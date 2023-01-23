Read full article on original website
Democrats Voice Priorities for Coming Year in the Capitol
As the state legislature kicked off its 2023 regular session last week, Oregon’s Democrat lawmakers outlined their priorities for the coming four months by highlighting goals particularly impactful to BIPOC Oregonians, including state universal healthcare, ending violent disciplinary practices disproportionately affecting students of color and students with disabilities, producing a higher volume of affordable housing and better educating all law enforcement officers.
Justices Weigh Effort to Balance Washington State’s Tax Code
SEATTLE (AP) — An effort to balance what is considered the nation’s most regressive state tax code comes before the Washington Supreme Court on Thursday, in a case that could overturn a prohibition on income taxes that dates to the 1930s. Washington is one of nine states without...
Colorado Lawmakers Look to AI to Detect Wildfires Earlier
DENVER (AP) — A year after the most destructive wildfire in the state’s history scorched nearly 1,100 homes, Colorado lawmakers are considering joining other Western states by adopting artificial intelligence in the hopes of detecting blazes before they burn out of control. A proposal that legislators will discuss...
Dems Vote to Give States More Time on New Primary Calendar
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic National Committee panel voted Wednesday to give New Hampshire and Georgia more time to make changes that would allow both to be part of a revamped group of five states leading off the party’s presidential primary starting next year. But even as they...
Oregon Attorney General Announces 2023 Legislative Package
SALEM, OREGON—As the 2023 Oregon Legislature gets underway, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has announced her legislative policy priorities for the legislative session. The AG’s proposed legislation arises in large part from two long-standing attorney general task forces that helped develop major bills around comprehensive consumer privacy and labor trafficking. Other key pieces of her agenda include further codifying abortion rights in the wake of the Dobbs case, and finally making DIY “ghost guns” illegal in Oregon.
Members of Oregon’s BIPOC Caucus Mourn the Victims of the Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay Mass Shootings
SALEM, Ore. - Following this weekend’s mass shooting in Monterey Park, California where 11 Asian Americans were murdered and nine injured, as well as yesterday’s shooting in Half Moon Bay, California, leaving seven dead and one person injured, Representatives Daniel Nguyen (D-Lake Oswego), Hoa Nguyen (D-East Portland and Damascus), Hai Pham (D-South Hillsboro & West Beaverton), Khanh Pham (D-Outer Southeast Portland), and Thuy Tran (D-Northeast Portland) release the following joint statement:
7 Murder Counts Expected in Half Moon Bay Farm Killings
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms will be charged with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder, a prosecutor said Wednesday. The charges will be filed before Chunli Zhao, 66, makes...
Wolves Eliminate Deer on Alaskan Island Then Quickly Shift to Eating Sea Otters, Research Finds
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Wolves on an Alaskan island caused a deer population to plummet and switched to primarily eating sea otters in just a few years, a finding scientists at Oregon State University and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game believe is the first case of sea otters becoming the primary food source for a land-based predator.
Black Business Association of Oregon Fights ‘Invisible Knee’ to Economic Equity
After George Floyd’s murder, amid months of protests and calls for police reform, some Black local business owners considered the conversations that weren’t happening. “To us it was more about, at what point are people going to wake up to the fact that we live in capitalism? At what point are people going to take into consideration the fact that this man was sacrificed as a result of using a fake $20 bill, which directly relates to him not having financial means?” Alando Simpson, CEO of City of Roses Disposal and Recycling, told The Skanner. “Why does no one talk about capitalism, about Black economic prosperity? If we don’t have financial means, how are we ever going to gain control, which is the conduit to liberty?”
MLK Day Free Food Boxes at Kaiser Permanente Headquarters
For the third consecutive year, Kaiser Permanente is partnering with Sunshine Division to distribute food boxes to 3,000 families and individuals in need across the Portland metro area in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Kaiser Permanente volunteers packed all 3,000 food boxes, and...
Oregon’s Voter Turnout Led Nation in 2022 Election
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — For the first time ever, Oregon had the highest voter turnout rate in the nation for last November’s elections. Former Oregon Secretary of State Phil Keisling, who now leads a national effort to expand voting from home, said 61.5% of all the eligible citizens in Oregon cast a ballot, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Thursday.
Historic Event Showcases Oregon’s Black Community Celebrating MLK Holiday
World Arts Foundation Inc.’s annual tribute to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. takes place Jan 16, 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Highland Christian Center, 7600 NE Glisan St., Portland. Since 1976, this family-friendly event has celebrated Oregon’s African-American community. The program honors pioneering activists, community leaders, artists, musicians and youth whose efforts have left lasting impacts in Oregon’s African-American community.
Black Support for GOP Ticked up in This Year’s Midterms
WASHINGTON (AP) — Black voters have been a steady foundation for Democratic candidates for decades, but that support appeared to show a few cracks in this year’s elections. Republican candidates were backed by 14% of Black voters, compared with 8% in the last midterm elections four years ago,...
