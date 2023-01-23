Read full article on original website
Hume Alumni, family, and friends lets help raise funds for Playground equipment.
It has been brought to the attention of 92.1 that the Hume School is in need of our help. If you as an individual or a local business would want to be a part of something big and exciting? The Hume School district is reaching out to you. The Hume community is asking for financial support from the community as they raise $24,000.00 to replace the playground equipment at the Hume school. The school staff, PTO, families, and the school district are working hard to make this goal happen. They, unfortunately cannot do this on their own. This is where they need the help of the community.
Butler: Hiring for Water District Position
WATER DIST/SEWER COLL MAINTENANCE POSITION AVAILABLE. The City of Butler is accepting applications for a full-time position in the Public Works Departments for a Water Distribution/Sewer Collection Maintenance Worker. The starting probationary wage is $14.50 per hour. We offer employer paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance. This position is covered by the MO LAGERS Retirement system. Successful candidates must have a high school diploma or GED equivalent, or any equivalent combination of education and experience, and a valid driver’s license and/or be able to obtain a Class A CDL within six months of employment. Pre-employment and random post-employment drug testing are required. Applications are available at Butler City Hall, 22 West Ohio Street, Butler, Missouri 64730, or on our website at https://www.cityofbutlermo.com. The City of Butler is an equal opportunity employer. Position is open until filled.
Doris Arlene Rosier, age 88 of Springfield
Funeral services for Doris Rosier of Springfield, Missouri formerly of Butler, Missouri will be 10 a.m. January 28, 2023 at the Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel (660-679-6555) Butler, Missouri. Visitation 9 – 10 a.m. January 28 at the Schowengerdt Chapel. Interment in Oak Hill Cemetery, Butler. Contributions to Regional Hospice in Springfield, Missouri. Online condolences www.schowengerdtchapel.com.
Katherine “Kay” Harris, 80 of Drexel
Katherine “Kay” Harris, 80 of Drexel, Missouri passed away peacefully Monday, January 23, 2023 at her home in Drexel. A visitation will be held 9:00 am to 10:00 am Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Mullinax Funeral Home, Drexel Chapel (816-657-4400). Funeral services will follow at 10:00 am Saturday, also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sharon Cemetery, Drexel. Memorial contributions may be made to the Drexel Public School Foundation. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.
Cass County Landfill
The Cass County Commission unanimously passes a resolution opposing a possible. IN NEWS FROM Harrisonville, – On Wednesday, January 25th , as part of its regularly scheduled meeting, the Cass County Commission voted 3-0 on Resolution No. 23-11 opposing the location of a. landfill close to its border. The...
Criminal Apprehended by K9 Griff
On 1/27/2023 deputies from the Bates County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2000’s Pontiac sunfire in the rural Appleton City area. The vehicle began to flee from the deputies. The driver lost control of his vehicle after attempting to pass a citizen on the roadway and striking a fence. The driver, identified as Donald Wayne Lewis 3-27-74 of Eldorado Springs, fled the vehicle on foot. Mr. Lewis quickly became aware that the deputies that were pursuing him were not alone. As Mr. Lewis ran haphazardly across the road, K9 Griff was quickly deployed to assist in the cross country foot race. When Lewis realized that a K9 was faster than him he did the smartest thing he had done all day. He stopped, raised his hands in the air and became very compliant.
