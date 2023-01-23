The Carolina Panthers are hiring former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich as their next head coach, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. It’s full circle for Reich, who was the first-ever quarterback for the Carolina Panthers during their inaugural season back in 1995 and logged the franchise’s first-ever passing touchdown. Despite boasting a 40-33 record across five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Reich was shown the door following a 3-5-1 start to a hopeful 2022 campaign. Many believe he still has what it takes to be an NFL head coach, and he’ll now get a chance to prove it in Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO