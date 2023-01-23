ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Patients Already Dosed In TC BioPharm's Phase 2b Trial Of A Cutting Edge T Cell Therapy For Hard-to-Treat Cancers

This week, TC BioPharm Holdings PLC TCBP, a clinical-stage biotech working on cutting-edge immunotherapies for some of the most difficult-to-treat cancers, announced that the first three patients in a Phase 2b trial of its lead drug candidate have been dosed. The Phase 2b trial represents the next step in bringing the company’s off-the-shelf T cell therapy, OmnImmune®, to the market.
Allowing Dispensaries To Create Any Deal, No Matter How Complex: Alpine IQ And Flowhub Launch 2-Way Cannabis Loyalty Integration

Alpine IQ, a data and marketing solutions provider for retailers and brands, announced an improved loyalty integration with Flowhub, a cannabis retail management and payments platform. Alpine IQ and Flowhub have partnered to create an advanced, 2-way loyalty integration in Maui, Flowhub’s latest cannabis point of sale system. This integration provides cannabis retailers a synchronized loyalty program with the ability to opt-in loyalty members, connect rewards to any deal, and redeem them directly at the point of sale with one click — ultimately empowering operational efficiency, marketing ROI, and revenue.
Study Reveals The Dark Side Of Daily Marijuana Smoking: How It Affects Decision-Making And Concentration

This article was originally published in January 2022. What are, if any, the negative effects of regular marijuana consumption?. Well, according to a comprehensive review published Wednesday in the journal Addiction, cannabis use can lead to small or to moderate acute cognitive impairments that can persist after the period of intoxication, reported MedicalXpress.
