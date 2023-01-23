Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Related
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Jan. 27-29
As we navigate through the different temperature changes throughout January, take some time to participate in free events in East Tennessee.
WATE
New, noninvasive treatment plan available at Heelex
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Put your best foot forward and walk into Heelex Podiatry for all your medical needs. Whether it be simple pain or something bigger, the help that you need is right around the corner. Heelex Podiatry has a new partnership that is a non-surgical and painless...
Visit Knoxville releases 2023 visitors guide
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Visit Knoxville recently released its 2023 Knoxville Visitors Guide, which helps people find the best food, drinks, and experiences if they stop by the city. People can request a physical copy of the guide online, or they can explore a digital version. It is more than...
WBIR
First-of-its-kind study reveals who is using Knoxville's public parks and greenways
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of the most popular outdoor areas in East Tennessee is the Knoxville Urban Wilderness. The network of 50 miles of greenways connects through 1,000 acres of green space and forestry in South Knoxville. It was created almost a decade ago through a partnership that includes...
Knox Pride opens satellite food pantry to help more people
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox Pride has operated a food pantry for some time to help people get the supplies they need to eat and take care of themselves. Recently, they announced they were expanding that mission by opening a satellite pantry at the South Press coffee shop. The coffee...
wvlt.tv
One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
East TN researchers to conduct clinical study to test a COVID-flu combo shot
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new study in East Tennessee is looking to test a vaccine that combines influenza and COVID-19 vaccines into one single shot. Dr. William Smith, founder and president of the Alliance for Multispecialty Research in Knoxville, is currently working on a new clinical study with the goal of testing the safety and antibody response from the combination shot.
Who is this newborn? Rendering of boy found in Melton Hill Lake released to help spur investigation
A digital rendering of the unidentified baby boy found dead in 2020 in Melton Hill Lake has been released in hopes it'll prompt information that helps in his case. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released the image of the child who has come to be known as "Baby Wyatt." He was found in March 2020 floating along the banks near Melton Lake Drive and Edgemoor Road in Oak Ridge.
Free Medical Clinic of America rebranded as the 'Kim Health Center' to honor Dr. Kim
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Free Medical Clinic of America in South Knoxville now has a new name — the Kim Health Center. The new name is meant to honor Dr. Tom Kim, who started providing free health care for people who were working but uninsured in 1993. He was given a Community Leadership Award by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2013. The award is given to someone who goes above and beyond to serve their community.
'A day full of sweets and gifts' | ChocolateFest to kick off Saturday in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday was expected a sweet day for people across East Tennessee, once ChocolateFest kicks off in Knoxville. The festival brings together chocolatiers, bakeries, restaurants, caterers, and other kinds of vendors for a day filled with treats. The festival took two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is planning to return this year with plenty of sweets.
'My jaw kind of hit the floor' | UT student speaks out as finding housing remains a concern for many
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As thousands of University of Tennessee students returned to campus this week for the spring semester, housing remains a source of stress for many. Having grown up in Knoxville, soon-to-be sophomore Karsten Hoglund is all Vol, but his hopes for a picture-perfect experience at UT recently fell apart.
Oak Ridge ‘Baby Wyatt’ case bringing light to TN’s Safe Haven Law
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child.
KFD works North Knoxville house fire
Knoxville Fire investigators are working to determine a cause in an early Thursday morning house fire.
10About Town: A fishing show, ChocolateFest and a Chinese New Year Festival
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Fishing Show & Expo is happening all weekend at the Knoxville Expo Center. This show has been held in Knoxville for over 30 years. Enjoy everything and anything fishing with over 100 vendors and exhibits and several seminars held by pro-anglers. The show takes place Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $12 and are purchased at the door.
bbbtv12.com
Covenant Health to transfer land for Roane State’s Regional Health Science Center
Covenant Health to transfer land for Roane State’s Regional Health Science Center. Knoxville, Tenn. (January 24, 2023) – Leadership from Roane State Community College, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Knoxville and Covenant Health will meet on Friday, January 27, 2023, to celebrate a land donation that will help bring a state-of-the-art healthcare training facility to East Tennessee.
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
WBIR
Winter Heritage Festival in Townsend
The Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on January 28 at the GSM Heritage center in Townsend. Free/Parking $20. January 27, 2023-4pm.
'Melody in mental health' | How music can boost your brain function
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In a time when mental health is top of mind, experts say certain beats can boost your brain function. Studies show music reduces anxiety, blood pressure and pain. At Knoxville Music Therapy, owner Alana Seaton is a firm believer in using music to promote positive mental health.
3 Knox County students arrested following separate school threats
Three juveniles have been arrested following threats made against high school campuses within Knox County Schools and the Knox County Sheriff's Office says other investigations are underway that may result in more charges.
U.S. Marshals: 2 'dangerous' escaped inmates in custody after a search in East TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service said it was searching in East Tennessee for two inmates who escaped from a jail in Southwest Virginia Thursday after finding a stolen vehicle in Hawkins County Friday morning. They said they were apprehended by deputy U.S. Marshals and officers with the...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0