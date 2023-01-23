ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Brandy Ordered To Pay Ex-Housekeeper $32k In Legal Fees, Weeks After Coughing Up $45k To Settle Discrimination Lawsuit

Brandy was ordered to pay an additional $32k to her ex-housekeeper to cover her legal bills — weeks after coughing up $45k to settle the discrimination lawsuit her employee filed, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held this week in the ex-employee Maria Elizabeth Castaneda’s lawsuit to determine attorney fees. As we first reported, last year, 60-year-old Castaneda sued Brandy accusing her of firing her after working for 20 years at the singer’s home. She said the entertainer terminated her due to her age. In the lawsuit, Castaneda said she was responsible for...
New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal

A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
'No one asked you' - Walmart employee demanded by a man to mind his own business trying to help with bathroom dilemma

What would you do if you were a male who needed to use the restroom in the shop but had taken your daughter, who was four years old, along with you?. The young child could be in danger if left unattended outside the men's restroom, but bringing her inside would provide its own set of issues. Instead, taking the young girl into the ladies' room might be even more unpleasant and divisive.
Ultimate Guide on How to Get a Public Data Check Free Online

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The internet has made it easier than ever to access publicly available information and do free background checks on anybody, including friends, family members, neighbors, and even yourself. But you still need some information on how to conduct a public data check free.
New California congressman Kevin Kiley is using his new position to ‘expose’ Gavin Newsom

Now that he’s a congressman with a national megaphone, Kevin Kiley’s eager to describe over and over how he sees Gov. Gavin Newsom ruining California. Four days after taking office, the Rocklin Republican vowed on his blog, “I will continue to do everything I can to expose Newsom’s failures, using all the new tools at my disposal to hold him accountable. Our movement for sanity in California will continue to grow.”
