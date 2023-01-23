Read full article on original website
Bill Brewster
3d ago
I am betting all of you hammering this person would be the first to complain if a huge chunk of snow slammed your windshield? The Karen's are the ones who are too lazy to brush off their cars because they think they don't have too!!
Reply
4
Related
After Almost Two Decades, the Old Man of the Mountain Has Returned to New Hampshire
Were you lucky enough to go see The Old Man of the Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire? I remember going with my family when I was younger. It was a sad day back on May 3, 2003, when The Old Man of the Mountain just collapsed in the early morning hours.
In Maine, if One of These 20 Places Close, the Weather is Too Bad to Go Outside
You have to love New England weather, I swear it sometimes has a mind of its own. Of course, we get rain and sunshine, but the snow here can get a bit crazy, especially in Maine. If you are not prepared for a New England winter, then you really are...
WATCH: New Hampshire Woman Serves Humor While Clearing Out Snow
Clearing snow is never a fun time, especially if you have to shovel. Sure, plowing makes the snow get out of your way faster, but neither plowing nor shoveling is a fun activity that we look forward to doing after it snows outside. I don't need to tell you that...
Here’s 30 Things Mainers Always Complain About During the Winter. Do You?
The other day, I was complaining about shoveling. We had a snow storm that dumped tons of heavy wet fluffy stuff all over us and it was beautiful but extremely exhausting. Did I mention it was painful too? I felt like I blew out both of my hips and even downward dog wouldn't help. By the time I came inside, it was dark, my hair was frozen, I couldn't feel my toes, my phone was drenched, and I lost one of my air pods.
Internet Shares a Hilarious and True Thing About Ice Cream Shops in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. One of the oddities of New England that people from away often notice is just how many seasonal ice cream shops exist throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island (sorry Connecticut). Ice cream has become a big business in the northeast as short summers and massive tourism have led to a spike in the popularity of the sweet, creamy treat. But what really separates New England ice cream shops from the rest of the country? It can be summed up in one hilarious but true tweet.
These Words Really Confuse People In Maine & New Hampshire
One of the really great things about living in the early 21st century is the amount of information right at your fingers - no matter where you are! Using our phones, laptops, and tablets we can easily look up TV series about vampires that were on FOX TV or where Patrick Dempsey went to school.
An Open Letter to Everyone on My Bumper During the Snowstorm
Dear "Drivers Who Were On My Bumper During the Snow Storms," What a week huh? It may have felt like winter was avoiding us for a while there, but then it came in and reared its ugly head with three snow storms in less than a week. We went from a considerable snow deficit for the season, to just about where we should be.
Do You Know the Difference Between A Snowstorm and A Blizzard?
Sometimes things just aren't as they seem... All my life until today, I always thought the terms "snowstorm" and "blizzard" were basically interchangeable. I never gave it a second thought. I just assumed blizzard was the smart people way for saying the snow was just downright awful. As it turns out, they are very different things.
Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee
A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
Looking for Your Heat Assistance Check? First Round Goes Out This Week.
They always say... the check's in the mail. When I was a kid, my mom was the queen of surprises. She'd sometimes make up these elaborate tales to throw someone off the scent of one of her schemes. They were harmless schemes... Always meant to add to the excitement of an already over-the-top event. If she can elevate that experience in any way, she always will.
The Deepest Lake in New Hampshire Isn’t the One You’re Thinking – Or is It?
Here in New Hampshire, we really bring it in the lakes department. We have a whole region named after our lakes (it's called the "Lakes Region" if you don't hail from these parts). The lake that comes to mind when you think of New Hampshire is Lake Winnipesaukee. It is...
WMTW
Wet roads, freezing rain make for a messy commute for Mainers
Snow turned into freezing rain and sleet overnight across Maine, for our third storm in just seven days. The snow heavy fell heavily through midnight from the lakes region into the mountains, leaving behind slushy roadways for much of the state. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for areas...
Steven Tyler Took Time to Surprise First Responders in Massachusetts
Once again, New England native and Aerosmith lead singer, Steven Tyler, went back out in the community and took time to surprise first responders. It is not new for Steven Tyler to surprise people and spread joy in New England, especially in Massachusetts. Back in June 2022, after entering a...
These Are 30 of the Best Places for Chicken Wings in New Hampshire
You can fry or grill it. You can have it by itself, aka drumsticks, chicken wings, or chicken breast, or enjoy it as part of a larger meal like a sandwich, salad, pizza, various Mexican, Chinese, & Japanese dishes, or countless other entrées. We could go on and on. No matter what mood you're in, you can never go wrong with having some chicken.
Here Are 30 of the Most Beautiful Things in Maine
I have taken our state for granted for the majority of my life. Having grown up in Maine in a small town, I always felt like I needed something more, something new. I traveled to different parts of the world, lived in different cities, and still made it back to Maine to call it home.
Food writer shares some of the best hotel restaurants in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — “The great advantage of a hotel,” George Bernard Shaw observed, “Is that it is a refuge from home life.”. I agree—and although Joe Ricchio and I didn’t discuss that sentiment, I’m pretty sure he would, too. What Joe and I did discuss on 207 was a list he compiled of some of his favorite bars and restaurants in Maine that are part of a hotel or inn.
People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’
Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
WMTW
Remote learning, closings & delays for Maine schools ahead of Thursday's winter weather
PORTLAND, Maine — Closings, delays and switches to remote learning are already being reported for Thursday morning in Maine. Visit this link to view the closings list and refresh that page often for updates.
wabi.tv
Leaving snow on the roof can cause thousands in damage
WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - A 45 minute task such as getting the snow off your roof can save you thousands. That’s what Matt McDougal with HM Construction says. ”You got a lot of ice up there, a lot of snow,” McDougal said. McDougal has been taking care of...
This is Why Maine is Martha Stewart’s ‘Favorite Place’
We all know Martha Stewart for her DIY crafts and easy-to-follow recipes but more recently, we love her for her hysterical collaborations with Snoop Dogg. The two icons have such great chemistry that if you simply Google “Martha Stewart”, the first follow-up Google question is, “Did Martha Stewart Date Snoop Dogg?”
94.9 HOM
Portland, ME
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 7