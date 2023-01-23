Read full article on original website
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 isn’t just a good phone — it’s also my favorite computer
Samsung is good at making some of the best phones money can buy. Samsung also happens to do a terrible job at marketing those great phones. Actually, the company sucks at it. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the best example of Samsung’s failure at telling a great story around a compelling product. Now, I have never recommended that a person drop $1,799 on a smartphone unless that person happens to be an enthusiast with a deep pocket. I know a few such people. But almost every time I see them toying with the Samsung foldable, I have the urge to scream “you’re holding it wrong,” somewhat like late Apple CEO Steve Jobs.
My iPhone 14 Pro camera is ruined, and it’s all Apple’s fault
Every year, Apple touts the iPhone as having an incredible camera system — and, yes, the hardware is certainly impressive. The iPhone 14 Pro has the latest advancements that Apple offers in terms of camera upgrades, including a huge jump to a 48MP main camera with pixel-binning technology (four su-pixels to make up one larger pixel), a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, faster night mode, and more. Again, on the hardware front, the iPhone 14 Pro camera looks impressive. And it is!
Trading in your iPhone with Apple? You’ll get less than yesterday
For the second time in two months, Apple has reduced the trade-in values of many of its iPhones and other products. Spotted by MacRumors, the adjustments are pretty significant for some of its handsets. For example, anyone trading in an iPhone 13 Pro Max with Apple will now receive up...
Pro users are already unhappy with the upcoming Mac Pro
It’s not a good time to be a fan of Apple’s Mac Pro. The last few weeks have seen one bad news story follows another, and now pro-level users are venting their frustrations with Apple’s future plans. Just yesterday, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman claimed the upcoming revision...
Samsung accidentally reveals price of its 77-inch QD-OLED TV
Usually, when new TVs are announced at CES, it can take months for companies to reveal pricing and availability. And perhaps Samsung was planning to do just that with its 77-inch S95C, its largest QD-OLED TV to date. But the company seemingly let the cat out of the bag on January 26, by including the new model — and its price — on its U.S. website, according to Sammobile.
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
This HP laptop is typically $1,800, but right now it’s just $629
Let’s cut to the chase: The HP ProBook 445 G8 laptop is $1,199 off today. That’s certainly one of the best laptop deals available right now. The laptop, which typically costs $1,828, is now only $629 for the duration of this deal. It’s enough to make you do a doubletake, maybe even a tripletake. Plus, this edition comes with a free year of HP Wolf Pro Security. Go ahead and click the button below to take a look yourself, then read on for the highlights and an overview of what HP Wolf Pro Security can do to make your next year of laptop usage a low stress affair.
2 ways the new MacBook Pro may be worse than the 2021 model
The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros have arrived, and in almost every way, they’re a solid improvement over the 2021 models. They have better graphics, longer battery life, and faster connectivity. They look the same on the outside, but the internal upgrades are real. But there are two...
Apple Studio Display just got an unprecedented price cut
We don’t often see major discounts on top-of-the-line Apple products, so imagine our surprise when Amazon released this Apple Studio Display deal today. The unique desktop monitor is down to only $1,300 from its usual $1,599. That’s not exactly cheap, but it’s nearly $300 off a premiere Apple product. Monitor deals like this are rare, so grab it before Amazon raises the price again. If you’re not completely sold, let us explain why you need one for your setup.
Here’s why people are saying to avoid the entry-level M2 Pro MacBook Pro
One thing Mac users have always been able to count on in recent years is the blazing speed of their computer’s storage. The brand-new M2 Pro MacBook Pro and M2 Mac mini, however, look set to be bitterly disappointing in that regard. That’s because multiple outlets have confirmed that...
This is the OnePlus Pad — the OnePlus tablet we’ve waited years for
OnePlus will be launching its long-awaited first Android tablet pretty soon, and new renders bring our initial look at the upcoming device. The new renders come from the reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka @OnLeaks) in partnership with the folks over at MySmartPrice. Shortly after that reveal, OnePlus itself uploaded a teaser of its upcoming tablet before subsequently sharing a render of its own to TechRadar.
How to get Apple’s Black History Month 2023 wallpapers for your iPhone and Apple Watch
Apple has introduced culturally appropriate new wallpapers and watch faces for the iPhone and Apple Watch as part of its commemoration of Black History Month. The company calls this its "Unity Mosaic," and both have arrived with iOS 16.3's release. A new Black Unity Sport Loop band is also available for Apple Watch owners who want to really complete the look.
HP Dragonfly Pro vs. Apple MacBook Pro 14: a solid alternative?
Apple’s MacBook Pro 14 has taken over as the best 14-inch laptop you can buy today, thanks to great performance and battery life, a spectacular display, and an elegant, functional design. It’s one of the best laptops you can buy, and it’s just been upgraded with the newer Apple M2 Pro and Max CPUs for even better performance and efficiency.
3 reasons you should buy the Google Pixel Watch today
Picking a new smartwatch is a big decision. There are a lot of different variables to choose from, and no matter which one you pick, you’ll be sinking some cash into it. If you’re eyeing the Google Pixel Watch, you’ve come to the right place. There are a lot of reasons to buy it, but we’ve picked out some of our favorites.
I can’t believe I’m recommending Forspoken on PS5 over PC
I’ll almost always recommend a PC release over a console release. You have access to more graphics options, more opportunities to optimize your performance, and a community-driven support system for modifying or repairing your games. That’s especially true as the current generation of consoles begin to show their age.
Why you need to order LG’s 240Hz OLED gaming monitor
LG announced a pair of interesting new monitors at CES. And while CES has presented a ton of awesome monitor reveals, these two are special due to some interesting developments in the stats and specs department. You’ll want to know about these developments because they are going to provide the most fluid experience you’re likely to have ever seen on a monitor. Unfortunately, unless numbers and hardware are your game, it might all be a bit tricky to parse. So, before we look at the monitor themselves, let’s start by reviewing the changes and seeing why they’re such a big deal.
The best VR headset might be one you’ve never heard of
It’s no surprise that the best VR headsets are those in use by corporations and organizations that are doing simulation, design, and research. While Meta, HTC, and other well-known VR headset manufacturers have upped their game with the latest batch of high-end, consumer headsets, they still can’t really compete with the very best from companies like Varjo that design specifically for the enterprise VR market.
Forget the Surface Laptop 5: Surface Laptop 4 is $150 off today
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is out now, but if you’re searching for a bargain, the previous generation is where it’s at. Best Buy currently has the Surface Laptop 4 on sale for $750 after a $150 discount. If you’re fine with your computer not being the shiniest new toy on the block, the Surface Laptop 4 will serve you fine. Here’s why it’s still worth your money.
SoundPeats Opera05 review: golden earbuds for golden ears
SoundPeats Opera05 review: golden earbuds for golden ears. “With three drivers per bud, the SoundPeats Opera05 are a bargain for audiophiles on a strict budget.”. It shouldn’t matter what name is on a set of headphones or a Bluetooth speaker. If it delivers a great experience for the price, it’s going to get a good score.
Apple Mac Mini M2 vs. M1: don’t make a buying mistake
Apple’s new Mac Mini M2 promises better performance and features at a lower price. But with the next-gen machine now out and making the rounds, you can score a deal on a last-gen Mac Mini M1. Which should you buy?. Contents. Should you buy the Mac Mini M2 or...
