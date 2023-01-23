Read full article on original website
Related
Why Anna Torv Thinks Fans Will Look At The Last Of Us Differently After COVID-19 - Exclusive
While the new "The Last of Us" series is derived from a video game based on a fictional premise, star Anna Torv believes that audiences may view the show's premise from a perspective of science fact rather than science fiction in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on the...
HBO Renews The Last Of Us For Season 2
Before HBO's adaptation of "The Last of Us" even premiered, the show's creators have been thinking about how they would create a second season, with Ellie actor Bella Ramsey even saying she was confident a second season would happen. Up until now, however, it's all been speculation and hearsay, as no doubt Warner Bros. executives waited to see how the first season performed.
Here's How To Watch The First Episode Of The Last Of Us For Free
HBO's adaptation of "The Last of Us" has been a massive hit, with critics loving the series and the second episode smashing a viewership record. So it's no surprise that with both fans and critics loving the new series, you might want to check it out, whether you're a fan of the game it's based on or not.
Why Olivia Cooke Has To Believe Her House Of The Dragon Character Isn't A Villain
For actors, it's paramount to know where a character comes from to know what motives dictate their actions in the present. If you're playing a villain, while you don't necessarily need to empathize with them, you still need to find some humanity within the character. Otherwise, you may fall into the trap of portraying a one-dimensional marionette rather than a layered individual with plausible motivations.
Why Catrin From The Witcher: Blood Origin Looks So Familiar
"The Witcher" quickly became one of Netflix's most popular series when it first debuted in 2019. There have been some hiccups in the later seasons, especially regarding Geralt's actor, Henry Cavill, making his departure from the show once Season 3 wraps. Despite these hurdles and setbacks, the show is still plowing forward with its multi-season plan.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
What Were Star Trek's Adorable Little Tribbles Made Of?
"Star Trek: The Original Series" warped its way onto television screens beginning in 1966, but Gene Roddenberry's optimistic look at mankind's future didn't truly find its orbit until after the show was canceled following its third season on NBC. Today, an entire "Star Trek" universe flourishes, and Trekkies can't saunter through a convention without bumping into any number of cosplayers sporting Romulan, Borg, and Starfleet garb. But for all of the franchise's iconic characters like Mr. Spock (Leonard Nimoy), Lieutenant Commander Data (Brent Spiner), and Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), who would have thought those troublemaking Tribbles would have meant so much to fans?
The Winchesters Fans Are Ecstatic To See Dean Back On Screen
"The Winchesters" may be a prequel to "Supernatural," but that hasn't stopped the show from directly following up with one of the original show's most major characters. The series is narrated by none other than Jensen Ackles' Dean Winchester, who appears to be taking a stroll down memory lane and reflecting on the lives of his parents after the events of "Supernatural." Yes, Dean did die during the ending of "Supernatural." No, "The Winchesters" has not yet revealed how the character has returned — just one of the show's many mysterious plot threads.
Social Media Is Obsessing Over The Song In The Official Teaser For Daisy Jones & The Six
Fans of rock music, the bestselling Taylor Jenkins Reid novel that inspired it, and romantic dramas are all thrilled about Prime Video's upcoming "Daisy Jones & the Six." Told in the form of a fictionalized oral history of the band, which is being recorded by a mysterious journalist, the novel takes a trip back in time to explain how the titular Six formed. While it also pauses in the perfumed garden of their salad days, it definitely also takes in the lowlights they were subjected to — and what caused them to break up. Think Fleetwood Mac — but with a whole different set of baggage.
David Duchovny Recalls Quentin Tarantino's Kind But Blunt Rejection After Reservoir Dogs Audition
As one of Hollywood's most prolific and sought-after directors, Quentin Tarantino has naturally had to give out his fair share of rejections over the years. Never one to compromise his vision, Tarantino, like many of his peers, goes to great lengths to ensure that his projects are wholly his. If something doesn't work, it's time to give it the boot. This process, of course, extends to his casting process as well.
Say Goodbye To Titans And Doom Patrol As Their Fourth Seasons Are Their Last
DC's film, television, and animation properties arguably "evolve" on an almost daily basis. One day, Henry Cavill's Man of Steel is out, but Jason Momoa's Aquaman is in. "Superman & Lois" soars into Season 3, along with the new "Gotham Knights," but even "The Flash" can't outrun the purge brought about by the new regime. David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, is attempting to lead the comic book universe forward into a profitable future that is competitive with the MCU. But if a project doesn't meet with his approval — just see "Batgirl" for more details — Zaslav isn't above taking a $90 million bath to right the ship.
Law & Order Fans Feel The Show's Accuracy Is Declining
Part of the appeal of "Law & Order" is its ability to stay abreast of the latest trends. It's not unusual for the procedural to rip storylines out of the headlines, giving the show an added air of realism. That can most certainly be the case for the most recent episode, "Almost Famous."
Sofia Vergara Could Potentially See A Modern Family Reboot Happening Decades Down The Road
"Modern Family" aired on ABC for just over a decade, consisting of 250 episodes in total across the 11 seasons before its conclusion. Once the series finally wrapped up, some of the cast of "Modern Family" took on new ventures, including Gloria Delgado-Pritchett actor Sofia Vergara. One of Vergara's most high-profile gigs in the wake of "Modern Family," for example, is her role as a judge on "America's Got Talent," which she began in 2020 and maintains to this day.
American Horror Story's Naomi Grossman Was Just As Blindsided As Fans Were By Pepper's Death
"American Horror Story" is no stranger to shocking, gory deaths. It's kind of what it's known for. Main characters have met their maker by way of telekinesis, wood chipper, magic act, rosary, nail gun, and good old fashioned wood-burning stake. But every so often, a character death causes such shock and concern that it lingers on in fans' collective memories, haunting their dreams and giving them renewed anxiety about ever falling in love with an "AHS" character again. One of those disconcerting character deaths involved Pepper (Naomi Grossman), a playful and lovable woman who befriended Sister Jude (Jessica Lange) in "Asylum."
Why You Won't See Amy Jo Johnson In The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Reunion Special
Fans of the original action-packed "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" series will get to see their some of their favorite stars reunite this spring on Netflix. On April 19, six retired rangers will morph once again to save the world from the forces of evil. Surprisingly, we'll even see another Green Ranger after the death of Jason David Frank.
Gossip Girl's Showrunner Wanted To Bring Nate And Blair Back If The Series Made It To Season 3
Flashback to 2007. Everyone has a Blackberry and Vulture's Reality Index of what they deemed "The Great Show of Our Time" was a must-read. CW's "Gossip Girl" had a stranglehold in pop culture (remember that inspired ad campaign?) Developed by the creative mind behind "The O.C," Josh Schwartz, the series delved into the lives of Manhattan's elite. Yes, they were far too young to be drinking at bars, and Serena (Blake Lively) claimed to have killed a man in Season 1, but that was part of the escapist joy of the series. "Gossip Girl" walked so "Riverdale" could run.
Who Plays Eamon Murphy On Law & Order: Organized Crime?
Many viewers of the recent "Law & Order: Organized Crime" episode "Partners in Crime" took notice of menacing crime boss Eamon Murphy, who not only orders bothersome individuals to be killed, but who isn't above murdering a detective himself with a sharp implement if the situation calls for it. The...
The Mighty Nein Is Set To Continue Critical Role's Tenure On Amazon Prime
There are few things that beat getting together with one's friends and engaging in an over-the-top and ridiculous "Dungeons & Dragons" campaign that lets the imagination of players run wild in the best ways possible. Of course, when one is a famous voice actor and one gets all one's voice actor friends together, while at the same time streaming their outrageous "D&D" campaign, then one gets the popular "Critical Role" web show. Appearing on Twitch and YouTube, "Critical Role" is a streamed "D&D" game hosted by Matthew Mercer, which has led to an animated version of the group's first campaign called "The Legend of Vox Machina."
Poker Face's Rian Johnson Provides Further Clarification On How Charlie's Abilities Work
Hot off another surprising murder mystery, Rian Johnson is back again with the super sleuth series "Poker Face" starring Natasha Lyonne. After his divisive "Star Wars" entry "The Last Jedi," the notable writer/director became renowned for his wildly unpredictable whodunit "Knives Out" featuring an all-star cast. Following the stellar sequel, Johnson goes a different route and takes a stab at television with Lyonne's Charlie, who has a proclivity for sussing out the truth.
Harrison Ford Surprised Brett Goldstein By Declaring Shrinking One Of The Best Scripts He'd Ever Read
Harrison Ford has been in tons of fantastic movies with great scripts, from playing Han Solo in the Star Wars films to the titular character in the Indiana Jones series, as well as countless others. So when Ford says a project has the best scripts he's ever read, that has to count for something.
Looper
16K+
Followers
60K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0