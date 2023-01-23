Read full article on original website
wccsradio.com
PACE OF FLU SLOWING IN PA, INDIANA COUNTY
The Pennsylvania Department of Health says that there have been increases in the number of flu cases both across the state and in Indiana County, but again, the pace is slowing down. According to statistics released yesterday, the number of flu cases in Pennsylvania as of January 21st was 174,964,...
wccsradio.com
WHITE TOWNSHIP SUPERVISORS APPROVE ADVERTISING REVISED DANGEROUS STRUCTURES ORDINANCE
At Wednesday night’s meeting, The White Township Supervisors approved advertising a revised dangerous structures ordinance. The inspiration of this ordinance was the death of a boy in July 2021 when he wandered away from home and fell into a nearby swimming pool. Township manager Chris Anderson talks about the changes that have been made.
