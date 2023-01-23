Read full article on original website
3 Patients Already Dosed In TC BioPharm's Phase 2b Trial Of A Cutting Edge T Cell Therapy For Hard-to-Treat Cancers
This week, TC BioPharm Holdings PLC TCBP, a clinical-stage biotech working on cutting-edge immunotherapies for some of the most difficult-to-treat cancers, announced that the first three patients in a Phase 2b trial of its lead drug candidate have been dosed. The Phase 2b trial represents the next step in bringing the company’s off-the-shelf T cell therapy, OmnImmune®, to the market.
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
Allowing Dispensaries To Create Any Deal, No Matter How Complex: Alpine IQ And Flowhub Launch 2-Way Cannabis Loyalty Integration
Alpine IQ, a data and marketing solutions provider for retailers and brands, announced an improved loyalty integration with Flowhub, a cannabis retail management and payments platform. Alpine IQ and Flowhub have partnered to create an advanced, 2-way loyalty integration in Maui, Flowhub’s latest cannabis point of sale system. This integration provides cannabis retailers a synchronized loyalty program with the ability to opt-in loyalty members, connect rewards to any deal, and redeem them directly at the point of sale with one click — ultimately empowering operational efficiency, marketing ROI, and revenue.
Study Reveals The Dark Side Of Daily Marijuana Smoking: How It Affects Decision-Making And Concentration
This article was originally published in January 2022. What are, if any, the negative effects of regular marijuana consumption?. Well, according to a comprehensive review published Wednesday in the journal Addiction, cannabis use can lead to small or to moderate acute cognitive impairments that can persist after the period of intoxication, reported MedicalXpress.
Diabetic Woman's Nausea & Vomiting Linked To Rare Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome, Cautionary Tale
Nausea and vomiting are symptoms of many different conditions. The list is long, and there is also a cannabis-related one. In a recent case, weed was the cause of a diabetic woman experiencing vomiting and nausea for two years, reported Business Insider. According to a recent report in the American...
People Science Raises $5.3M For Evolution Of Therapeutic Alternatives: Psychedelics & Cannabis
Private biopharma company People Science raised $5.3 million in its second seed round, which was led by Acre Venture Partners and followed by Bluestein Ventures, THIA Ventures and FORM Life Ventures. The company, which now has a total $8.5 million of seed funding, will use the latest capital to support...
FDA Says No To CBD Marketing As Food Or Dietary Supplement, Expert Warns Decision Could Effect Cannabis Legislation
In view of the growing CBD products market, the Food and Drug Administration convened a high-level internal working group to explore potential regulatory pathways for CBD products. In it, the FDA concluded that it would not regulate CBD as a food and dietary supplement ingredient. “Today we are announcing that...
America's Broken Healthcare System Means Many Americans Need Wheelchairs but Can't Afford Them — ABBY Has an Affordable Option
The high cost can be an obstacle for people with reduced mobility wanting to purchase a wheelchair. Insurance coverage is often inadequate or nonexistent when it comes to wheelchairs, and U.S. healthcare costs are rapidly escalating. Wheelchair users in the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
