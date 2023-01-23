ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

PBS NewsHour

Classified documents found at Mike Pence’s Indiana home

NEW YORK (AP) — Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home last week, his lawyer told the National Archives in a letter — the latest in a string of discoveries of confidential information in private residences. The records “appear to...
The Independent

Trump berates female Fox News host for ‘grating voice’ and ‘jittery’ presentation

Donald Trump gave an unsolicited review of Fox News show The Five in which he branded co-host Jessica Tarlov “absolutely terrible” and called her voice “grating and unendurable.”Tarlov, a former Democratic pollster, is one of the liberal voices on the show and was named a co-host in 2021.“I really like The Five on Fox News, especially the hosts, with the exception of wacky Jessica Tarlov, who is absolutely terrible,” the one-term president wrote on his Truth Social platform.“Her facts are knowingly wrong, her jittery presentation is horrendous and, forgive me, her VOICE is grating and unendurable.”Mr Trump went on to say that...
PBS NewsHour

Who is Jeff Zients, Biden’s next chief of staff?

President Joe Biden has named Jeff Zients, a businessman and former COVID-19 response coordinator, as his new chief of staff, according to a statement issued by the White House on Friday. Biden’s current top aide, Ron Klain, will officially depart the White House next week. The change within the president’s...
PBS NewsHour

Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban

Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former President Donald Trump ‘s personal account, ending a two-year suspension it imposed in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection. The company said in a blog post Wednesday it is adding “new guardrails” to ensure there are no “repeat offenders” who violate its rules, even if they are political candidates or world leaders.
