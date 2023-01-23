ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

KBTX.com

College Station Police: Body found in creek

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a body was found in a creek near Dartmouth Street, Friday morning. Around 10 a.m., authorities responded to the 1900 block of Dartmouth St. after they received a 911 call reporting a deceased person in Wolf Pen Creek. College Station Public...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox26houston.com

Motorcyclist shot to death in Harris County told friends he was being followed: HCSO

A motorcyclist told his friends he was being followed by a vehicle before they found him shot in a north Harris County parking lot, the sheriff’s office says. Authorities say it’s unclear where the deadly shooting actually occurred, but the man’s friends found him around 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 20100 block of the North Freeway and flagged down Precinct 4 constable deputies.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man

75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man. On Monday, January 23, 2023, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Wesley LeRouax selected a jury in the State of Texas vs. Sherman Dewayne Griffin for first-degree murder. Over the next two days, jurors heard testimony from various witnesses,…
WILLIS, TX
cw39.com

Galveston love triangle killer gets 40 years, officials said

GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) – A man pleaded guilty to murder in an incident that involved the mother of his child and another man, in what police called a love triangle killing. On Monday, Daron Cordon Gills of Clear Lake pled guilty to murder. The incident involved Gills, his victim, and the mother of Gills’ child, Angelique Campbell who was not hurt. Gills agreed to a sentence of 40 years in prison.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN CHARGED WITH DEADLY CONDUCT AFTER VEHICLE SHOT

A Brenham man is charged with deadly conduct in connection to a Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigation extending back to November. Sheriff Otto Hanak reports that on Veterans Day, November 11th, dispatchers received a report of a “shots fired” call in the 9700 block of Lone Star Road in Washington. Deputies responded and located a vehicle that had been shot.
BRENHAM, TX
Michele Freeman

Who is the handcuffed boy in the Polaroid found in North Texas?

It's 2012. In a school bus abandoned in a North Texas field for the last forty years, film maker Josh Vargas is digging through the belongings of Elmer Wayne Henley, the subject of his current movie project. At the bottom of a moldy box, the director finds a sealed envelope. He opens it. A blurry Polaroid photograph falls out. The image? A handcuffed boy on his knees next to a large opened tool box.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties

HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

