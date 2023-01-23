Business networking and connecting goes beyond just one community. Community Connection Network hosts networking events that travel among area communities. If you’re in business or civic leadership or you have a heart for your community, come meet your neighbors. The event will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, January 26 at Short Street Tavern in Montrose and is free to attend. It will involve group introductions and a brief presentation. There will be networking (aka visiting) starting at 6:30 p.m. Presentations are at 7:00 p.m. but it’s more than just visiting. There will be: introductions all around. Everyone gets a chance for a quick intro to the whole group. Feel free to bring business cards or literature to share Social Media Q&A with a quick topic, “Why be on LinkedIn and Other Social Platforms”. Bring any burning questions There will also be a Non-profit highlight, a chance to get to know the services of a non-profit in our host town. Don’t let your friends miss out. Invite, comment, or tag a friend. Members from ALL area communities are welcome. Food and drink will be available to purchase. The next meeting will be February 23 in another area town to be announced. Questions or comments can be sent by direct message on social media to Rondle Dines or email rondle@rddone.com.

APPLETON CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO