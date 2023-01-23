The Early Chamber of Commerce awarded Bruner Auto Chevrolet Buick GMC Early the January Business 0f the Month award on Wednesday. Bruner Auto Group strives to provide nothing less than the best vehicle inventory and customer service. All the while, serving the community and surrounding area in some of the best ways! Most recently, Bruner teamed up with other local businesses and gave away more that 200 free turkeys to the community. They also contributed to building beds for children in the area. Thank you for always supporting the community!

EARLY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO