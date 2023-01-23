Read full article on original website
Gallery Sitka to host ‘Women’s Caucus for Arts’ group show
Newport’s Gallery Sitka welcomes the Women’s Caucus for Arts’ (WCA) Central Massachusetts chapter for a group show, opening with a reception on Saturday, February 18, 2-4 pm. Many of the participating artists will be in attendance for the gallery reception. The seven artists’ exhibited work is vastly...
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Evan Smith, President & CEO of Discover Newport
What’s ahead for travel and tourism in 2023? Just how bad or good was 2022 for the tourism industry?. Evan Smith, President & CEO of Discover Newport, will join What’sUpNewp for a WUN-ON-ONE conversation on Wednesday, February 15 at 10 am to answer those questions and discuss much more.
URI Sailing team wins McMillan Cup, poised for strong spring
How’s this for a start to a University of Rhode Island head coaching stint? You take over at the beginning of the fall semester, and then in October, your team wins the McMillan Cup, awarded to the first-place finisher at the oldest collegiate sailing regatta. Not only that. Your...
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Jay Sweet and Dan Swain, Newport Festivals Foundation
That’s how many students have been served by the Newport Festivals Foundation through a variety of initiatives taking place all over America, including instrument donations, performances at schools, and support for music education programs with partnering organizations. The Newport Festivals Foundation has also given out more than 500 grants...
Registration now open for the 2023 Behan Bros Newport Night Run
Newport’s local-favorite nighttime 5K returns on April 1st! Registration is now open for the eighth annual Behan Bros Newport Night Run, benefiting the Newport Public Education Foundation and produced by Gray Matter Marketing. “As our largest fundraiser of the year, the Behan Bros. Newport Night Run has a tremendous...
Newport trails far behind other cities and towns in short-term rental registration requirement
Senators and representatives from across Rhode Island are reminding owners of short-term rental properties of a new requirement this year: registering their business with the state. They are singling out owners in the city of Newport, which has fallen behind other cities and towns. Last year the General Assembly passed...
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Brad Read, Sail Newport and The Ocean Race Newport Stopover
The Ocean Race fleet is expected to arrive in Newport on or around May 10-12, 2023, following an approximately 17-day trek from Itajai, Brazil. Before reaching the shores of the United States, the sailors will have completed 28,650 nautical miles, which is approximately 89% of the global race, which began on January 15, 2023.
Gary Furtado named President of Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America
The Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America announced Gary Furtado as the new Council President at their annual board meeting this week. The Council President serves as Chair of the Council’s Executive Board. The President leads the board in strategic decision-making, stewardship of resources, and delivery of the Scouting program to over 5,000 youth across southeastern New England.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Dave Rosenberg, Newport Winter Festival
After taking a couple of years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Newport Winter Festival returns for its 35th edition from February 17-26, 2023. Dave Rosenberg, organizer of the Newport Winter Festival, will join What’sUpNewp for a WUN-ON-ONE conversation at 12 pm on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. During...
Region’s workforce shifting away from hospitality
A leading New England economist is suggesting that jobs in the region are shifting from leisure and hospitality to higher-paying industries, while job openings remain at “historic highs.”. Boston Federal Reserve Bank Vice President and economist Jeffrey Thompson said he’s concerned about whether the regional workforce can fill the...
Rhode Island officer acquitted in shooting of teenager
WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island police officer who was off duty and out of uniform when he shot the 18-year-old driver of a car he had witnessed speeding past him on the highway was acquitted by a jury Thursday of several charges. Pawtucket Officer Daniel Dolan, 40,...
Obituary: Bradford J. Faxon Sr.
Bradford J. Faxon, Sr., 84, of Westport, MA passed away peacefully on January 21, 2023. Brad was many things, but most importantly, loved by his family. A lifelong New Englander, Brad grew up in Milton, MA with his brother Lindwood, sister Jane, and parents Raymond and Dorothy. He graduated from Norwich University Military Academy, Class of 1960. He was stationed for two years in Germany where he served his country before coming back to New England. He went on to work for and became the president of the Fall River Gas Company, having worked his way up from digging trenches. Brad served as a member of the Fall River Boys & Girls Club, was the past president of Fall River Exchange Club, director of the Corning Natural Gas Corporation, and a chairman of the board of trustees of the Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank.
