Worcester, MA

Driver in wrong-way crash dies on I-290 in Worcester

By Ashley Shook
 4 days ago

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A Marlborough man driving the wrong way on I-290 in Worcester has died after striking an oncoming vehicle.

Wrong way car accidents become a growing issue

At around 8:52 p.m. on Sunday, Troopers were called to a report of a single-vehicle spinout on I-290 east near Burncoat Street/Exit 23 to the Route 70 area. Moments later another report was received of a wrong-way driver going west on the eastbound side of I-290 approaching downtown Worcester.

Massachusetts State Police located the vehicle, a 2015 Honda Accord sedan, at around 8:55 p.m. just after Belmont Street/Exit 21 to Route 9 area. The Accord crashed head-on into a 2006 Toyota Highlander that was driving eastbound.

It was determined that the Accord was eastbound on I-290 east when the driver lost control of the car and crashed into the concrete median barrier separating the eastbound and westbound sides in the vicinity of the Burncoat exit. The Massachusetts State Police stated that the Accord ended up facing the wrong direction, and the driver began driving the wrong way, westbound on the eastbound side.

The driver of the Accord, identified as a 31-year-old man from Marlborough, died at the location. The driver of the Toyota, a 24-year-old Worcester man, was taken to UMass-Lakeside Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

