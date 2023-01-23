ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Kansas City Royals pitcher Aroldis Chapman heading to WBC

One had to imagine that, if Kansas City Royals pitcher Aroldis Chapman was going to suit up for the World Baseball Classic, it would have been for the Cuban National Team. That is not the case. Instead, Chapman announced that he will be part of Great Britian’s entry, being named to their preliminary 50 man roster for the tournament. As Chapman’s ancestors are from Jamaica, which had been a British colony at the time, he is eligible to play for the team.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

2 Cardinals offseason decisions that will pay off, and 1 that will backfire

These two St. Louis Cardinals’ offseason decisions will pay off in 2023 but this other one looks like it’s going to backfire. For a team coming off a division title and employing National League MVP and third-place finisher, the St. Louis Cardinals had a relatively quiet offseason. It wasn’t bad. It was more about what they didn’t do than what they did.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Trade rumors continue flying around Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals have made a pair of trades over the past few days. There may be more moves coming in the near future. According to Ken Rosenthal from The Athletic, the White Sox have inquired about infielder Nicky Lopez. While Rosenthal does note that the Royals are not necessarily looking to move him at this point, that can always change depending on the players offered in return.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks & Maple Leafs May Make Trade Deadline Blockbuster

The Chicago Blackhawks are one of the teams that all hockey fans will be watching very closely as we gear up for the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. After all, the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks currently have the least points in the NHL and have several notable trade candidates because of it.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Seattle Mariners waiting for Justus Sheffield to take off

There was a time when Justus Sheffield was expected to be a future star. Now, the Seattle Mariners pitcher is waiting for his time to come. Sheffield had been designated for assignment when the Mariners signed Tommy La Stella. After being unclaimed on waivers, he was assigned to Triple-A Tacoma to start the 2023 season.
SEATTLE, WA
atozsports.com

Top prospect says playing for the Bears would be a dream

The Chicago Bears will spend the next couple of months sorting through every possible scenario as it holds the No. overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The most likely option for Chicago is to move back in the draft and acquire more draft capital in exchange for the top selection. One player who the Bears could target after trading down a few picks is Northwestern LT Peter Skoronski.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Who Stays And Who Goes? Offensive Linemen

We continue our series looking at which Chicago Bears players on the 2022 roster return. Next up, we look at several offensive linemen. We continue our look at which players Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles brings back. Poles has a lot of decisions to make in one of the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Projecting the Opening Day Lineup for the Chicago White Sox

Projecting the Opening Day lineup for the White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox have fiddled and retooled their roster since the beginning of the offseason. They've lost names like Jose Abreu, and added others like Andrew Benintendi. The hope is to regain momentum and gear...
CHICAGO, IL
NFL Analysis Network

Bears Named Potential Destination For Intriguing Defensive Tackle

The 2022 season had plenty more lows than highs for the Chicago Bears, who ended the season 3-14, losing their last 10 games in a row after starting 3-4. That performance landed them the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which will almost assuredly be used on a defensive player if they do not trade the pick away.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Bears Mock Draft: Mel Kiper’s prediction for 2023 first-round pick

While the NFL Playoffs continue rolling on, the vast majority of teams are already in offseason mode. Of course, arguably the biggest event of the entire offseason is the NFL Draft in late April. Fans speculate about who their team could take weeks in advance, and draft analysts like ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. provide a general idea of what those teams are thinking. In this piece, we’re taking a look at the Bears mock draft.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

