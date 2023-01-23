Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
N.Y mom, 33, is arrested after letting her 10-year-old son get a tattoo of his name 'in full-size block letters'Westland DailyLloyd, NY
Suri Cruise Makes Her Singing Debut In Mom Katie Holmes Romantic Comedy "Alone Together" Filmed In SalisburyFlorence CarmelaSalisbury, CT
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the CountryTravel MavenPottersville, NY
Related
hudsonvalleyone.com
Neighbors protest Ulster County Veterans’ Cemetery flagpole spotlights
Ever since May of 2022, when the County Legislature gave the go-ahead to the expansion of the Ulster County Veterans’ Cemetery to accommodate an additional 3,000 potential burials, residents of the Plains Road neighborhood in New Paltz have been keeping an eye on the progress of construction. An undeveloped parcel adjoining the existing New Paltz Rural Cemetery on its north side has been transformed by the addition of an entryway with a large grey granite-clad sign with gold raised lettering, mounted atop two grey stone pillars. The entry allée leads westward to a ring road, in the center of which now stands an open-sided pavilion, also perched on stone pillars, that will serve as a “committal shelter”: a place where caskets can be held out of the rain for funeral ceremonies.
hudsonvalleyone.com
New Paltz discusses proposed zoning code update
Now that the Village of New Paltz Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) is also a Design Review Board, trustees are exploring how to expand when a review is required by those particular volunteers. Within the two village historic districts, projects that involve new construction or changes to the exterior of buildings cannot proceed without a Certificate of Appropriateness. Mayor Tim Rogers characterizes this as “free consulting” that, if used early in the design process, can lead to projects that don’t face public opposition because they don’t seem to fit in with the surrounding community. A neighborhood does not have to be comprised of stone houses for that advice to be valuable, in the mayor’s opinion, and that’s why Rogers has explored different ways to ensure that projects outside of those two districts benefit from the same expertise.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Three-story, mixed-use building proposed for Agway property in New Paltz
A proposal for a 73,646-square-foot three-story, mixed-use building at the northern edge of the Village of New Paltz made its first appearance before the Planning Board last week. The application by Chestnut Properties, LLC, seeks site plan and special use permit approval to demolish the former Agway at 145 North...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Groups, workshops and book events in Ulster County, Feb. 1 – 7
There’s nothing quite like reading a book and then meeting its author. Coming face-to-face with the creator can deepen your connection to the work, offer new context, and perhaps even make you a new friend. After all, if you’re a fan of an author’s text, you’re likely (but certainly not guaranteed) to like them as a person, and vice versa. This month there are numerous opportunities to meet up-and-coming literary figures in Ulster County.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Councilman Bennet Ratcliff challenges McKenna for Woodstock supervisor
Current town councilman and former member of the Onteora school board Bennet Ratcliff has tossed his hat into the ring for Woodstock town supervisor. Ratcliff, also chair of Woodstock’s Democratic Committee, will likely face a Democratic party primary in June against current town supervisor, Bill McKenna, who has announced that he will seek a fifth term in the town’s top administrative position. As of this writing there are no other announced candidates for the position, neither Democrat nor Republican. McKenna is scheduled to discuss his candidacy in next week’s edition.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Kingston School District weighs priorities as federal COVID funding set to expire later this year
The annual Board of Education routine of setting budget priorities has an additional layer this year, as the first round of federal pandemic funding will end this September. In Kingston, trustees are grappling with figuring out whether they’d like some of the programs and initiatives to stick around, and if so, how they can afford to keep them.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Committee works to ensure that every Saugerties student has the opportunity to succeed
The Saugerties Central School District’s (SCSD) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) met virtually last week, discussing its purpose and goals as it seeks to ensure every student in the district has the opportunity to succeed. Among the cited goals for the DEI committee are to build a community and...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Parents voice concerns over plan to send Onteora sixth graders to middle school in Boiceville
Finally deciding the first part of its approach to tackling declining enrollment, the Onteora School Board unanimously voted January 24 to move sixth graders from its elementary schools to the middle school in Boiceville. Next, it will have to decide which elementary school or schools to close, and when. The...
hudsonvalleyone.com
One man crime spree comes to end after Kingston man runs out of luck
The Ulster County Sheriff’s office reports the apprehension of Daniel Neal IV in connection with a day of reckless abandon which crossed multiple town lines. Sheriff’s office detectives allege that the 43-year-old stole a pickup truck off the lot of the Kingston U-Haul on Ulster Avenue on November 18 and headed south, arriving at the Citgo station on Broadway in Port Ewen, where he is alleged to have assaulted the employee on shift and robbed the gas station of $3000 in cash.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Black History Month Kingston: Art, music, culture, and empowerment take center stage
Ben Eichert turned to digital art after surviving trauma, abuse, and an attempt to end his own life. His evocative work will be the focus of an exhibition in Energy Square and other exhibitions. Shaniqua Bowden will help lead a solution-oriented workshop that explores what Black farmers are doing and can do more to own and cultivate land and share resources. Bryant “Drew” Andrews will unveil an oil painting he commissioned to honor how people within a community such as Kingston, from pastors to people in food pantries, have stepped up in difficult times such as the Covid pandemic, guided others, and created a legacy.
hudsonvalleyone.com
20-foot, 10-wheel big rig overturns in Saugerties, injuring driver
The Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call Monday morning, January 30 at 10:22 a.m. A ten-wheel big rig had rolled over onto its side on Route 32. Christopher W. Cazares, 44, lost control of the 2014 International Freightliner and the 20-foot trailer it was towing behind as he approached a curve in the highway in the area of Fawn Road. Cazares crossed the dividing line, struck a tree, and overturned the semitrailer before coming to a rest and blocking both lanes.
hudsonvalleyone.com
The history of race: America’s collective subjectivity
I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word in reality. This is why right, temporarily defeated, is stronger than evil triumphant. — Martin Luther King Jr. Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech, Oslo, Norway, 1964. Walking on the rail trail in New Paltz several days a...
Comments / 0