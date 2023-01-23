Read full article on original website
NME
The Walkmen to finally return to UK this summer with new London shows
29 – London, UK – KOKO. The Walkmen’s lead singer Hamilton Leithauser discussed the band’s reunion for the first time last December in a new interview Vulture, including the question of whether or not there is new music to come from the post-punk revivalists. “We haven’t...
HipHopDX.com
Travis Scott, Playboi Carti & 50 Cent Among Performers At UK's Wireless Festival 2023
London, UK - Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and 50 Cent are among the artists set to perform at the UK’s Wireless Festival in 2023. The festival announced the lineup for this year’s iteration on Wednesday (January 25), which also features the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk, Ice Spice, Metro Boomin, Joey Bada$$, GloRilla, Latto, Bryson Tiller, Lil Tjay, Popcaan, Ken Carson and many others.
Complex
Dr. Dre Reportedly Stands to Make Over $200 Million Selling Music Catalog Assets
Dr. Dre is reportedly headed toward a huge payday. According to Billboard, the 57-year-old hip-hop mogul is preparing to sell a portion of his music assets for more than $200 million. Sources say the assets generate about $1 million annually, and will be sold in two separate deals; one with Shamrock Holdings and the other with Universal Music Group. The former is said to be looking to buy royalties from a couple of Dre’s solo projects, his share of N.W.A artist royalties, his producer royalties, and the writer’s share of the songs where he doesn’t own publishing; this may include his 1992 debut effort The Chronic, which is published by Sony Music.
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake Brings Out Dipset at Apollo Theater Show in NYC: Watch
Drake finally took the stage at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Saturday night after a couple of failed attempts. The show was a part of his partnership with SiriusXM where he hosts his exclusive Sound42 channel. The Canadian hitmaker had to postpone his show twice, first due...
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Strikes $200M-Plus Deal To Sell Music Catalog Assets
Dr. Dre stands to make over $200 million by selling a piece of his decorated catalog. According to Billboard, the legendary producer is closing in on two separate deals to offload a share of music income streams and other assets to Shamrock Holdings and Universal Music Group. The deals, which...
Mathew Knowles Defends Beyoncé’s Dubai Concert: “She United A Really Diverse Crowd”
Over the weekend, Beyoncé’s private Dubai concert was a significant moment for many as it marked her first show in almost five years. The 41-year-old received a lot of backlash for performing in a country with anti-same-sex laws, but her father Mathew Knowles stepped up to her defense. According to the 71-year-old, per TMZ, the Atlantis The Royal Resort show on Saturday (Jan. 21) “united a really diverse crowd” and brought people closer together. Knowles called out those who were not in attendance and asserted that she was respectful to the people of Dubai and that the respect was reciprocated. More...
Bey is Back! Beyoncé Slays Stage After 4 Years for Reportedly $24M Invite-Only Dubai Concert
Beyoncé has returned to the stage after a four-year hiatus. According to USA Today, the Bootylicious performer did a show at the opening of Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai over the weekend. The Jan. 21 was her first performance since she took the stage at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 event back in 2018.
1053rnb.com
Ice Spice, Snoh Aalegra & Benny The Butcher Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup
Ice Spice, Snoh Aalegra & Benny The Butcher Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup was originally published on globalgrind.com. 1. Malik Baptiste ft. Snoh Aalegra – All You Need To Know. GRAMMY award-winning producer and artist Malik Baptiste kicks off a new chapter and releases his new single...
NME
Squid Game’ reality show like a “warzone” as reports emerge of contestant stretchered off set
Netflix has denied that Squid Game: The Challenge is dangerous following reports that at least one contestant had to be stretchered off set. The new game show aims to recreate some of the challenges seen in the hit South Korean series, with 456 people competing for a $4.56million (£3.7million) prize.
Fivio Foreign ft. Tata, Jenn Carter & Kyle Richh “Notice Me,” PnB Rock “London” & More | Daily Visuals 1.25.23
Fivio Foreign put the rap game on notice in 2022 with the release of his debut studio album, B.I.B.L.E., but can the Brooklyn drill rapper maintain his presence and popularity in Hip-Hop throughout 2023? He certainly feels he can. Coming through with some new visuals to “Notice Me,” Fivio recruits the talents of Tata, Jenn […] The post Fivio Foreign ft. Tata, Jenn Carter & Kyle Richh “Notice Me,” PnB Rock “London” & More | Daily Visuals 1.25.23 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Rihanna Drops Trailer For Super Bowl Halftime Show: Watch
Rihanna is giving fans a teaser of what's to come for her highly-anticipated Super Bowl halftime show.
NME
Paul McCartney announces new photography book, ‘1964: Eyes Of The Storm’
Paul McCartney has announced a new photography book containing 275 never-before-seen images taken by the former Beatle himself. Titled 1964: Eyes Of The Storm, the project provides an intimate look at the months towards the end of 1963 and beginning of 1964 when Beatlemania took off in the UK, and the Fab Four rose to global fame after their first US trip.
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake Shares Music Video for ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’: Watch
Drake has pulled a surprise by releasing the official video for his song ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’. The song, which was produced by Cubeatz, Danno, Dilara, F1lthy, Klimerboy, Lil Yachty, 40, OOGIE MANE and Sad Pony, was one of the standouts on his latest album Her Loss with 21 Savage. As we’ve seen in recent past with some of his music videos, Drizzy keeps it pretty simple and leaves out the high budget look from this treatment as well.
hypebeast.com
Drake Unveils First Woman Artist Signed to OVO Sound, Singer Naomi Sharon
Drake has signed R&B singer Naomi Sharon to OVO Sound, making Sharon the first female artist he’s signed to the label. Drizzy announced the signing on Thursday night, referring to Sharon as his “dear friend.”. “I been waiting for this day for too long now where the world...
Lil Yachty, Styles P, Popcaan and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As the music industry slowly beings to wake back up, more projects from some of your favorite artists are getting rolled out. This week, a popular young Atlanta rapper makes his genre-bending return, a veteran New York rhymer drops his 15th solo project and a Drake-cosigned dancehall artist releases new riddims and more.
NME
Fontaines D.C.’s Carlos O’Connell to miss upcoming shows as he awaits birth of first child
Fontaines D.C. guitarist Carlos O’Connell is to miss the band’s upcoming shows as he awaits the birth of his first child. The band are about to start a tour of Australia, New Zealand and Japan that begins tomorrow (January 27) in Christchurch. Taking to Instagram today (January 26),...
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross, Ghostface Killah & Big Boi To Perform On Rock The Bells Cruise
Rick Ross, Ghostface Killah and Big Boi are among the artists set to perform as part of this year’s Rock The Bells Cruise — see the full lineup below. In celebration of Hip Hop turning 50 this year, the unique cruise experience will be brought to life in partnership with Sixthman, and the Norwegian Pearl sets sail from Miami to The Bahamas on November 13, 2023 for four nights through November 17, 2023.
iheart.com
Lil Yachty Stuns Fans With Brand New Rock Album 'Let's Start Here'
Lil Yachty has been teasing his new album for some time, but fans weren't ready for the psychedelic vibes he had in store. On Friday, January 27, the Quality Control rapper stunned the industry with his brand new album Let's Start Here. With help from a live band, Lil Boat puts rap to the side as he offers a fresh alternative rock vibe throughout the project. He self-produced 12 out of the 14 songs with contributions from executive producer SADPONY, Patrick Wimberly, Jake Portrait and plenty other beatmakers. The experimental LP has been in the works for over a year. Last January, he explained that he's always wanted to make an alternative rock album.
NME
Lola Young announces ‘My Mind Wanders And Sometimes Leaves Completely’, shares new single
Lola Young has announced a new 10-track project titled ‘My Mind Wanders And Sometimes Leaves Completely’, which will arrive on May 26 via Day One and Island. To coincide with the announcement, Young has shared a new single titled ‘Annabel’s House’. It’s the second preview of the record, after Young shared lead single ‘Stream Of Consciousness’ back in November.
NME
Another Pantera concert has been cancelled days after German shows pulled
Concert promoters in Vienna have cancelled an appearance by Pantera scheduled for this summer. It comes just days after festival organisers in Germany cancelled two performances by the band after a backlash to their planned appearance at Rock Im Park and Rock Am Ring 2023. The reformed band, featuring Phil...
