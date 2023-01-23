Read full article on original website
Inflation, Recession Fears Increase Tension Between Healthcare Patients and Providers
– Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, today announced new research, the 2023 Healthcare Business Insights Report, which examines how inflation and recession fears are impacting small healthcare offices, the patient experience and the strength of patient-provider relationships. – The healthcare...
Monogram Health Secures $375M to Expand In-Home Kidney Care
– Monogram Health, a Nashville, TN-based kidney disease benefit management and care delivery company announced a $375M growth funding round that will drive the company’s continued rapid expansion as the leading solution for high-quality, in-home care for polychronic patients living with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease in the U.S.
How Will The Inflation Reduction Act Impact Healthcare in 2023? 6 Trends to Know
– As the world prepares for the Inflation Reduction Act’s landmark policy changes, healthcare stakeholders realize that its wide-ranging effects will require new approaches to drug pricing, health plan design, and investment. – Avalere’s ‘2023 Healthcare Industry Outlook’ examines how community-wide healthcare will be affected by a recent court...
60% of Consumers Lack Immediate Access to Their Medical Records
– Carta Healthcare®, a pioneer in harnessing the power of clinical data, have announced the results of a survey regarding patient healthcare data access in the United States. – The results reveal that 60% of consumers don’t have immediate access to their medical records, and another 17% don’t know...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
COVID-19 Health Systems Impact: What Will Stop The Cash Hemorrhage?
The material cost of COVID-19 has been at the center of public discourse since the early days of the pandemic. In 2020, growth in federal government spending on healthcare increased 36 percent, compared to the 5.9 percent bump in 2019. While the distribution of vaccines has allowed for a version of pre-pandemic life to resume, hospitals are still not recovered from the high rates of hospitalizations that occurred in March 2020, and the indirect costs of the pandemic continue to loom over the American population as a result of strained health systems.
Unlocking Patient Medical Records Through Digital Retrieval of Clinical Data
Thousands of times a day, at health systems throughout the US, workers manually search for patient medical charts, print them out on paper, or save them to a file—and then fax, mail, or email them to a payer or third party who has requested it. The productivity for this often manual approach is about five charts an hour per worker, and the average cost to retrieve a medical record varies by state, health system, and the number of pages. The cost per medical record ranges from about $25 to upwards of $100. Not only is this expensive, it’s also not exactly accurate or efficient. On average, it takes about three weeks for a requested chart to be delivered.
8 Executive Pharmacy Predictions/Trends to Watch in 2023
Community pharmacists trusted to deliver care: In 2023, pharmacists will play an integral role as part of the team managing patient care for diseases like diabetes, hypertension, or multiple comorbidities. And to support this work, I predict that we will see more activity between payers, pharmacists, the government and technology organizations to ensure that pharmacists are able to perform these important activities and be reimbursed for their work.
Backed by CVS Health, Array Behavioral Care Raises $25M for Virtual Psychiatry/Therapy
– Array Behavioral Care, the nation’s leading virtual psychiatry and therapy practice, announced today the closing of its latest $25M equity round to further scale modern behavioral healthcare across the continuum, with CVS Health leading the round. Existing investors also joined the round and contributed additional capital. – The...
17 Executive Hospital/Health System Predictions to Watch in 2023
Vijay Kedar, Co-Founder and CEO at Tomorrow Health. Health systems will realize their challenges are not transitory but systemic: This year saw health systems facing a myriad of compounding threats – from historic inflation exacerbating their cost structures, front-line clinician burnout driving widespread labor shortages, and increased capacity issues that left patients in hospital facilities one full day longer than in the prior year. As the financial markets turned south, many institutions saw their investment income stagnate, reducing the support it historically provided to hospitals’ thin operating margins. Worst of all, the predicted rebound in procedure volumes as the pandemic waned never materialized. While inflation will stabilize, many of these challenges will persist as health systems enter a new normal where substantial inpatient procedure volumes have shifted to outpatient, ambulatory, and home-based settings, but hospitals’ fixed costs remain high. Recognition of this will prompt continued consolidation and accelerate health system bankruptcies, in which rural markets will unfortunately likely be hit hardest.
Paytient Raises $63M to Expand Health Payment Accounts (HPAs)
– Paytient, the creator and leading provider of Health Payment Accounts (HPAs), today announced a $40.5M Series B funding round, bringing the company’s total funding to $63M. The funds, consisting of $33M in equity from new and existing investors and $7.5M in debt from Silicon Valley Bank, will be used to scale growth and product development in 2023 and beyond.
Evergreen Nephrology Taps Innovaccer to Transform Kidney Care
– Evergreen Nephrology, a nephrology-focused value-based care organization, has chosen the Innovaccer® Health Cloud and Innovaccer’s full solution suite to accelerate the transformation of kidney care. – Innovaccer’s cloud-native solutions selected by Evergreen include tools to optimize care management, physician engagement, patient engagement, referral management, advanced analytics, and...
Digital Health Funding Reaches $15.3B in 2022 Across 572 Deals, Rock Health Reports
– In a downtrodden market climate, things don’t need to feel doom and gloom, according to Rock Health’s Annual 2022 digital health funding report. 2022 was a necessary reminder that investment is cyclical and that strong players build resilience in weathering funding climate changes. – Analysts expect that...
Sharecare Launches Virtual Model of its Medicare-Reimbursable Cardiac Rehab Program
– Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced Ornish Lifestyle Medicine by Sharecare, the company’s Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation (ICR) program, is now available through a virtual delivery model. – Reimbursable through Medicare and many commercial plans, Ornish Lifestyle Medicine...
Transcarent Taps The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic to Offer Employees Expect Second Opinions
– Transcarent, a health and care experience company that makes it easy to access high quality, affordable care, and aligns with the companies who pay for care, announced a new collaboration with The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic (The Clinic) that enables Transcarent Members and their families to access The Clinic’s expert second opinions.
5 Executives Share Their Behavioral Health Predictions for 2023
As the start of the new year kicks off, we asked 5 healthcare executives to share their top predictions and trends for 2023. Dr. Yusuf Sherwani, Co-Founder and CEO of Quit Genius. Employers will expand SUD treatment for employees: For example, Cigna more than doubled Evernorth’s Behavioral Health Network in...
Franciscan Health to Deploy Innovaccer Health Cloud to Eliminate “Data Islands”
Today Innovaccer, Inc., the Health Cloud company, announced that Franciscan Health, a 12-hospital system with facilities in Indiana and Illinois, is deploying Innovaccer® Health Cloud to enhance risk-based contract performance and to launch a next-generation experience platform to deliver sophisticated customer and patient relationship management strategies. – Franciscan Health...
Omada Health, Intermountain, Castell to Establish Integrated, Virtual Care Option for Diabetes Management and Prevention
– Omada Health and Castell, an Intermountain value-based care subsidiary, announced a first-of-its kind partnership – creating a new, integrated virtual care model to reach and help more at-risk patients through proven prevention and Diabetes programs. The new virtual care model expands the access of Omada’s Diabetes Prevention Program...
The Health Data Interoperability Highway Is Coming. Is Your Organization Ready?
Not many of us remember a time when there weren’t interstates widely available to help us get to where we need to go. Winding roads and sleepy towns can be nostalgic, but they’re not great time savers when time is of the essence. At a macro level, The...
