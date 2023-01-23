It has been brought to the attention of 92.1 that the Hume School is in need of our help. If you as an individual or a local business would want to be a part of something big and exciting? The Hume School district is reaching out to you. The Hume community is asking for financial support from the community as they raise $24,000.00 to replace the playground equipment at the Hume school. The school staff, PTO, families, and the school district are working hard to make this goal happen. They, unfortunately cannot do this on their own. This is where they need the help of the community.

HUME, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO