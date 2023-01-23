Read full article on original website
DIANE ADAMS: Who was Jim Ned?
The Jim Ned Creek, which begins in Taylor County, runs through Coleman and eventually into Brown where it’s dammed to form Lake Brownwood, is named for the Delaware Chief Jim Ned. It’s strange to have a creek in Comanche territory named for a Delaware leader. So who was Jim Ned, what was he doing out here, if in fact he was here, and why is there a creek named for him?
Randall R. Russell
Funeral service for Randall R. Russell, 71 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Thursday, January 26, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas.
Providencia restaurant to occupy Texas Fun Co. location
During Friday’s State of the City address at Howard Payne University’s Bullion Suits, Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes announced Providencia restaurant will be the Mexican food establishment that will be housed on the ground floor of the Texas Fun Co. building, located at the corner of Fisk and Baker in downtown Brownwood.
Walter D. ‘Dub’ Fields
Walter D. “Dub” Fields, age 88, of Bangs, Texas passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his home. Dub was born June 25, 1934 in Young County, Texas to Lester Burton “L.B.” Fields and Lorena Ophelia Canada Fields. He was raised and educated in Olney, Texas....
Brown County Livestock/Wildlife Producers meeting Jan. 30
Monday January 30th is the date of the next meeting of the Brown County Livestock/Wildlife Producers Association. It will be held at the Brown County Extension Office located at 605 Fisk Avenue in Brownwood. The meeting will begin at 6:00pm. During the meeting there will be an update from wildlife services concerning predator and nuisance wildlife management efforts in Brown County.
Jack Glenn Smith
Jack Glenn Smith, age 76, of Lake Brownwood left this side of Heaven on Saturday, January 21, 2023, but a week prior he was doing what he always did. Answering the call. Our family could call him any time and he would answer. He would pull over in his Toyota Tacoma on a county road near Brown County and take our call.
Lions conclude first half of district in second place after 68-36 rout of Mineral Wells
At the midway point of the District 6-4A boys basketball schedule, clarity came for the Brownwood Lions in more ways than one. Not only did the Lions halt a two-game district losing streak with one of their most complete outings of the season, Brownwood broke out of a four-way logjam behind district front-runner Glen Rose and currently sits in possession of the second playoff seed from 6-4A thanks to a 68-36 thrashing of the Mineral Wells Rams Friday night at Warren Gym.
Mayor Presents State of the City Address
At today’s monthly luncheon of the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce, Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes delivered his annual “State of the City” address. The first part of the presentation included some economic statistics:. *** Unemployment in Brownwood is about 4.5%, down from about 6.0% in 2021. ***...
Brenda Kay Stephens
Brenda Kay Stephens, age 74, of Lake Brownwood, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home surrounded by family. A memorial service for Brenda will be held on Saturday, January 28, at 11:00 AM at Lake Brownwood First Baptist Church. Brenda was born on September 4, 1948 to...
Downtown Business Inc. discusses marketing strategies during meeting
The Brownwood Downtown Business Inc. (DBI) conducted its latest meeting Wednesday morning at the Lyric Theatre. This meeting involved the various business owners in the Brownwood district and downtown. During the meeting, the members were able to express news and ideas starting the new year. The business owners were able to gain access to information regarding marketing their company to the public, the outside visitors the city is marketing to, and the success of the downtown revitalization the city has been focused on.
One Airlifted in Major Crash Outside Brownwood
BROWNWOOD— One individual was airlifted to Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood after a two vehicle crash this morning. According to sources, the crash occurred at U.S. Highway 84/183 South and FM 2126 between a tan Ford Sports Trac truck and a black Jeep Cherokee Laredo at around 8:00 a.m.
Early Chamber names Bruner Auto January Business of the Month
The Early Chamber of Commerce awarded Bruner Auto Chevrolet Buick GMC Early the January Business 0f the Month award on Wednesday. Bruner Auto Group strives to provide nothing less than the best vehicle inventory and customer service. All the while, serving the community and surrounding area in some of the best ways! Most recently, Bruner teamed up with other local businesses and gave away more that 200 free turkeys to the community. They also contributed to building beds for children in the area. Thank you for always supporting the community!
TSTC to return property to City in first move of potential health department relocation
During Tuesday’s meeting, the Brownwood City Council met in executive session to discuss the acquisition of real property located at 305 Booker, what was formerly the site of a Piggly Wiggly grocery store, from Texas State Technical College. The hope is former the site will become the new home of the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department.
Lady Lions leave Lampasas with 5-0 victory in first district outing
LAMPASAS – The Brownwood Lady Lions kicked off their 12-game District 5-4A schedule with a 5-0 road victory over the Lampasas Lady Badgers Friday night. The Lady Lions (7-1-1, 1-0) offensive attack was sparked by Kennedi Johnson, who scored three of Bownwood’s five goals. Alma Bernal and Jackie Lewis tacked in goals as well.
Tina Jean Goble, 44, of Brownwood
“God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be;. Tina Jean Goble, age 44, of Brownwood passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at her residence. Funeral Services for Tina will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Laurent Mvondo officiating; burial will follow at the family cemetery.
Brownwood Fire Department shares more details on fire at OYO Hotel
The Brownwood Fire Department issued the following press release Thursday morning regarding Wednesday night’s fire at the site of the former OYO Hotel, located at 515 East Commerce:. At 6:17 p.m. Wednesday, E9, E93, E92, C9, C93, C92 responded to a report of heavy black smoke coming from 515...
Lions soccer kicks off District 5-4A campaign with 3-0 home triumph over Lampasas
The Brownwood Lions are off and running in the 12-game District 5-4A campaign as they opened league action with a 3-0 victory over the Lampasas Badgers Friday night at Gordon Wood Stadium. The Lions (5-7-1, 1-0) scored once in the first half on a penalty kick goal by Junior Martinez,...
BFD responds to structure fire call at former OYO Hotel
Shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Brownwood Fire Department was dispatched to the site of the former OYO Hotel, located at 515 East Commerce, due to a structure fire. Upon arrival, at least one room on the top floor at the east end of the hotel was on fire, which was eventually extinguished though it appeared to suffer significant damage.
Passenger in Jan. 12 accident on Early Blvd. succumbs to injuries
The Early Police Department issued the following press release Tuesday afternoon:. On January 12, 2023, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Early Police, Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to a 4-vehicle accident in the 900 block of Early Blvd. Three people were transported to the Hendrick Emergency Room in Brownwood in which the passenger of a white Chevrolet spark was later flown to Hendrick North in Abilene with head injuries.
HOOPS ROUNDUP: May girls, boys collect district victories over Baird; Bangs girls take down Winters
MAY – The May Tigers remained alone atop the District 13-A standings at the midway point of the league race with a 70-28 victory over Baird Friday night. May (20-4, 5-0) led Baird by a 25-12 count after one quarter, 46-14 at halftime, and 66-24 through three periods. Braden...
