UT women’s hoops drop out of AP Top 25, no Texas teams in poll for 1st time ever

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team falling out of the Associated Press Top 25 rankings this week, it marks a dubious occasion for all NCAA programs in the Lone Star State.

The Longhorns went 1-1 this week and were dropped into the receiving votes category of the poll, leaving no state of Texas programs in the women’s poll for the first time in its 47-year history.

Wayland Baptist, Stephen F. Austin and Baylor were Texas representatives in the AP’s first women’s college basketball poll in 1976, and until this week, a team from Texas had been in every release.

The Longhorns dropped a 68-64 decision to Texas Tech on Jan. 18 but then rebounded to top Baylor 68-55 on Jan. 22 in Waco. Beating the Bears wasn’t enough to stay in the rankings, however.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

There are just two Big 12 Conference teams in the AP rankings, No. 14 Oklahoma and No. 18 Iowa State. South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 team, followed by Ohio State, Stanford, Louisiana State and Connecticut to round out the top five.

Indiana, Notre Dame, UCLA, Utah and Iowa followed to complete the top 10.

Texas (14-6, 5-2 Big 12 Conference) is tied for second in the Big 12 with Iowa State at 5-2 with Oklahoma leading the way at 6-1. The Longhorns host the Sooners at 7 p.m., Wednesday, and the Oklahoma State Cowgirls come to town at 7 p.m., Saturday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.