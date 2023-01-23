Read full article on original website
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDallas, TX
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco to Welcome Second HEB Store in JuneAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
NBA Superstar Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
dallasexpress.com
French-Themed Restaurant to Open New Location
A Dallas-based soufflé restaurant is set to open a new location in Plano in 2023. Rise is a local restaurant and wine bar that serves seasonal soufflés and other classic French-inspired cuisine. The website describes the restaurant as “an intimate salon de soufflé, wine bar, and bistro designed with French influence.”
Foodie Friday: Sip + Stir
We have the perfect new spot for you whether you are looking to host a birthday party, bridal shower, girls’ day/night out, or just a casual evening out with your significant other or friends. Sip + Savor recently opened in the Shops at Highland Village and has had the...
Biz Buzz
EVA – Esports Virtual Arena is now open at 3105 Justin Rd., Bldg. C, Flower Mound. Trailhead Running Supply, a retail store selling running shoes, running and hiking apparel, and outdoor fitness gear, is now open in The Shops at Lakeside at 2600 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 140, Flower Mound.
If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Texas should be on your list of places to eat.
Award-winning sandwich shop opens new location in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — You can never have too many sandwich shops to pick from for your lunch or even dinner desire, but looking to find award-winning sandwich shops could prove difficult. Well, it would be difficult, unless you’re living in North Texas as another Capiotti’s location is opening up...
Best chefs, bakeries and new restaurants: North Texans fill up James Beard semifinalists list
DALLAS — One of the top culinary awards named several North Texas restaurants, bakeshops and chefs as semifinalists Wednesday. The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists ahead of finalist nominees on March 29 and the winners announcements on June 5. The Beard awards aim to "recognize exceptional talent and...
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
Several hurt when an SUV crashes into a busy North Dallas restaurant
Several people were hurt when an SUV crashed into a Far North Dallas restaurant last night on Preston Road near Frankford. Speranza Ristorante Italiano was busy and customers were in the dining room when the SUV crashed in
Hummus Republic opens in Flower Mound
Flower Mounders have a new cast casual Mediterranean restaurant option to choose from. Hummus Republic celebrated its grand opening this week at 2201 Justin Road, Suite 311, on the southwest corner of FM 407 and Morriss Road. The Modern Mediterranean Kitchen chain serves bowls, wraps and pitas. Its website touts the menu as offering “healthy, real, delicious meals” and says it raises the standard of fast food.
Favorite Texas jeweler launches new Yellow Rose collection at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
There's big beads-and-bangles news coming from a tiny house set up on the west side of the Metroplex - at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.Popular Texas jeweler Kendra Scott has launched a new ranch-inspired capsule collection called (what else?) Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott that'll be sold across the rodeo circuit in major Texas cities this year. But before it saddles up and rides into Houston, Austin, or San Antonio, the collection has lassoed its big reveal in Cowtown.Visitors to the FWSSR will find the Kendra Scott tiny house pop-up shop on the Go Texas Plaza at the...
CandysDirt.com
Midcentury Fans Will Love This Oak Cliff ‘70s Lovely
Midcentury modern architecture is one of the most iconic aesthetics in the history of American homes and these days, we can’t get enough of it. These incredible houses are defined by clean lines, minimalist design, oversized windows, and open interiors where fun meets functionality. So, it’s exciting to see a gorgeous midcentury marvel hit the market (even if it’s not technically midcentury-built.)
tourcounsel.com
North East Mall | Shopping mall in Hurst, Texas
North East Mall is a shopping center located in Hurst, northwest of Fort Worth. It is one of the largest in the area and one of those with the greatest diversity of shops in the area. In this mall, the new version of the store of the JCPenney department store chain, known in this place as Penney's, was inaugurated in 2019 with a renewed decoration and new services.
Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
Cedar Hill community honors late elementary school girl with vigil, wearing her favorite color – rainbow
CEDAR HILL, Texas — Dozens of people showed up to Thursday’s balloon release for a Highlands Elementary School student, who choked on a piece of food and died last week. Cedar Hill Independent School District (CHISD) identified the student as Mireya and encouraged the district to wear rainbow colors to school Thursday.
tourcounsel.com
Hulen Mall | Shopping mall in Fort Worth, Texas
Secondly, you have at your fingertips Hulen Mall, a quiet shopping center with a good atmosphere, perfect for shopping and enjoying its wide collection of stores, which offer you a variety of brands. On the other hand, if you want to eat something, this place also offers you delicious proposals.
2 Texas coffee shops ranked among the 25 best in the entire country: Report
Everyone loves a good cup of coffee, whether it's to get your day started or get you through the afternoon to push to the end of the work day. If you're looking for a good latte, macchiato, or just a cup of black coffee, there's no shortage of amazing coffee shops in the country.
CandysDirt.com
Frisco Planning And Zoning Commission Approves Site Plan For Second H-E-B Location
There is currently no timetable for construction on the store to be located at FM 423 and US 380. Frisco’s second H-E-B location cleared a hurdle Tuesday evening as the city’s planning and zoning commission approved a new site plan for the proposed location at FM 423 and US 380.
Texas eateries ranked among the best pie shops in the world: report
Desserts can bring anyone's spirits up even in the darkest of times, and one that is always a hit is a pie of any flavor.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Boars Going Hog Wild in McKinney Neighborhood
Some homeowners in a McKinney neighborhood say wild hogs are leaving a trail of destruction and getting too close for comfort. “I've never seen bacon run in front of me,” said Mike Danielson, who spotted a trio of feral hogs while driving his daughter to school Thursday morning. “The...
Joseph’s Coat seeking volunteers, donations for Collin County community
Joseph's Coat provides donated items to the community free of charge. (Courtesy Joseph's Coat) Joseph’s Coat, a program at the Storehouse of Collin County, is asking for donations and volunteers to help prepare those in need for the incoming cold weather. According to a press release from the program,...
