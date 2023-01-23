Read full article on original website
1 dead after shooting at apartment complex in north Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being shot multiple times at an apartment complex in north Harris County, according to deputies. The shooting happened Thursday around 9:30 p.m. on Hollow Tree Lane near the Cypress Station area and the North Freeway. Investigators said they were called...
KBTX.com
College Station Police: Body found in creek
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a body was found in a creek near Dartmouth Street, Friday morning. Around 10 a.m., authorities responded to the 1900 block of Dartmouth St. after they received a 911 call reporting a deceased person in Wolf Pen Creek. College Station Public...
fox26houston.com
Motorcyclist shot to death in Harris County told friends he was being followed: HCSO
A motorcyclist told his friends he was being followed by a vehicle before they found him shot in a north Harris County parking lot, the sheriff’s office says. Authorities say it’s unclear where the deadly shooting actually occurred, but the man’s friends found him around 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 20100 block of the North Freeway and flagged down Precinct 4 constable deputies.
Sugar Land man arrested in murder of 73-year-old who was stabbed while fishing in Galveston
"The word evil couldn't be more fitting for this predator," an official said of the 39-year-old charged after man was killed while fishing in Galveston.
Person found dead after neighbor notices car running unattended at Timbergrove Gardens home
A neighbor noticed a car had been running for a while in a garage and called 911. Police later found someone shot to death inside a home in Timbergrove Gardens.
Sugar Land man charged with murder, accused of stabbing man to death while he was fishing in Galveston
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A 39-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the stabbing death of a 73-year-old man who was fishing in Galveston earlier this month. Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are from previous reports. According to the Galveston Police Department, Albert Titov was...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Cleanup continues in Pasadena, man accused of killing father found mentally incompentent, free meal giveaway
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. The cleanup continues in Deer Park, Pasadena and surrounding neighborhoods. Most Pasadena ISD schools are reopening Friday, but Deer Park ISD is staying closed. That city is now waiving permit fees for...
Buried fetus discovered in Brenham was legally released to mother, police say
The Brenham Police Department said Monday, the "persons of interest" voluntarily came to their police department to talk to investigators.
Man and woman who split last year found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Montrose, HPD says
The woman's coworkers grew concerned because she was supposed to come back to work but never did. Investigators said the man had a gun near his body and a gun holster in his waistband.
mocomotive.com
75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man
75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man. On Monday, January 23, 2023, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Wesley LeRouax selected a jury in the State of Texas vs. Sherman Dewayne Griffin for first-degree murder. Over the next two days, jurors heard testimony from various witnesses,…
Body found in southeast Houston identified as missing woman, Leslie Obi, medical examiner says
Leslie Obi's death was ruled a homicide a week after investigators said they didn't have evidence that lead them to believe foul play was a factor in her disappearance.
cw39.com
Galveston love triangle killer gets 40 years, officials said
GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) – A man pleaded guilty to murder in an incident that involved the mother of his child and another man, in what police called a love triangle killing. On Monday, Daron Cordon Gills of Clear Lake pled guilty to murder. The incident involved Gills, his victim, and the mother of Gills’ child, Angelique Campbell who was not hurt. Gills agreed to a sentence of 40 years in prison.
fox26houston.com
Mission Bend burglary: Brazen burglar caught on camera taking 14-year-old dog, other valuables
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The burglar apparently lives in the neighborhood and did nothing to hide his face. In fact, anyone who knows him will recognize him. SUGGESTED: Abandoned dog found with handwritten note reunites with owner. "What is she doing? How are they taking care of her? Is she...
fox26houston.com
14-year-old, 16-year-old charged with capital murder in death of 18-year-old
HOUSTON - Two juveniles have been placed in custody and charged after the death of an 18-year-old on Jan. 21. According to Harris County Sheriff's Office, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old are in custody for shooting and killing Christoper Aguilar, 18. Units reportedly responded to a home in west Houston...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN CHARGED WITH DEADLY CONDUCT AFTER VEHICLE SHOT
A Brenham man is charged with deadly conduct in connection to a Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigation extending back to November. Sheriff Otto Hanak reports that on Veterans Day, November 11th, dispatchers received a report of a “shots fired” call in the 9700 block of Lone Star Road in Washington. Deputies responded and located a vehicle that had been shot.
Man arrested in McDonald's drive-thru after allegedly waving gun at someone in NW Houston
Authorities said the man, who has road rage criminal history, was found still waiting for his order at the fast-food drive-thru before getting pulled over for allegedly tailgating and waving a gun at someone.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Former Harris County Clerk’s Office employee accused of buying cookies with stolen information
A former employee of the Harris County Clerk’s Office and the United States Postal Service is accused of using her jobs to obtain people’s personal information and make fraudulent purchases, including to buy cookies, according to prosecutors. Sharika Prejean, 30, of Houston, was arrested Tuesday and charged with...
Click2Houston.com
Body found in wooded area in southeast Houston confirmed to be missing 43-year-old woman, Leslie Obi
HOUSTON – The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that the body found in a wooded area in southeast Houston is that of Leslie Obi, a 43-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier this month. Houston police said Obi’s body was found in the 4600 block of...
Who is the handcuffed boy in the Polaroid found in North Texas?
It's 2012. In a school bus abandoned in a North Texas field for the last forty years, film maker Josh Vargas is digging through the belongings of Elmer Wayne Henley, the subject of his current movie project. At the bottom of a moldy box, the director finds a sealed envelope. He opens it. A blurry Polaroid photograph falls out. The image? A handcuffed boy on his knees next to a large opened tool box.
fox26houston.com
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties
HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
