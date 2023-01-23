ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

WATE

New, noninvasive treatment plan available at Heelex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Put your best foot forward and walk into Heelex Podiatry for all your medical needs. Whether it be simple pain or something bigger, the help that you need is right around the corner. Heelex Podiatry has a new partnership that is a non-surgical and painless...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Visit Knoxville releases 2023 visitors guide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Visit Knoxville recently released its 2023 Knoxville Visitors Guide, which helps people find the best food, drinks, and experiences if they stop by the city. People can request a physical copy of the guide online, or they can explore a digital version. It is more than...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knox Pride opens satellite food pantry to help more people

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox Pride has operated a food pantry for some time to help people get the supplies they need to eat and take care of themselves. Recently, they announced they were expanding that mission by opening a satellite pantry at the South Press coffee shop. The coffee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
HARRIMAN, TN
WBIR

East TN researchers to conduct clinical study to test a COVID-flu combo shot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new study in East Tennessee is looking to test a vaccine that combines influenza and COVID-19 vaccines into one single shot. Dr. William Smith, founder and president of the Alliance for Multispecialty Research in Knoxville, is currently working on a new clinical study with the goal of testing the safety and antibody response from the combination shot.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Who is this newborn? Rendering of boy found in Melton Hill Lake released to help spur investigation

A digital rendering of the unidentified baby boy found dead in 2020 in Melton Hill Lake has been released in hopes it'll prompt information that helps in his case. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released the image of the child who has come to be known as "Baby Wyatt." He was found in March 2020 floating along the banks near Melton Lake Drive and Edgemoor Road in Oak Ridge.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WBIR

Free Medical Clinic of America rebranded as the 'Kim Health Center' to honor Dr. Kim

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Free Medical Clinic of America in South Knoxville now has a new name — the Kim Health Center. The new name is meant to honor Dr. Tom Kim, who started providing free health care for people who were working but uninsured in 1993. He was given a Community Leadership Award by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2013. The award is given to someone who goes above and beyond to serve their community.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

'A day full of sweets and gifts' | ChocolateFest to kick off Saturday in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday was expected a sweet day for people across East Tennessee, once ChocolateFest kicks off in Knoxville. The festival brings together chocolatiers, bakeries, restaurants, caterers, and other kinds of vendors for a day filled with treats. The festival took two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is planning to return this year with plenty of sweets.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10About Town: A fishing show, ChocolateFest and a Chinese New Year Festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Fishing Show & Expo is happening all weekend at the Knoxville Expo Center. This show has been held in Knoxville for over 30 years. Enjoy everything and anything fishing with over 100 vendors and exhibits and several seminars held by pro-anglers. The show takes place Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $12 and are purchased at the door.
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Covenant Health to transfer land for Roane State’s Regional Health Science Center

Covenant Health to transfer land for Roane State’s Regional Health Science Center. Knoxville, Tenn. (January 24, 2023) – Leadership from Roane State Community College, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Knoxville and Covenant Health will meet on Friday, January 27, 2023, to celebrate a land donation that will help bring a state-of-the-art healthcare training facility to East Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Winter Heritage Festival in Townsend

The Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on January 28 at the GSM Heritage center in Townsend. Free/Parking $20. January 27, 2023-4pm.
TOWNSEND, TN
WBIR

WBIR

