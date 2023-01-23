Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Riverview Square breaks ground in downtown Clarksville featuring hotel, restaurants and more | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Downtown Clarksville will soon look very different as long-awaited quality of life projects get underway amid the near completion of F&M Bank Arena. In a ceremony with city and county officials on Wednesday, crews officially broke ground on Riverview Square, which will be a...
clarksvillenow.com
Shelby Noelle White
Shelby Noelle White, 21 years old, of Clarksville, TN, left this world on January 24, 2023. Shelby was born, January 10, 2002, in Ft. Campbell, KY to John White and Wendy Robbins White. Shelby is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Douglas Robbins. Shelby is survived by her loving...
Nashville pastors reflect on Tyre Nichols case ahead of video release
Nashville pastors are deciding if they want to watch the video of Tyre Nichols' Memphis traffic stop when it is released Friday.
clarksvillenow.com
Beaver 100.3 Hunting & Fishing Expo 2023 kicks off in Clarksville | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Featuring boat displays, animals, archery and classes by the Army Bass Anglers, the Beaver 100.3 Hunting & Fishing Expo kicked off Friday with fun for everyone in the family. The Beaver 100.3 Hunting & Fishing Expo is a three-day event that brings the top...
WSMV
Clarksville home destroyed by overnight fire
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville family is without a home after a fire broke out early Thursday morning. Fire crews were called to the house on Beech Street just before 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the home. The family was not...
whopam.com
Ground Broken On Clarksville Development
A new development is coming to downtown Clarksville. Ground was broken Wednesday by both city and county leaders for the development called Riverview Square. A 156-room hotel is being built along with 55-thousand square feet of retail and entertainment space. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of this year and it is projected to open at some point in 2024.
WSMV
Springfield resident calls for barriers across bridge, near dam
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Almost three weeks after two teenage girls almost drown at a dam near the Robertson County Fairgrounds, some who live in the area are calling for action from leaders to make the area safer. Kimberly Klein, who lives in Springfield, said her family experienced a close...
whopam.com
Man flown to Nashville hospital after early morning stabbing
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a man was stabbed during a disturbance early Friday morning at an apartment on Talbert Drive. Officers were called to the apartment in the 100 block of Talbert shortly after 1 a.m. and found 28-year old Abayomi Cousins of Hopkinsville with a stab wound to the upper abdomen. Cousins and the suspect had been in an altercation when he was stabbed with a knife, according to the incident report.
clarksvillenow.com
‘It’s pretty bad:’ Lowes Drive pothole problem again plagues motorists in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – If you’ve driven down Lowes Drive lately, you’ve likely noticed the potholes along the road. While it looks like several have been repaired through the years, it’s still full of rough patches and looks to be below road standards. However, since...
whopam.com
Todd Fiscal Court hears update, recommendations after Guthrie explosion
Todd Fiscal Court on Friday morning heard an update on the January 18 explosion in Guthrie that killed two people and injured three others. As previously reported, the fatality victims were identified as 21-year old Alex Wix of Westmoreland, Tennessee and 35-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville. All three people injured, including two who were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, have now been released from the hospital.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In East 21st Street Wreck
A woman was injured in a wreck on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a van was exiting the Pennyrile Electric parking lot when it collided with a car that was on East 21st Street. The driver of the car was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to...
wkdzradio.com
Man Rushed To Nashville Hospital With Hand Injuries
A man was rushed to a Nashville hospital after having his hand stuck in a machine at Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man around 50-years-old got his hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. The man was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Vanderbilt University...
clarksvillenow.com
Richard ‘Rich’ Lee Waggoner
Richard (Rich) Waggoner, age 65, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Tennova Medical Center in Clarksville, TN. Rich was born on July 1, 1957, in Christian County, KY to Edna Rager Waggoner. He is also preceded in death by his Father, Morris “Jake” Waggoner.
clarksvillenow.com
Tom Perry
Tom Perry passed away surrounded by family on January 26, 2023, at age 72. He was the son of the late Robert and Monnie Perry. He was married to Suzanne Pace, and they resided in the Kirkwood Community of Montgomery County. He was a graduate of Clarksville High School, Austin Peay State University, and the Nashville School of Law. He pursued a business career and was the Chief Financial Officer of Delta Dental of Tennessee retiring in 2015 with decades of service. In 2015, he received the Nashville Business Journal’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Over the period of three decades, he served as a member of the Board of Directors for two start-up community banks.
clarksvillenow.com
13 guns stolen from Clarksville vehicles in only 2 months, police urge locking doors
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Over the last two months, the Clarksville Police Department has responded to 99 reported stolen vehicles and 124 vehicle burglaries. Since Jan. 1, there have been 13 firearms stolen out of these vehicles. The common denominator in a majority of these reports is that the vehicles were left unlocked and the keys or key fob was left inside the vehicle, and in some instances, the vehicle was left running and unoccupied.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
whopam.com
Firefighter injured in Metalsa fire, treated and released from JSMC
A Hopkinsville firefighter was injured battling a blaze at Metalsa on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday morning. Lt. Payton Rogers says they were called to the facility and found fire in an oil expansion tank. Firefighter Christopher Marlar sustained the first and second-degree burns to his wrists when the chemical in...
WSMV
Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An entrepreneur and content creator living in Houston, Texas, has purchased a Middle Tennessee mansion that was considered a total loss by fire officials after it went up in flames in September. Mike Thakur, who is originally from the United Kingdom, signed a contract this...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Investigation into Murder / Suicide Involving 2-Children and their Father in Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) On February 25th, a 9-lap cruise around the Veterans Motorplex in Greenbrier, Tennessee will take place in memory of 11-year-old Sean LePore who was killed by his father. The shooting took place inside a home on Cason Lane in Murfreesboro on January 19th. Suspect Jamie LePore, the child's father, shot and killed Sean and his 9-year-old brother Jesse and then turned the gun on himself.
clarksvillenow.com
9th annual Harry Potter Book Night coming up at Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The first week in February marks the coming of our annual Harry Potter Book Night, when fans of all ages are invited to celebrate the wonderful Harry Potter novels – and on Feb. 2 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library invites you on the magical journey that the Harry Potter books have taken so many millions of people on since the first book published on the 26th June 1997.
