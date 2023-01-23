Read full article on original website
Bouzy, a gorgeous champagne bar, announces opening in Hyde Park Village
Tampa’s hotly anticipated champagne bar, Bouzy, officially opens February 3 in Hyde Park Village. The bar is just next to Public Studio and Hyde House, a thriving creative space in the city. Cru Hospitality Group, parent company of Cru Cellars, is behind the concept. This destination for refined dining and intimate experiences will showcase some of the world’s best bubbly and satisfy the desire for timeless, yet modern elegance and hospitality. Bouzy is located on Snow Avenue, between Hyde House Public Studio and Clean Juice.
Wild Gasparilla Bar Crawl and Brunch set for this weekend in Tampa
We have a limited number of Gasparilla Bar Crawl (Ybor Checkin) tickets available at 50% off – get your tix now!. It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Tampa — we are talking about Gasparilla Pirate Fest. This weekend bead-tossing pirates will take over the waters and streets of downtown Tampa, and myriad bars and restaurants in Tampa are taking part in the fun. Downtown Crawlers have a huge Gasparilla Bar Crawl set to entertain the thousands of folks gathering in the city.
Torchy’s Tacos opens first Tampa Bay location with more in the works
Tampa residents love their tacos. The city, and the entire region already enjoy a plethora of taco options (our personal favorite being Jimmy’s Tacos and/or Don Julio’s), and it looks like another major name is joining the roster of foodie options: Torchy’s. This Texas-based taco joint is renowned in Texas, and residents in the area who have tried it before on trips are buzzing about the expansion. This restaurant will open in neighboring St. Pete at 2314 Tyrone Blvd N on January 30, in the same area where a new Portillo’s recently debuted.
Cinnaholic, a vegan cinnamon roll shop, will open in 2023 in South Tampa
Cinnaholic first announced plans to open in South Tampa back in 2019. The brand new bakery at 927 South Howard Avenue has experienced some delays, but the team behind Cinnaholic just received the keys to the space and the full buildout can finally begin. For years locals have pined for this sweet shop to open its doors and it looks like it will finally open sometime in spring 2023.
