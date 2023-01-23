Bradford J. Faxon, Sr., 84, of Westport, MA passed away peacefully on January 21, 2023. Brad was many things, but most importantly, loved by his family. A lifelong New Englander, Brad grew up in Milton, MA with his brother Lindwood, sister Jane, and parents Raymond and Dorothy. He graduated from Norwich University Military Academy, Class of 1960. He was stationed for two years in Germany where he served his country before coming back to New England. He went on to work for and became the president of the Fall River Gas Company, having worked his way up from digging trenches. Brad served as a member of the Fall River Boys & Girls Club, was the past president of Fall River Exchange Club, director of the Corning Natural Gas Corporation, and a chairman of the board of trustees of the Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank.

WESTPORT, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO