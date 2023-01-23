Read full article on original website
mdislander.com
Somesville Library hosts Soup and Bread event Feb. 8
MOUNT DESERT — The Somesville Library is holding its first inside Soup and Bread event since March of 2020 from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. A variety of homemade soups and other fare, plus breads and cookies, will be available for inside dining or takeout.
mdislander.com
Library to hold special book sale Feb. 4
MOUNT DESERT — The Northeast Harbor Library is having a book sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday. The sale will be held in the library’s book sale room in the basement and will include high-quality books for all ages and a large collection of music CDs.
mdislander.com
MDI Hospital joins CCPM
BAR HARBOR — Community Care Partnership of Maine, an accountable care organization made up of 15 federally qualified health centers and four community hospitals throughout Maine, announced Jan. 18 the addition of Mount Desert Island Hospital to its membership. According to a press release, CCPM member organizations are committed...
mdislander.com
Town funds sought to paint iconic structure
MOUNT DESERT — With voter approval at town meeting in May, the town will give the Mount Desert Island Historical Society $13,000 to paint the society’s museum building and the iconic footbridge over the nearby mill stream in Somesville. The 240-year-old Selectmen’s Building, which is at one end...
mdislander.com
Tremont to hold land use workshop Feb. 2
TREMONT — A public workshop will be held at the town office from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 to discuss future land use in the town of Tremont. The workshop is being held in order to update the town’s comprehensive plan. Residents can provide input on what building...
mdislander.com
Learn colored pencil techniques at The Naturalist's Notebook
MOUNT DESERT — The Naturalist’s Notebook in Seal Harbor is having an online and in-person colored pencil workshop from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, led by freelance artist and drawing instructor Anna Stunkel. Stunkel will be leading the workshop remotely from New York. Workshop attendees...
mdislander.com
March held on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
MOUNT DESERT — About two dozen protesters marched in support of reproductive rights on Sunday, the 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that was overturned in June 2022 and stripped federal protections for abortion rights. Mothers, daughters, husbands and friends carried signs that had...
mdislander.com
Contract awarded for big Acadia Schoodic project
ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The National Park Service (NPS) has awarded a $7.8 million contract to Harold MacQuinn, Inc. of Hancock to rehabilitate the water and wastewater distribution systems in Acadia National Park’s Schoodic District. Funded by the Great American Outdoors Act of 2020, the project will improve critical utility systems...
mdislander.com
MDI swim team faces EHS Friday night
BAR HARBOR — Rival Ellsworth High School heads to town on Friday to take on the Mount Desert Island High School swim team at the Mount Desert Island YMCA beginning at 6pm. The meet will be the Trojan's second-to-last of the regular season as they round out their schedule with a home meet against Bangor High School on Friday, Feb. 3 before competing in the Penobscot Valley Conference Championships on Friday, Feb. 10.
mdislander.com
MDI's indoor track team continues to improve ahead of championship season
ORONO — Records were reached and personal bests were smashed on Jan. 21 as Mount Desert Island High School was one of several local teams that achieved both individual and team success at the fifth indoor track meet of the season. MDI competed against rival Ellsworth for the first...
mdislander.com
MDI girls' basketball splits season series with Hermon after 50-43 loss
HERMON — The Mount Desert Island High School girls’ basketball team hit the road Jan. 24 to take on the Hermon Hawks, a team with which they were neck and neck in the Heal Point standings heading into the game. MDI handled the Hawks with ease earlier in...
