Kansas City Royals pitcher Aroldis Chapman heading to WBC
One had to imagine that, if Kansas City Royals pitcher Aroldis Chapman was going to suit up for the World Baseball Classic, it would have been for the Cuban National Team. That is not the case. Instead, Chapman announced that he will be part of Great Britian’s entry, being named to their preliminary 50 man roster for the tournament. As Chapman’s ancestors are from Jamaica, which had been a British colony at the time, he is eligible to play for the team.
2 Cardinals offseason decisions that will pay off, and 1 that will backfire
These two St. Louis Cardinals’ offseason decisions will pay off in 2023 but this other one looks like it’s going to backfire. For a team coming off a division title and employing National League MVP and third-place finisher, the St. Louis Cardinals had a relatively quiet offseason. It wasn’t bad. It was more about what they didn’t do than what they did.
Kansas City Royals have competition for Zack Greinke
The free agent market for Zack Greinke was expected to be the Kansas City Royals. If he was to return for one more season, the expectation was that he would return to Kansas City, closing out his career where it began. But that may not be such a given any...
Trade rumors continue flying around Kansas City Royals
The Kansas City Royals have made a pair of trades over the past few days. There may be more moves coming in the near future. According to Ken Rosenthal from The Athletic, the White Sox have inquired about infielder Nicky Lopez. While Rosenthal does note that the Royals are not necessarily looking to move him at this point, that can always change depending on the players offered in return.
Lakers now have perfect Myles Turner plan B on trade market
Los Angeles Lakers fans have patiently been waiting for the team to make a trade this season and the front office finally fulfilled those wishes by trading for Rui Hachimura. While Hachimura is an excellent addition for the price, the hope is that this is just the beginning on the trade front for LA.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Former Charlotte Hornets Owner Admits He Regrets Selling His Franchise To Michael Jordan
Former Hornets owner Bob Johnson admitted that selling the franchise was one of his big regrets.
Mel Kiper sides with Bears trade for Chase Claypool
The Chicago Bears may have slipped up when Ryan Poles and the Bears' front office traded away the now No. 32 pick in the upcoming NFL draft for wide receiver Chase Claypool at the trade deadline in November. In 10 games with the Bears this season, Claypool recorded a lowly...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks & Maple Leafs May Make Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The Chicago Blackhawks are one of the teams that all hockey fans will be watching very closely as we gear up for the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. After all, the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks currently have the least points in the NHL and have several notable trade candidates because of it.
Cubs Aren't Finished With Free Agent Acquisitions Just Yet
The Chicago Cubs aren't done yet when it comes to free agent acquisitions this winter according to a new report.
Seattle Mariners waiting for Justus Sheffield to take off
There was a time when Justus Sheffield was expected to be a future star. Now, the Seattle Mariners pitcher is waiting for his time to come. Sheffield had been designated for assignment when the Mariners signed Tommy La Stella. After being unclaimed on waivers, he was assigned to Triple-A Tacoma to start the 2023 season.
atozsports.com
Top prospect says playing for the Bears would be a dream
The Chicago Bears will spend the next couple of months sorting through every possible scenario as it holds the No. overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The most likely option for Chicago is to move back in the draft and acquire more draft capital in exchange for the top selection. One player who the Bears could target after trading down a few picks is Northwestern LT Peter Skoronski.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Who Stays And Who Goes? Offensive Linemen
We continue our series looking at which Chicago Bears players on the 2022 roster return. Next up, we look at several offensive linemen. We continue our look at which players Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles brings back. Poles has a lot of decisions to make in one of the...
Projecting the Opening Day Lineup for the Chicago White Sox
Projecting the Opening Day lineup for the White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox have fiddled and retooled their roster since the beginning of the offseason. They've lost names like Jose Abreu, and added others like Andrew Benintendi. The hope is to regain momentum and gear...
NFL Analysis Network
Bears Named Potential Destination For Intriguing Defensive Tackle
The 2022 season had plenty more lows than highs for the Chicago Bears, who ended the season 3-14, losing their last 10 games in a row after starting 3-4. That performance landed them the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which will almost assuredly be used on a defensive player if they do not trade the pick away.
Jason Benetti, Steve Stone Will Return to White Sox in 2023
The White Sox will keep their TV broadcast team intact for the upcoming season and beyond.
Bears Mock Draft: Mel Kiper’s prediction for 2023 first-round pick
While the NFL Playoffs continue rolling on, the vast majority of teams are already in offseason mode. Of course, arguably the biggest event of the entire offseason is the NFL Draft in late April. Fans speculate about who their team could take weeks in advance, and draft analysts like ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. provide a general idea of what those teams are thinking. In this piece, we’re taking a look at the Bears mock draft.
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears
Dec 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott watches his team play against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
