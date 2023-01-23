ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Hit kid’s show ‘Bluey’ live tour coming to to Charleston, West Virginia

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49hfIh_0kOTjV4g00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The first-ever “Bluey” live theater tour in the United States is making a stop in Charleston, West Virginia, this summer!

The event “Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show!” will be at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of West Virginia on Thursday, June 8, 2023 with the show beginning at 6 p.m. According to Clay Center officials, general public ticket sales will go on sale this Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m., with Clay Center Concert Club pre-sale tickets becoming available at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

According to the Clay Center, the live show will feature the Heeler family – Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli – in a new original story from Bluey creator Joe Brumm with new music from the show’s composer Joff Brush.

The Emmy® Award-winning series “Bluey” is an Australian animated series created for preschoolers that first premiered in 2018. In the US, the show is airs on Disney Junior, Disney Channel and Disney+. The live stage show originally premiered in Brisbane, Australia.

For more information on the performance and tickets, visit the Clay Center’s website.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lootpress.com

Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
woay.com

February: Winter Freeze and Spring Thaw Ahead

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV) – Based on significant viewer inquiries about the outlook for February, we have sifted through the data to put together our thoughts. The entire winter, except for Christmas, has been dominated by a La Nina pattern. This is the cooling of the equatorial Pacific that leads to an enhanced Pacific jet stream. The La Nina pattern typically brings storm systems across the U.S. that track through the Ohio Valley or Midwest.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Latest updates on Charleston apartment fire

UPDATE (1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26): On Wednesday, the residents of the Regal Apartment building in downtown Charleston lost their home in a devastating fire. While officials said all of the nearly 100 residents were safely accounted for, they lost all of their belongings, and are now picking up the pieces to start over. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Residential fire on 4th Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A residential building in the 2700 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington is on fire, dispatchers say. Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in just before 8:15 p.m. They say there is no word on any injuries. The Huntington Fire Department, the Huntington Police Department and the Cabell County dispatchers.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia crash involving KRT bus cancels 2 trips, no injuries

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority bus trips have been canceled this morning due to a crash. According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, a KRT bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash around 10:36 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, Jan. 24 near the intersection of Tennessee Avenue and Lee Street W in […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

62K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy