Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
Cowboys Offseason Free Agent Moves: The Top 5 to Re-Sign
RB Rico Dowdle (RFA) We have to be realistic when evaluating who the Cowboys can keep, but for argument's sake, let's limit it to five players. Those five could be linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, safety Donovan Wilson, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, and offensive linemen Terence Steele and Connor McGovern. All...
Seahawks Trade Up, Draft Potential Geno Smith Replacement in Latest Mock
While their year didn't end the way they wanted it to, the 2022 season showed that there is plenty of reason to be optimistic for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Geno Smith emerged as a potential franchise quarterback while their rookie class, headlined by cornerback Tariq Woolen and running back Kenneth Walker III, showed they can be cornerstones to build around.
Chiefs Cornerback On Bengals Receivers: ‘My Guys Gonna Handle Them’
CINCINNATI — Chiefs cornerback L'Jarious Sneed isn't wanting to talk trash, but he did say the Chiefs will "handle" the Bengals wide receivers this week. "Me and my guys gonna handle them," Sneed told Hayley Lewis. Sneed later told Lewis he was not talking trash, just confident in his...
Chiefs Defensive Coordinator On Joe Burrow: ‘He’s Got Like Six Eyeballs Around His Head’
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow got a heap of praise from Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. "When you watch him, the word I come up (with) is nifty," Spagnuolo said about the MVP finalist. "He never panics in the pocket, feels like he's got like six eyeballs around his head right now. I'm serious, you know we watched them last night, and this rusher comes in, it looks like he's gonna get him, and Joe didn't do very much, but he made a move, never lost his balance, took a couple of steps, and threw the ball downfield. Yeah, he's elite."
Super Bowl LVII Matchup, Outcome Odds
It’s time to start placing your Super Bowl LVII bets, and if you’re already picking a winner in the championship round why not pick two?. This weekend, a new AFC and NFC champion will punch their tickets to the big game and SI Sportsbook has odds for the big game’s exact matchup and outcome.
Tyler Boyd Calls Out Eric Weddle: ‘Stop Interviewing That Man’
CINCINNATI — Former NFL safety Eric Weddle doesn't regret his claim from last week, telling Kay Adams he won't take anything back about saying the Bengals had "no chance" to beat the Bills. "I've always said a true man can admit when he was wrong," Weddle said. "Boy, was...
Zac Taylor Shares Update on Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams After Wednesday’s Practice
CINCINNATI — Bengals offensive linemen Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams both missed practice on Wednesday. Head coach Zac Taylor wasn't ready to rule out either guy, but he didn't sound optimistic about their chances of suiting up on Sunday against the Chiefs. "We'll see," Taylor said. "Every day that...
Watch: Joe Burrow’s Hometown Goes All-In On Decorating Ahead Of AFC Championship Game
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow's hometown is behind the Bengals quarterback in full force. Check out all of the decorations surrounding The Plains and Athens, Ohio, as the MVP finalist gets ready for his second-straight AFC Championship Game appearance. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl...
Watch: Tee Higgins Not A Big Fan Of The Snow In Buffalo
CINCINNATI — Tee Higgins is a born and bred native of the south. He was a not a huge fan of the cold this past Sunday and the Bengals wide receiver had some funny methods to combat it. Check out his antics below. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a...
Tennessee Announces Scrimmage Date
While college football ended a few weeks ago, it's never too early to look ahead to the next season. Spring is a crucial point of the season for coaching staffs and is where many national titles are won. We get our first look at the 2023 Tennessee Volunteers on April...
Steelers Are Much Closer Than You Think
PITTSBURGH -- Everyone wants to talk about the negatives with the Pittsburgh Steelers. They didn't make the playoffs, continue to struggle offensively and need to somehow compete with superstar quarterbacks around the league. What we should be talking about is how far up the ladder this team has climbed toward...
Buccaneers Interview Bengals Assistant Coach For Offensive Coordinator Role
CINCINNATI — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers interviewed Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher on Friday. The Buccaneers fired Byron Leftwich a few weeks ago and are searching for another play-caller and coordinator. Pitcher is in his 11th season overall in the NFL and his seventh as an assistant coach with...
Colts Find Franchise QB in Latest NFL Mock Draft
The Indianapolis Colts will be entering the 2023 draft seeking a new quarterback for the first time since they drafted Andrew Luck in 2012 with the first-overall pick. With this need at the most important position, there will also be a bevy of mock drafts, predictions, and analyses on which team should take whom. In his first-edition mock of the offseason, NFL analyst and draft expert Bucky Brooks lays down his first round of predictions, and he has the Colts going in a new direction for their future.
