UT women’s hoops drop out of AP Top 25, no Texas teams in poll for 1st time ever
AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team falling out of the Associated Press Top 25 rankings this week, it marks a dubious occasion for all NCAA programs in the Lone Star State.
The Longhorns went 1-1 this week and were dropped into the receiving votes category of the poll, leaving no state of Texas programs in the women’s poll for the first time in its 47-year history.
Wayland Baptist, Stephen F. Austin and Baylor were Texas representatives in the AP’s first women’s college basketball poll in 1976, and until this week, a team from Texas had been in every release.
The Longhorns dropped a 68-64 decision to Texas Tech on Jan. 18 but then rebounded to top Baylor 68-55 on Jan. 22 in Waco. Beating the Bears wasn’t enough to stay in the rankings, however.
There are just two Big 12 Conference teams in the AP rankings, No. 14 Oklahoma and No. 18 Iowa State. South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 team, followed by Ohio State, Stanford, Louisiana State and Connecticut to round out the top five.
Indiana, Notre Dame, UCLA, Utah and Iowa followed to complete the top 10.
Texas (14-6, 5-2 Big 12 Conference) is tied for second in the Big 12 with Iowa State at 5-2 with Oklahoma leading the way at 6-1. The Longhorns host the Sooners at 7 p.m., Wednesday, and the Oklahoma State Cowgirls come to town at 7 p.m., Saturday.
