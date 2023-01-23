ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
The Comeback

Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text

Rob Ninkovich probably isn’t welcome at Tom Brady’s retirement party, whenever that might happen. Ninkovich was teammates with Brady when the two played for the New England Patriots. The former linebacker now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and during Friday’s appearance on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show he said that he had texted Read more... The post Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
Houston Chronicle

How young Houston Rockets guards are navigating uncertain playing time

In early January, as the Houston Rockets looked to snap what would become a 13-game losing streak, a sleepy morning shootaround saw a jolt in intensity as assistant coach John Lucas barked out orders during a 3-on-3 drill. Lucas implored Houston's backup bigs to bring more energy as screeners, though...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston Astros hire Dana Brown as general manager

The wait for the Houston Astros to name their new general manager is finally over. Nearly three months after parting ways with James Click, the Astros announced Thursday that they have hired Dana Brown to serve as their next GM. Brown comes to Houston with an abundance of experience as a baseball executive, most recently spending the past four seasons as Vice President, Scouting for the Atlanta Braves.
HOUSTON, TX

