New Jersey man sentenced to prison for attacking Capitol officer who later died
WASHINGTON (AP) — A New Jersey man who joined a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Friday to more than six years in prison for using pepper spray to assault police officers, one of whom died a day after the siege. Julian Khater didn’t mention the...
WATCH: Pelosi says she has ‘no intention’ of viewing husband’s attack
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke to reporters after a video was made public showing her husband, Paul Pelosi, fighting with his assailant for control of a hammer moments before he was struck during a brutal attack in the couple’s San Francisco home last year. Watch Pelosi’s remarks in...
Jury finds 4 Oath Keepers guilty of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 case
WASHINGTON (AP) — Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack in the second major trial of far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power. The verdict against Joseph Hackett of Sarasota, Florida;...
Classified documents found at Mike Pence’s Indiana home
NEW YORK (AP) — Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home last week, his lawyer told the National Archives in a letter — the latest in a string of discoveries of confidential information in private residences. The records “appear to...
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Donald Trump argues in wild court filing that New York can't sue the Trump Organization because it doesn't legally exist
'Trump Organization' is branding shorthand, so it can't be sued, the defendants said repeatedly in the lengthy court filing.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Reaction swift after Tyre Nichols police footage released; 'These men were street fighting,' former cop says
Reaction to the release of Memphis police bodycam footage showing the deadly encounter between officers and Tyre Nichols was swift Friday evening.
WATCH: White House says Biden, Nichols family are calling for peaceful protests
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday said President Joe Biden has been briefed about Tyre Nichols’ encounter with police but neither he nor White House officials have seen the video. Watch the briefing in the player above. Jean-Pierre said that Biden was joining Nichols family’s call for...
House Republicans push for investigation into Hunter Biden’s art sales
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans renewed their investigation Wednesday into the art dealings of Hunter Biden, pushing for details on who is purchasing his work as part of the party’s long-promised probe into President Joe Biden and his family. Rep. James Comer, new chairman of the House Oversight...
WATCH: What we know about the classified items found at Biden’s residence
Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home last week, his lawyers says, the latest in a string of recoveries of confidential information from the homes of current and former top U.S. officials. The records “appear to be a small number of documents...
National Archives asks former U.S. leaders to re-check for classified documents
WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives has asked former U.S. presidents and vice presidents to recheck their personal records for any classified documents following the news that President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence had such documents in their possession, two people familiar with the matter said Thursday.
Democrat Schiff, who lead 1st Trump impeachment, enters California Senate race
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who rose to national prominence as the lead prosecutor in President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, announced Thursday that he is seeking the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein. “We need a fighter in the U.S. Senate...
WATCH: Biden delivers Lunar New Year remarks following California shootings
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday honored 18 people killed in two California mass shootings, saying “we have to be there” with the communities that have been forever scarred by gun violence. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. “Our prayers are with the...
Trump berates female Fox News host for ‘grating voice’ and ‘jittery’ presentation
Donald Trump gave an unsolicited review of Fox News show The Five in which he branded co-host Jessica Tarlov “absolutely terrible” and called her voice “grating and unendurable.”Tarlov, a former Democratic pollster, is one of the liberal voices on the show and was named a co-host in 2021.“I really like The Five on Fox News, especially the hosts, with the exception of wacky Jessica Tarlov, who is absolutely terrible,” the one-term president wrote on his Truth Social platform.“Her facts are knowingly wrong, her jittery presentation is horrendous and, forgive me, her VOICE is grating and unendurable.”Mr Trump went on to say that...
WATCH: McCarthy says he’ll block Schiff, Swalwell from House intelligence committee
WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Kevin McCarthy reiterated Tuesday that he will block Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell of California from serving on the House committee that oversees national intelligence, saying the decision was not based on political payback but because “integrity matters, and they have failed in that place.”
Who is Jeff Zients, Biden’s next chief of staff?
President Joe Biden has named Jeff Zients, a businessman and former COVID-19 response coordinator, as his new chief of staff, according to a statement issued by the White House on Friday. Biden’s current top aide, Ron Klain, will officially depart the White House next week. The change within the president’s...
WATCH: White House grapples with several mass shootings early in the year
A year ago, the U.S. marked its first deadly gun rampage of the year on Jan. 23. By the same date this year, there have been six mass killings that have claimed 39 lives, leaving communities nationwide reeling from the onslaught of violence. Watch the briefing in the player above.
Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban
Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former President Donald Trump ‘s personal account, ending a two-year suspension it imposed in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection. The company said in a blog post Wednesday it is adding “new guardrails” to ensure there are no “repeat offenders” who violate its rules, even if they are political candidates or world leaders.
House GOP seeks restrictions on presidential use of U.S. oil stockpile
WASHINGTON (AP) — For the second time this month, House Republicans have advanced a measure to restrict presidential use of the nation’s emergency oil stockpile — a proposal that has already drawn a White House veto threat. A GOP bill approved Friday would require the government to...
