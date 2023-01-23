Now that the Village of New Paltz Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) is also a Design Review Board, trustees are exploring how to expand when a review is required by those particular volunteers. Within the two village historic districts, projects that involve new construction or changes to the exterior of buildings cannot proceed without a Certificate of Appropriateness. Mayor Tim Rogers characterizes this as “free consulting” that, if used early in the design process, can lead to projects that don’t face public opposition because they don’t seem to fit in with the surrounding community. A neighborhood does not have to be comprised of stone houses for that advice to be valuable, in the mayor’s opinion, and that’s why Rogers has explored different ways to ensure that projects outside of those two districts benefit from the same expertise.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO