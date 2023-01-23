ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

dallasexpress.com

French-Themed Restaurant to Open New Location

A Dallas-based soufflé restaurant is set to open a new location in Plano in 2023. Rise is a local restaurant and wine bar that serves seasonal soufflés and other classic French-inspired cuisine. The website describes the restaurant as “an intimate salon de soufflé, wine bar, and bistro designed with French influence.”
PLANO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Foodie Friday: Sip + Stir

We have the perfect new spot for you whether you are looking to host a birthday party, bridal shower, girls’ day/night out, or just a casual evening out with your significant other or friends. Sip + Savor recently opened in the Shops at Highland Village and has had the...
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Biz Buzz

EVA – Esports Virtual Arena is now open at 3105 Justin Rd., Bldg. C, Flower Mound. Trailhead Running Supply, a retail store selling running shoes, running and hiking apparel, and outdoor fitness gear, is now open in The Shops at Lakeside at 2600 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 140, Flower Mound.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
CW33

Award-winning sandwich shop opens new location in North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — You can never have too many sandwich shops to pick from for your lunch or even dinner desire, but looking to find award-winning sandwich shops could prove difficult. Well, it would be difficult, unless you’re living in North Texas as another Capiotti’s location is opening up...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Hummus Republic opens in Flower Mound

Flower Mounders have a new cast casual Mediterranean restaurant option to choose from. Hummus Republic celebrated its grand opening this week at 2201 Justin Road, Suite 311, on the southwest corner of FM 407 and Morriss Road. The Modern Mediterranean Kitchen chain serves bowls, wraps and pitas. Its website touts the menu as offering “healthy, real, delicious meals” and says it raises the standard of fast food.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Favorite Texas jeweler launches new Yellow Rose collection at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

There's big beads-and-bangles news coming from a tiny house set up on the west side of the Metroplex - at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.Popular Texas jeweler Kendra Scott has launched a new ranch-inspired capsule collection called (what else?) Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott that'll be sold across the rodeo circuit in major Texas cities this year. But before it saddles up and rides into Houston, Austin, or San Antonio, the collection has lassoed its big reveal in Cowtown.Visitors to the FWSSR will find the Kendra Scott tiny house pop-up shop on the Go Texas Plaza at the...
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt.com

Midcentury Fans Will Love This Oak Cliff ‘70s Lovely

Midcentury modern architecture is one of the most iconic aesthetics in the history of American homes and these days, we can’t get enough of it. These incredible houses are defined by clean lines, minimalist design, oversized windows, and open interiors where fun meets functionality. So, it’s exciting to see a gorgeous midcentury marvel hit the market (even if it’s not technically midcentury-built.)
DALLAS, TX
tourcounsel.com

North East Mall | Shopping mall in Hurst, Texas

North East Mall is a shopping center located in Hurst, northwest of Fort Worth. It is one of the largest in the area and one of those with the greatest diversity of shops in the area. In this mall, the new version of the store of the JCPenney department store chain, known in this place as Penney's, was inaugurated in 2019 with a renewed decoration and new services.
HURST, TX
CW33

Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
DALLAS, TX
tourcounsel.com

Hulen Mall | Shopping mall in Fort Worth, Texas

Secondly, you have at your fingertips Hulen Mall, a quiet shopping center with a good atmosphere, perfect for shopping and enjoying its wide collection of stores, which offer you a variety of brands. On the other hand, if you want to eat something, this place also offers you delicious proposals.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Boars Going Hog Wild in McKinney Neighborhood

Some homeowners in a McKinney neighborhood say wild hogs are leaving a trail of destruction and getting too close for comfort. “I've never seen bacon run in front of me,” said Mike Danielson, who spotted a trio of feral hogs while driving his daughter to school Thursday morning. “The...
MCKINNEY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

