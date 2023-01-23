Tom Perry passed away surrounded by family on January 26, 2023, at age 72. He was the son of the late Robert and Monnie Perry. He was married to Suzanne Pace, and they resided in the Kirkwood Community of Montgomery County. He was a graduate of Clarksville High School, Austin Peay State University, and the Nashville School of Law. He pursued a business career and was the Chief Financial Officer of Delta Dental of Tennessee retiring in 2015 with decades of service. In 2015, he received the Nashville Business Journal’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Over the period of three decades, he served as a member of the Board of Directors for two start-up community banks.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO