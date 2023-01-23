Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Master plan meeting for Villages of Columbia to be held by District One
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The city of Columbia and District One Councilwoman Tina Herbert will hold a community meeting about the future of one area of the capital. During the meeting, Councilwoman Herbert, along with City planning, and local developers who invested in the construction of the area, will provide updates on the master plan for the Villages of North Columbia.
Columbia Star
Richland Two teacher spreading talent throughout Columbia as poet laureate
Recording her grandmother’s stories helped prepare Jennifer Bartell Boykin to become the new poet laureate for the City of Columbia. “I took great pride in writing down the stories my grandmother, Irene Harvin McCray, told over the years because I knew she wanted me to remember them. She is an essential piece in developing my talents as a poet and writer,” said Bartell Boykin. “Poetry is for everyone, and I am excited to facilitate bringing more of it to every corner of the City of Columbia and potentially shaping the next generation of poets.”
Former Youth ChalleNGe Academy cadet moves forward with education without the program
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been over a week since two fights broke out at the South Carolina Youth ChalleNGe Academy, injuring 14 cadets and 1 employee. Last week News19 spoke to Cadet Patrick Higgins, who decided to leave the program and was worried about how he could continue his education. Now, he's moving forward with the help of Midlands Tech.
First meeting for new Interim Superintendent of Richland Two
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tuesday marked the first regularly scheduled school board meeting for Richland Two interim superintendent, Nancy Gregory and the first meeting following the resignation of former superintendent Dr. Baron Davis. In the nearly five-hour meeting, the board went over everything from staffing numbers to district funding. Most...
City of Columbia to hold public meeting on update of development of Villages of North Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you heard of the Villages of North Columbia? It is a development plan put forth by the City of Columbia to revitalize and reinvent the image of North Columbia while preserving existing single-family neighborhoods. City Councilwoman Tina Herbert represents the North Columbia area in District...
WLTX.com
3 Columbia restaurants are 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The James Beard Foundation announced the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards. Likened to the Oscars in the entertainment industry, the annual James Beard Awards seek to recognize the best in the food and beverage business. The awards, named after...
Free after school program blends education with athletics for Sumter youth
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Children living in Sumter’s south side will soon have access to free after school care thanks to a local nonprofit. "It’s been an exciting overwhelming feeling if you will," Junko Allen smiled. "Like I feel so giddy right now." Allen is getting ready to...
Family frustrated having to wait on Orangeburg death certificate
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A man called on News 19 for help seeking answers after waiting nearly one month for his father's death certificate to be signed at an Orangeburg hospital. Carl Smalls' father Curl Milligan passed away January 1 at the age of 80. He says seeking closure over...
thenewirmonews.com
Town abandons main street, Disappointing for all
It’s a huge loss for the residents and for those that could have profited nicely from the Town of Irmo’s pursuit of an entertainment area ‘main street’. Due to public opposition from the nearby land owners that quest has been abandoned. A perfect storm was created...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Bible Way Church of Atlas Road Celebrates 60 years with Walk and Youth Zone Groundbreaking
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Bible Way Church of atlas road church has served in the Lower Richland Community for six decades. The Church will kick off their 60th Anniversary with “A Walk to Remember”, which will offer community resources. Plus, they are also gearing up to break ground on their new Children and youth zone.
FBI accepting citizens academy applications in Greenville
The Federal Bureau of Investigation Columbia is still accepting applications for its upcoming Citizens Academy class in Greenville this spring.
Columbia Star
City of Columbia honors Richland One students and schools at 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration
Two Richland One students and three schools were honored during the City of Columbia’s 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration January 16. W.J. Keenan High School senior Aniyah Hodges and Dreher High School junior Benjamin Brown were awarded the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Keeper Scholarship. The award recognizes students who show “exemplary displays of committed service to the tenets of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” Aniyah received a $500 scholarship, and Benjamin received a $250 scholarship.
coladaily.com
Benedict College Marching Band of Distinction seeks new members after whirlwind 2022
"Fantabulous" is how Benedict College Director of Bands H. Wade Johnson has described the past year. Serving as the '12th man' during the football team's undefeated regular season and NCAA Division II playoff game to performing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in New York City, the adjective simplifies in one word the accomplishments of the Benedict College Marching Band of Distinction.
WIS-TV
Homeowner’s association under scrutiny by Columbia residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents of the Brookhaven neighborhood in Northeast Columbia tell WIS their homeowners association (HOA) is growing increasingly worse. The Brookhaven Association holds 1,055 homes under the purview of an HOA managed by Cedar Management Group. The Charlotte-based company was hired to manage Brookhaven in 2019. WIS...
Richland 2 could have to pay more than $250K to former superintendent for parting ways
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly a week after the early departure of former Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis, there are still many questions on why he and the Richland School District Two board agreed to part ways. Davis' contract was supposed to end in June of 2026, according to a district...
Columbia ordinance benefits a tattoo shop
COLUMBIA, S.C. — From illegal to restricted, tattoos have an interesting history in Columbia. More recently, a City of Columbia zoning ordinance worked in one tattoo shop's favor. “All I know is this protects my business now," Born Again Tattoo Shop owner Sushil Patel said. South Carolina has quite...
'It can change your whole world': Barber traveling to all 50 states giving free haircuts makes stop in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Hawai'i resident is traveling across all 50 states giving out free haircuts to anyone who needs one. Irvin Pelton is now stopped in Columbia, which marks his 27th state. "My God, it can change somebody's life," Pelton shared about the power of a haircut. "It...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Multiple students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says multiple Richland Northeast High School students were charged following a physical fight on school property on Jan. 25. An investigation revealed that during an afternoon activity period, a 15 year-old male brandished a four-inch long knife during the altercation....
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police Chief issues statement on Tyre Nichols investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department’s Chief Holbrook issued a statement on the Tyre Nichols investigation ahead of today’s release of Memphis Police’s body camera footage:. “The brutal beating and subsequent death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of five police officers in Memphis,...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man charged in home burglary
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A Columbia man is accused of breaking into a Gilbert home Monday, says the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect, 62 year-old Paul Lewis Richards, is charged with first-degree burglary, according to an arrest warrant. Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon says, “Deputies were dispatched to...
