Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
921news.com
Appleton City News
Business networking and connecting goes beyond just one community. Community Connection Network hosts networking events that travel among area communities. If you’re in business or civic leadership or you have a heart for your community, come meet your neighbors. The event will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, January 26 at Short Street Tavern in Montrose and is free to attend. It will involve group introductions and a brief presentation. There will be networking (aka visiting) starting at 6:30 p.m. Presentations are at 7:00 p.m. but it’s more than just visiting. There will be: introductions all around. Everyone gets a chance for a quick intro to the whole group. Feel free to bring business cards or literature to share Social Media Q&A with a quick topic, “Why be on LinkedIn and Other Social Platforms”. Bring any burning questions There will also be a Non-profit highlight, a chance to get to know the services of a non-profit in our host town. Don’t let your friends miss out. Invite, comment, or tag a friend. Members from ALL area communities are welcome. Food and drink will be available to purchase. The next meeting will be February 23 in another area town to be announced. Questions or comments can be sent by direct message on social media to Rondle Dines or email rondle@rddone.com.
921news.com
Doris Arlene Rosier, age 88 of Springfield
Funeral services for Doris Rosier of Springfield, Missouri formerly of Butler, Missouri will be 10 a.m. January 28, 2023 at the Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel (660-679-6555) Butler, Missouri. Visitation 9 – 10 a.m. January 28 at the Schowengerdt Chapel. Interment in Oak Hill Cemetery, Butler. Contributions to Regional Hospice in Springfield, Missouri. Online condolences www.schowengerdtchapel.com.
921news.com
School Cancellations and the Archie Tournament Games
For those of you attending the Archie Invitational Tournament or have students playing in the games. Information will be released later today regarding the games on the bracket tonight. Most schools involved are closed today. The Archie School district told FM 92 that they would release information later this morning. If the games are cancelled tonight, the plan is to double up games on the bracket Thursday night. Stay tuned for more details.
921news.com
The 93rd Archie Tournament Continues Friday Night With Consolation and 7th Place Games
The 93rd Annual Archie Invitational Tournament continues tonight, January 27th with the consolation and 7th place games. FM 92 will be starting with the 7th place game where the Butler Lady Bears will play the Midway Lady Vikings in the Gym at 5:30 and the Butler Bears will take on the Rich Hill Tigers for Consolation in the Dome at 7 pm.
921news.com
Criminal Apprehended by K9 Griff
On 1/27/2023 deputies from the Bates County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2000’s Pontiac sunfire in the rural Appleton City area. The vehicle began to flee from the deputies. The driver lost control of his vehicle after attempting to pass a citizen on the roadway and striking a fence. The driver, identified as Donald Wayne Lewis 3-27-74 of Eldorado Springs, fled the vehicle on foot. Mr. Lewis quickly became aware that the deputies that were pursuing him were not alone. As Mr. Lewis ran haphazardly across the road, K9 Griff was quickly deployed to assist in the cross country foot race. When Lewis realized that a K9 was faster than him he did the smartest thing he had done all day. He stopped, raised his hands in the air and became very compliant.
921news.com
93rd Archie Invitational Tournament
The 93rd Annual Archie Invitational tournament continues through Saturday. 92.1 Radio Station will broadcast live from Archie. The following games will air from the studios of 92.1 and on the web at www.921news.com. The first game of the night will be from the boy’s side of the bracket as the...
Comments / 0