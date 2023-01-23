BAR HARBOR — Rival Ellsworth High School heads to town on Friday to take on the Mount Desert Island High School swim team at the Mount Desert Island YMCA beginning at 6pm. The meet will be the Trojan's second-to-last of the regular season as they round out their schedule with a home meet against Bangor High School on Friday, Feb. 3 before competing in the Penobscot Valley Conference Championships on Friday, Feb. 10.

MOUNT DESERT, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO