Trillion Shiba Inu Transferred To Mysterious Wallet After Kusama Confirms Massive Burn Ahead Of Shibarium Launch
Over 3 trillion of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD worth $34.2 million was moved to an unknown wallet late on Thursday. What Happened: This comes just hours later SHIB developer Shytoshi Kusama confirmed in a discord channel that one goal of Shibairum is to burn trillions of SHIB. Shibarium is a layer-...
Akerna Shares Down As Cannabis Tech Co. Converts To Crypto Mining, Sells Its Software Assets To POSaBIT
Akerna Corp. KERN will merge with Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. in an all-stock deal. Simultaneously with the closing of the merger with Gryphon, Akerna will sell its software business to POSaBIT Systems Corporation POSAF PBIT, a provider of payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry. Gryphon, a net carbon-neutral bitcoin miner,...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Elon Musk Gave A Nod As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, expressed skepticism about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted in October, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and...
Elon Musk Considering Selling $3B Worth New Twitter Shares To Pay Off Debt? Here's His One-Word Reply
Tesla CEO Elon Musk opted to finance his Twitter buy with a combination of equity and debt financing, with $13 billion of the $44 billion coming in the form of debt. What Happened: As Twitter struggles to turn things around and generate cash flow amid a tough macroeconomic condition, servicing of the debt could be a tall order for the Musk-led social media platform.
Exclusive: Getting High On The Go With A Nebulizer? This Company Is Launching A Pocket-Sized Solution
Synergy Life Science, Inc. has developed Nebi: a pocket-sized and fully battery-operated nebulizer for use in a variety of applications. It has long been accepted that the lungs are one of the most effective pathways into the human body, as evidenced by the popularity of nebulizers for the delivery of medicines and therapeutics and the rise of vapes and electronic cigarettes for smoking cessation or recreational purposes. Evidence now definitively shows that vapes and e-cigarettes — often touted as healthy alternatives to traditional smoking — are extremely harmful to the lungs. The heated oils and inhaled vapors can build up deep in the lungs causing lasting damage, whether users are partaking in cannabis, nicotine, or even wellness blends.
Why This Legend Who Predicted Latest Wall Street Crash Expects 'Meat Grinder' Markets Ahead
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY is off to a strong start to 2023, but famed investor Jeremy Grantham says a stock market bubble that began in 2022 is just getting started. What Happened? On Tuesday, GMO co-founder Grantham said the most "extreme" market froth was wiped out in 2022, but stock market valuations are still way too high relative to their historical averages. In addition, Grantham said the stock market typically overcorrects to the downside when large bubbles burst.
Anthony Scaramucci Sees Fed 'Declaring Victory' At 4%-5% Inflation: 'If I'm Right...There'll Be Lot Of Short Covering In Crypto'
Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, reportedly said he expects the Federal Reserve to pause its rate hike campaign before inflation hits the 2% goal, which would lead to a rally in risk assets. “I do believe that the Fed declares victory at 4% to 5% inflation,” Scaramucci told...
Allowing Dispensaries To Create Any Deal, No Matter How Complex: Alpine IQ And Flowhub Launch 2-Way Cannabis Loyalty Integration
Alpine IQ, a data and marketing solutions provider for retailers and brands, announced an improved loyalty integration with Flowhub, a cannabis retail management and payments platform. Alpine IQ and Flowhub have partnered to create an advanced, 2-way loyalty integration in Maui, Flowhub’s latest cannabis point of sale system. This integration provides cannabis retailers a synchronized loyalty program with the ability to opt-in loyalty members, connect rewards to any deal, and redeem them directly at the point of sale with one click — ultimately empowering operational efficiency, marketing ROI, and revenue.
Senator Who Gets $500,000 Annually From Coal Company Fighting To Stop EV Tax Credits: Here Are The Details
The Inflation Reduction Act was a key piece of legislation passed by the U.S. Congress in 2022. A senator is now working to delay one of the key pieces of the legislation, in a move that could be a conflict of interest. What Happened: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) was one...
US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
Why EV Stocks Lucid Group, Rivian Automotive, Tesla Are Rallying Friday
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares were ripping Friday and halted on a circuit breaker to the upside in early afternoon trading following rumors circulated by traders the Saudi Public Investment Fund is planning to buy out the remainder of the electric vehicle company. Benzinga has contacted the Public Investment Fund...
'I Think You Should Take The Money And Run': Cramer On This Stock Up 52% Over Past Month
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Amicus Therapeutics Inc FOLD is an "ideal spec." When asked about QuantumScape Corporation QS, he said, "I think you should take the money and run." Inmode Ltd INMD is selling for "incredibly cheap," Cramer said, "Frankly, I don’t get it,...
Tesla Pursues Investment Over Buybacks? EV Maker Commits To Spending $3.6B, Hiring 3,000 Workers For Giga Nevada Expansion
Tesla Inc. TSLA just announced an expansion to its Giga Nevada facility at a time the electric vehicle maker is facing challenges to its fundamental outlook. What Happened: Tesla has committed to invest over $3.6 billion to grow Giga Nevada, the company said in a blog post. This investment will be used for setting up two new factories at the site, including a 100 gigawatt-hour cell factory and its first high-volume Semi factory.
Dogecoin Founder Mocks Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin To Reach $1.3M By December: 'He Did The Math'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst is bullish on Bitcoin BTC/USD, predicting it should reach a stark target of $1.3 million by December. What Happened: Pentoshi told his 670,000 followers on Twitter, “I got to this number by using the January gain average of 42% monthly.”. The analyst added: “will be...
If You Bought Microsoft Stock Ahead Of The Conference Call, Jim Cramer Says You Are One Of The 'Dumbest People' He's 'Ever Seen'
Jim Cramer has long said to wait to hear from management on conference calls before buying names where guidance is held back. That advice could have saved Microsoft Corp MSFT investors a good chunk of change following Tuesday's quarterly results. What Happened: Microsoft reported fiscal second-quarter earnings after the close...
Tesla Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts After Strong Q4 Results
Tesla Inc TSLA reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Tesla reported quarterly revenue of $24.32 billion, which was up 37% year-over-year, beating a Street estimate of $24.16 billion. The company’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.19 topped a Street estimate of $1.13. Vehicle production totaled 439,701 units in...
