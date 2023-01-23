Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Legendary MLB Star DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Another MLB Legend DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Related
Fall Out Boy Tease Big News After Intimate Hometown Show
This is shaping up to be an exciting year for Fall Out Boy fans!
Beyoncé Fans Freak Out Over Her Amazing Sound Check Ahead Of Dubai Concert
Stans in Dubai were able to hear her sound check from miles away.
Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'
Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
Mariah Carey & Twins Hit The Slopes As Singer Reportedly Prepares To File For Full Custody Of Her & Nick Cannon's Kids
On Wednesdays we wear pink — and hit the ski slopes!Mariah Carey enjoyed a winter wonderland-filled day with her and ex-husband Nick Cannon's 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, as they bundled up for an adventurous afternoon in Aspen, Colo."Matching ensems on the slopes!⛷️❄️," the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer captioned her Wednesday, January 18, Instagram post alongside photos of Carey and her kiddos. RELIVE MARIAH CAREY'S 6 CUTEST MOMENTS WITH HER KIDS: PHOTOSThe ladies of the family had a mother-daughter moment in identical pink jackets, black ski pants and winter hats, while Moroccan sported a black puffer...
How to get tickets for Madonna’s 2023 ‘The Celebration Tour’
Tickets for Madonna’s “The Celebration Tour” went on sale to the general public today, and tickets are already going quickly. Due to overwhelming demand, 28 new dates were recently added across both North America and Europe with many dates already sold out. Sadly, Madonna will not be...
talentrecap.com
Britney Spears Shocks Fans Upon Sudden Change of Name to River Red
Britney Spears has recently sparked concern over cryptic posts on her Instagram, claiming that she’s changed her name to River Red. She also got her fans intrigued about her new tattoo which was assumed to be about her ex Justin Timberlake. Britney Spears Claims that She Changed Her Name...
‘My education was in a bar’: Shania Twain on childhood, stardom, divorce and survival
‘What’s your favourite track?” Shania Twain asks, about her new album, speaking to me over a video call from her home in Switzerland. She has a strange approachability, as if you already know her, and not just because she has been famous since for ever. Even in the slightly vaudevillian years, she had those friendly eyes and a straightforwardness that now, at 57, she doesn’t try to mask.
wegotthiscovered.com
Disney fans are furious with Funko for whitewashing a new Pop past the point of recognition
Funko Pop, the company that will one day make a toy out of every popular franchise character ever, is in hot water after revealing a pair of Funkos in the forms of Tiana and Naveen from The Princess and the Frog. The problem? Prince Naveen is white. Another problem? Funko has a history of doing this.
‘Chicago Fire' Star Taylor Kinney Taking Break From Hit Show: Reports
One of the stars of the hit NBC series "Chicago Fire," Taylor Kinney, will reportedly be taking a break from the show. According to multiple reports, Kinney, who plays Kelly Severide on the Dick Wolf series, is taking a leave of absence, with a source close to the matter telling Variety the break is due to a personal matter. Deadline was the first to report the news.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix denies contestants on the ‘Squid Game’ reality show have been dropping like flies
Everyone pretty much agreed that Netflix’s announcement of an unscripted game show inspired by the Korean smash-hit television drama Squid Game, where contestants would be facing off for a shot at the $4.56 million cash prize, pretty much went against the whole point of the show. Yet, things have somehow gotten worse in the first few days of production, with reports surfacing that players were already needing medical assistance.
NME
Madonna adds fifth London date to 2023 world tour
Madonna has announced a fifth London show as part of her 2023 ‘Celebration Tour’ – tickets will be available here. As announced last week, the pop icon is due to hit the road this summer for a 35+ date stint to mark her 40 years in music.
DeadPool Star, TJ Miller, Credits His Hollywood Success to Brain Damage Suffered While Filming in New Zealand
You may know TJ Miller from his on-screen personas on hit shows like Silicon Valley, Marvel's mega-hit Deadpool, or his long list of voiceover work. But, the 41-year-old, Colorado native's first and true love is standup comedy.
Comments / 0