Oregon State

The Skanner News

Democrats Voice Priorities for Coming Year in the Capitol

As the state legislature kicked off its 2023 regular session last week, Oregon’s Democrat lawmakers outlined their priorities for the coming four months by highlighting goals particularly impactful to BIPOC Oregonians, including state universal healthcare, ending violent disciplinary practices disproportionately affecting students of color and students with disabilities, producing a higher volume of affordable housing and better educating all law enforcement officers.
Colorado Lawmakers Look to AI to Detect Wildfires Earlier

DENVER (AP) — A year after the most destructive wildfire in the state’s history scorched nearly 1,100 homes, Colorado lawmakers are considering joining other Western states by adopting artificial intelligence in the hopes of detecting blazes before they burn out of control. A proposal that legislators will discuss...
Oregon Attorney General Announces 2023 Legislative Package

SALEM, OREGON—As the 2023 Oregon Legislature gets underway, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has announced her legislative policy priorities for the legislative session. The AG’s proposed legislation arises in large part from two long-standing attorney general task forces that helped develop major bills around comprehensive consumer privacy and labor trafficking. Other key pieces of her agenda include further codifying abortion rights in the wake of the Dobbs case, and finally making DIY “ghost guns” illegal in Oregon.
Members of Oregon’s BIPOC Caucus Mourn the Victims of the Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay Mass Shootings

SALEM, Ore. - Following this weekend’s mass shooting in Monterey Park, California where 11 Asian Americans were murdered and nine injured, as well as yesterday’s shooting in Half Moon Bay, California, leaving seven dead and one person injured, Representatives Daniel Nguyen (D-Lake Oswego), Hoa Nguyen (D-East Portland and Damascus), Hai Pham (D-South Hillsboro & West Beaverton), Khanh Pham (D-Outer Southeast Portland), and Thuy Tran (D-Northeast Portland) release the following joint statement:
Black Business Association of Oregon Fights ‘Invisible Knee’ to Economic Equity

After George Floyd’s murder, amid months of protests and calls for police reform, some Black local business owners considered the conversations that weren’t happening. “To us it was more about, at what point are people going to wake up to the fact that we live in capitalism? At what point are people going to take into consideration the fact that this man was sacrificed as a result of using a fake $20 bill, which directly relates to him not having financial means?” Alando Simpson, CEO of City of Roses Disposal and Recycling, told The Skanner. “Why does no one talk about capitalism, about Black economic prosperity? If we don’t have financial means, how are we ever going to gain control, which is the conduit to liberty?”
Oregon’s Voter Turnout Led Nation in 2022 Election

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — For the first time ever, Oregon had the highest voter turnout rate in the nation for last November’s elections. Former Oregon Secretary of State Phil Keisling, who now leads a national effort to expand voting from home, said 61.5% of all the eligible citizens in Oregon cast a ballot, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Thursday.
Historic Event Showcases Oregon’s Black Community Celebrating MLK Holiday

World Arts Foundation Inc.’s annual tribute to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. takes place Jan 16, 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Highland Christian Center, 7600 NE Glisan St., Portland. Since 1976, this family-friendly event has celebrated Oregon’s African-American community. The program honors pioneering activists, community leaders, artists, musicians and youth whose efforts have left lasting impacts in Oregon’s African-American community.
ABOUT

The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.

