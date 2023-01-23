Gun legislation and shortage of corrections officers on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about gun legislation, education legislation, the shortage of corrections officers and Girl Scout cookies.

Treasurer Riley Moore (R-WV) talks about guns and ammunition legislation in Segment One.

Segment Two brings on Elaine Harris, Communications Workers of America, to talk about a shortage of corrections officers.

Amanda Barren sits down with Dale Lee, President of the West Virginia Education Association, to talk about education during the legislature.

We end today’s episode by talking to Candace Nelson with the Girl Scouts of the Black Diamond Council about Girl Scout cookies.

