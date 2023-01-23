ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'

Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
OK! Magazine

Mariah Carey & Twins Hit The Slopes As Singer Reportedly Prepares To File For Full Custody Of Her & Nick Cannon's Kids

On Wednesdays we wear pink — and hit the ski slopes!Mariah Carey enjoyed a winter wonderland-filled day with her and ex-husband Nick Cannon's 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, as they bundled up for an adventurous afternoon in Aspen, Colo."Matching ensems on the slopes!⛷️❄️," the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer captioned her Wednesday, January 18, Instagram post alongside photos of Carey and her kiddos. RELIVE MARIAH CAREY'S 6 CUTEST MOMENTS WITH HER KIDS: PHOTOSThe ladies of the family had a mother-daughter moment in identical pink jackets, black ski pants and winter hats, while Moroccan sported a black puffer...
ASPEN, CO
talentrecap.com

Britney Spears Shocks Fans Upon Sudden Change of Name to River Red

Britney Spears has recently sparked concern over cryptic posts on her Instagram, claiming that she’s changed her name to River Red. She also got her fans intrigued about her new tattoo which was assumed to be about her ex Justin Timberlake. Britney Spears Claims that She Changed Her Name...
HAWAII STATE
The Guardian

‘My education was in a bar’: Shania Twain on childhood, stardom, divorce and survival

‘What’s your favourite track?” Shania Twain asks, about her new album, speaking to me over a video call from her home in Switzerland. She has a strange approachability, as if you already know her, and not just because she has been famous since for ever. Even in the slightly vaudevillian years, she had those friendly eyes and a straightforwardness that now, at 57, she doesn’t try to mask.
NBC Chicago

‘Chicago Fire' Star Taylor Kinney Taking Break From Hit Show: Reports

One of the stars of the hit NBC series "Chicago Fire," Taylor Kinney, will reportedly be taking a break from the show. According to multiple reports, Kinney, who plays Kelly Severide on the Dick Wolf series, is taking a leave of absence, with a source close to the matter telling Variety the break is due to a personal matter. Deadline was the first to report the news.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix denies contestants on the ‘Squid Game’ reality show have been dropping like flies

Everyone pretty much agreed that Netflix’s announcement of an unscripted game show inspired by the Korean smash-hit television drama Squid Game, where contestants would be facing off for a shot at the $4.56 million cash prize, pretty much went against the whole point of the show. Yet, things have somehow gotten worse in the first few days of production, with reports surfacing that players were already needing medical assistance.
NME

Madonna adds fifth London date to 2023 world tour

Madonna has announced a fifth London show as part of her 2023 ‘Celebration Tour’ – tickets will be available here. As announced last week, the pop icon is due to hit the road this summer for a 35+ date stint to mark her 40 years in music.

Comments / 0

Community Policy