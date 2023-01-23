Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL Conference Championship Picks: 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs ATS Predictions
The NFL final four is set, and it’s hard to debate we don’t have the best quartet battling for the conference crowns. Making picks for championship weekend, however, is easier said than done. As Action Network noted this week, this is the first time in 45 seasons the...
Patriots Rumors: Super Bowl Champ Interviewing For Coaching Job
The New England Patriots keep on interviewing familiar faces for their vacant coaching jobs this offseason. Ryan Wendell, who played nine seasons for the Patriots and helped New England win a Super Bowl title in 2014, reportedly will be the latest to get a face-to-face meeting with his former team.
Patriots Address Defense With First Pick In Mel Kiper’s Mock Draft
Much like last year, a number of different positions would make sense for the Patriots’ first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. An offensive tackle arguably is New England’s biggest need entering an offseason that’s already seen significant changes in Foxboro, Mass. And speaking of helping starting quarterback Mac Jones, taking a shot at a playmaking pass-catcher in Round 1 this spring would be a practical move for Bill Belichick and company as well.
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
This Mac Jones Comment Reportedly Didn’t Sit Well With Patriots Brass
Remember when New England Patriots second-year quarterback Mac Jones, fresh off his first offseason in the NFL, expressed his excitement about working with assistant Joe Judge as the two set out to “teach each other.”. If not, let the following serve as a quick reminder. “He has knowledge that...
Bills’ Stefon Diggs Responds To Trash Talk From Bengals’ Eli Apple
The battle between Bills and Bengals players continued even after the final whistle sounded in the AFC divisional-round game at Highmark Stadium. Not long after Cincinnati punched its ticket to Sunday’s conference championship game, the ever-brash Eli Apple ignited a war of words with Stefon Diggs. The Bengals cornerback mocked the Bills wide receiver after the latter defended his behavior following Buffalo’s season-ending loss. Apple also gave grief to Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen for their sideline spat late in the game.
Bengals-Chiefs Picks: Don’t Count Out Patrick Mahomes
With the NFL divisional round officially behind us, we can now turn our attention to the conference championship games for this weekend’s slate. Let’s examine three bets to make for the AFC title game as we inch closer to Super Bowl LVII. Let’s start on the moneyline.
Mike Florio Trolls Damar Hamlin Theorists With Patrick Mahomes Tweet
Mike Florio, like Bills quarterback Josh Allen, has no time for all of the Damar Hamlin conspiracies going around. Some NFL fans are under the impression that it wasn’t actually Hamlin who attended Buffalo’s divisional-round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium last Sunday. The 24-year-old, who suffered cardiac arrest at Paycor Stadium on Jan. 2, wore a hat and face cover to the game — which was played in snowy conditions — so it was difficult to make out his likeness.
AFC Championship Preview: Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs
Adele was topping the charts, Marvel’s The Eternals was in theatres, and the Olympics were just days away. That’s right; we’re turning the clock back to January 2022, where what’s old is new as the Cincinnati Bengals again meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.
Patrick Mahomes Admits First Chiefs Practice Was ‘Better Than Expected’
All eyes have been on Patrick Mahomes this week, specifically his right ankle. But the Chiefs quarterback seems to have quelled any worries heading into Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. The Cincinnati Bengals will not be taking Kansas City lightly even though they have won the last three matchups. There...
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Added to Injury Report on Friday
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (back) was added to the injury report and is now listed as questionable for Sunday’s AFC Championship, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Full participation at practice is ideal, but appearing on the injury report after being off it all week is...
Matthew Judon Wouldn’t Mind Seeing Former Patriot Back With Team
When it becomes the offseason, New England Patriots star pass rusher Matthew Judon puts his recruiter hat on. Judon is well-known to try to entice free agents over social media to join him in New England. Judon made recruiting pitches to Julio Jones, Chandler Jones and Allen Robinson last offseason and most recently made one to Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald.
Kansas City Chiefs: Matchups, Keys, & Insights for AFC Championship Game
Appearing in a remarkable fifth straight AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs will look to avenge last season’s shocking upset in a rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals. Of course, the biggest story is the health of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He suffered a high-ankle sprain during the...
Why Julian Edelman Is ‘Super Pumped’ For Bill O’Brien-Patriots Reunion
Rob Gronkowski believes hiring Bill O’Brien was the right call for the New England Patriots. Julian Edelman is right there with him. Edelman, who played for O’Brien in New England from 2009-11, raved about the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, saying he’s “super pumped” that O’Brien is back in Foxboro.
Panthers Hire Frank Reich as Next Head Coach
The Carolina Panthers are hiring former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich as their next head coach, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. It’s full circle for Reich, who was the first-ever quarterback for the Carolina Panthers during their inaugural season back in 1995 and logged the franchise’s first-ever passing touchdown. Despite boasting a 40-33 record across five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Reich was shown the door following a 3-5-1 start to a hopeful 2022 campaign. Many believe he still has what it takes to be an NFL head coach, and he’ll now get a chance to prove it in Carolina.
49ers RB Elijah Mitchell Did Not Practice on Friday
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (groin) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per Cam Inman of The Mercury News. With Christian McCaffrey returning to the practice field but Mitchell being held back after both sat on Thursday, there should be some concern. It leaves the door open for Jordan Mason to see some work behind McCaffrey as the second option out of the backfield. Keep an eye out for any updates on Mitchell throughout the weekend as we get closer to kickoff.
Eagles-49ers Picks: San Fran Defense Poised To Key NFC Title Game Upset?
The NFL divisional round is behind us, and now we turn our attention to this weekend’s slate of conference championship games. We’ve got three bets to make for the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles, starting with the moneyline. All betting lines from...
Patriots Emerge As Betting Favorite To Acquire DeAndre Hopkins
The staff changes in the AFC East seemed to have shifted odds for DeAndre Hopkins’ next team. The New England Patriots officially hired Bill O’Brien as their offensive coordinator Thursday, and the Jets also hired Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator on the same day. The latter decision...
Quarterback Future Shining Brightly in NFL Playoffs
As we wrote about last week, the future is bright at the quarterback position with a new era of passers taking the baton from their elders. The four quarterbacks scheduled to start on Championship Sunday are the youngest quartet since championship play began in 1970 (NFL-AFL merger). Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow,...
