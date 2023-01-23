KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Free Medical Clinic of America in South Knoxville now has a new name — the Kim Health Center. The new name is meant to honor Dr. Tom Kim, who started providing free health care for people who were working but uninsured in 1993. He was given a Community Leadership Award by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2013. The award is given to someone who goes above and beyond to serve their community.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO