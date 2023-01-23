ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

In letters: Should hospitals have a ‘noise curfew’ for patients?

By Letters to the Editor
The Tribune
The Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fh4yx_0kOTgchC00

Quiet, please!

I returned home recently from a week at French Hospital. I entered French with complications following prostate surgery in Santa Monica about a month ago and had three catheters placed, dialysis twice, and a variety of other interventions. My caregivers, from dietary and nursing staff to radiology and lab services, as well as six doctors, were caring and competent.

My concern is the lack of quiet in shared post-op/surgery rooms for patient recovery. I shared a room with another surgical patient who played his TV until the wee hours each night. Based on comments he made to our nurses/doctors, I know he was in great pain and the distraction no doubt helped him. Unfortunately, listening to hours of loud sitcoms and commercials at night left me drained the next day, despite my own pain/sleep medications.

I experienced this same situation at Sierra Vista following gallbladder surgery five years ago. At both hospitals, I mentioned this to nurses who said, “We don’t have a noise curfew,” or “You should bring this up to admin.”

That’s the point of this letter. If patients could be provided headphones for video/audio entertainment or noise curfews (say 10 p.m.) established, it would surely improve the post-op patient’s outcomes, which is I’m sure our hospital’s goal.

Mark Shelton, San Luis Obispo

Keep it local

Regarding, “Bestselling author came to SLO on a book tour. Now she’s stuck in a Pismo hotel with COVID” :

Why, when there is so much going on here on the Central Coast, after all these storms, are you wasting space on this entitled out-of-towner? Her comments, “like, people don’t have second pairs of sweatpants”; how great room service is; and if anyone could get her a second pair of sweatpants, she would really appreciate it.

She is staying at a resort hotel that costs over $650 a night, including a daily $35 service fee. She could easily afford to go online and purchase sweatpants from Amazon, Target or Walmart and have them delivered the next day.

There are families all over the Central Coast who have been flooded out of their homes (Arroyo Grande, Oceano. Morro Bay, etc). There are also many who now have no home to go back to.

Every story you print about local people will help other locals realize the needs of their community and what they can do to help. Please try to act more responsibly as journalists and be the “Newspaper of the Central Coast” you claim to be.

Christina Ramirez, Cayucos

Another Palm theater fan

A. Piette’s letter about survival of The Palm theater could not have been more spot on. The Palm is our indie connection to fantastic films. Where would we go to see these films otherwise?

I urge all film lovers to go back to the big screen and delight in the best way to see movies. Leave Netflix and streaming and come and enjoy, sometimes with perfect strangers, sitting in the dark, and being part of that anonymity. In March the Palm will host the Jewish Film Festival.

Go and find a beautiful culture of films. In April, the San Luis Obispo Film Festival will present to us a smorgasbord to amaze and tantalize us. Support our local festivals and businesses. And let’s get back to life and see you at the movies!

Victoria Grostick, San Luis Obispo

Diablo letters

The dichotomy between The Tribune’s Jan. 15 letters to the editor on the subject of Diablo Canyon is remarkable.

One is concerned about the leftovers of nuclear generation of energy (radioactive waste) toxic to living organisms for millennia and the other writer is applauding the continuation of generating more waste.

The Fukushima accident is “old news” to many but those meltdowns of the reactors and the more than a million tons of contaminated water still sitting in huge containers there are very much a concern.

Japan will start releasing this water containing tritium and other radioactive isotopes into the ocean – our ocean – continuing to do so for possibly 40 years.

As stated by David Panuelo, Micronesia head of state and Nobel Prize panelist, “We cannot close our eyes to the unimaginable threats of nuclear contamination, marine pollution and eventual destruction of the Blue Pacific Continent.”

One ocean, one planet.

Marty Brown, Atascadero

Whose bright idea was the bear card?

Just received a shiny new Visa debit card from a bank supposedly funded by our 2022 “California Middle Class Tax Refund.”

It had a picture of a bear and the California seal. Like many, it looked like a scam to me, and I almost threw it away, but checked it out online out of curiosity.

I truly thought the flashy card was some low-life fraud until I Googled it and watched a TV news clip online where they talked about how this idea has kept even mildly cautious legitimate taxpayers from the money earmarked for them while making it easily accessible to thieves.

Who in the powers-that-be thought this was a good idea? They gave all of our personal and financial information to a bank we did not choose and have no reason to trust.

This process is so leaky that it has already led to multiple true scams that are draining the accounts. Assuming your account has not been drained, it is possible to call the number on the card and wait through all the prompts until you get to the one where they will mail you your check ... eventually.

Carol Nelson-Selby, San Luis Obispo

Calling all SLO folks

Attention families, students, retirees, and all residents of San Luis Obispo!

Are you pissed off about city politics? Have something to say about bike lanes, public transportation, or any other sort of city project or ordinance? Or are you thrilled with city initiatives and the way things are going? Come voice your opinions and concerns at the city’s upcoming community forum on Jan. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludwick Community Center. There will be a bike valet and activities for children.

Reach out to communityforum@slocity.org with any questions. We as SLO community members have the chance to influence our local government’s priorities, projects, and goals, and we should take advantage of it. Democracy begins locally! Hope to see you there.

Emma Carter, San Luis Obispo

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tyla

Doctor shares five 'gross' body parts we're not washing properly

A doctor has shared five ‘gross’ body parts that we’re apparently not washing properly – and I imagine there are some on her list that many of you are guilty of not scrubbing enough. Family physician Dr Jen Caudle (@drjencaudle) regularly posts videos about everything from...
The US Sun

Giant 2ft long, 16lb baby has been born by caesarean section

A GIANT 2ft long, 16lb baby has been born by caesarean section. Doctors delivered Angerson Santos after realising he was too big to arrive naturally. He was “stable” in an incubator yesterday at Hospital Padre Colombo in Parintins, Brazil. Mum Cleidiane Santos dos Santos, 27, was said to...
Mary Duncan

Woman is reported to CPS by a holistic doctor when what she thought was a skin rash turned out to be caked-on dirt

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I am the type of person who believes in science, and therefore goes to real medical doctors when I have a problem. I guess I am just one of those people who put their faith in the doctors who went to medical school in my stead to learn things to help me on my behalf.
msn.com

Canadian mom-of-three died in agony while waiting nearly SEVEN HOURS for help at emergency room

A Canadian mother-of-three died in agony while suffering from internal bleeding and being forced to wait for seven hours in an emergency room on New Year's Eve. Allison Holthoff, a 37-year-old from Nova Scotia spent hours writhing in pain on the floor of the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst while nurses brushed her off and asked her husband Gunther questions like 'is she always like this?'
natureworldnews.com

Could Recent Cascadia Earthquakes in California Herald "The Big One," Long Overdue Catastrophic Seismic Activity?

Recent Cascadia Earthquakes felt in California have sparked discussions and speculation that they may be the precursor to the long-overdue catastrophic seismic activity known as "the Big One." Some claim that the recent earthquakes that shook Northern California are stark warnings of even stronger ones to come. Experts from different...
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest Town in California

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley

A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
New York Post

Mom of tot missing in California flood: Rescuers should’ve saved him, not me

The anguished mother of a California tot who was swept away in raging floodwaters Monday wishes good Samaritans had saved her boy instead of her, according to a report. The special education teacher was driving her son, Kyle Doan, 5, to kindergarten in an SUV near Paso Robles in San Luis Obispo County when relentless rains eventually lifted their vehicle off the road and began to carry it away. The vehicle then hit a tree and began filling with water. The panicked mother managed to exit the car with Kyle but was unable to hold on to him as he was stripped...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Washington Examiner

Thirty feet and counting: California town buried in snow

MAMMOTH LAKES, California — Since the start of the winter season on Nov. 2, Mammoth Lakes, California, has received 375 inches of snow. In just the past week, since Jan. 9, the town has been inundated with 119 inches of snow. That’s nearly 10 feet of snow burying the resort town. President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for California due to the amount of rain and snow hitting the state all at once.
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
6K+
Followers
229
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy