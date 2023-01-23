ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bittle’s Big Night Leads Ducks Over Buffs 75-69

After getting trounced by 27 points the last time facing Colorado the Ducks came out much more prepared on the defensive end Thursday night, holding the Buffaloes to 26 points in the first half. Tristan da Silva, who torched the Ducks for 30 points in their first meeting of the...
BOULDER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Tennessee Announces Scrimmage Date

While college football ended a few weeks ago, it's never too early to look ahead to the next season. Spring is a crucial point of the season for coaching staffs and is where many national titles are won. We get our first look at the 2023 Tennessee Volunteers on April...
KNOXVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Warriors Player: Kyrie Irving is Tougher to Guard Than Ja Morant

The Golden State Warriors have gone down to the wire with the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets in the last week, defeating Memphis in the final seconds after losing to the Nets behind a big night from Kyrie Irving. Both Brooklyn and Memphis are led by exciting star point guards, but one of them is more difficult to defend according to Jonathan Kuminga.
MEMPHIS, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Final Chiefs Injury Updates Before AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs finished up their final practice of the work week ahead of their Sunday matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, and they have revenge on their minds as the AFC Championship Game looms. In a rematch of last season's matchup and also a Week 13 meeting this season,...
KANSAS CITY, MO

