Son arrested after kicking in door at mother’s foreclosed home in The Villages
A son was arrested after apparently kicking in the door at his mother’s foreclosed home in The Villages. George Scott Richard, 54, was arrested at about 1 p.m. Thursday at the home at 1225 Jaffia Court in the Village of Gilchrist. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy had been summoned...
Lady Lake man sentenced to jail time for driving while license suspended
A Lady Lake man has been sentenced to 15 days in jail for driving on a suspended license. Joshua Cass Lawler, 42, was sentenced Tuesday in Lake County Court after pleading no contest to a charge of driving while license suspended. He was originally arrested on the charge Jan. 22,...
Teen arrested at apartment complex after dispute triggered by loud music
A teen was arrested at an apartment complex in Lady Lake after a dispute triggered by loud music. A resident of The Cove apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake at about 2 a.m. Thursday attempted to take a photograph of the license plate of a red Chevy with loud music playing, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle drove at the man as he attempted to take the photograph.
Lady Lake woman charged with filing false police report
A Lady Lake woman has been charged with filing a false police report. Laura Anne Hyndshaw, 22, called 911 early Monday morning claiming the father of her child pulled a gun on her during a verbal altercation at his home on Citrus Lane, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She said she left the home because she was in fear. She signed a sworn affidavit, which explained that perjury is crime.
Wildwood man arrested after allegedly wielding machete
A Wildwood man was arrested after allegedly wielding a machete. Adrain Orlando Malcolm, 34, was taken into custody on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Thursday morning by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. The native of Jamaica was arrested after dispatch received a report that a...
Oxford lawn care worker arrested with Corona beer and marijuana
An Oxford lawn care worker was arrested with Corona beer and marijuana in his vehicle. Tristan Ray Vaughn, 25, was driving a white Buick at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was pulled over for an inoperable headlight, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. During the traffic stop at Too Your Health Spa in Lady Lake, the police officer spotted an open Corona beer in the vehicle’s cupholder. Vaughn indicated he had been at La Palma Mexican Grill restaurant in Leesburg. He said the Corona was his “third beer.” Two more empty beer bottles were found in the car along with three full bottles on the passenger floorboard. A box of Twisted Tea was found in the rear of the vehicle, with two empty cans inside.
Homeless woman arrested in theft of food from Wawa in Lady Lake
A homeless woman was arrested in the theft of food from Wawa in Lady Lake. A manager said a woman entered the store in the wee hours Friday and consumed a Buffalo Chicken Salad, three packages of Ken’s Blue Cheese dressing and a large fountain beverage, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She consumed the food in the store and fled in a red SUV when confronted by the manager.
Guest at hotel calls 911 after hearing altercation in room next door
A guest at a local hotel called 911 after hearing an altercation in the room next door. Officers responded in the early morning hours Sunday to the Microtel Inn & Suites on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 after 31-year-old Jeffrey Darwin Schwingel knocked his girlfriend unconscious, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Kentucky man behaving strangely arrested at restaurant in Wildwood
A Kentucky man behaving strangely was arrested at a restaurant in Wildwood. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 5 p.m. Thursday to Zaxby’s on State Road 44 where they found 30-year-old Kegan Lee Adams of Olive Hill, Kentucky in a silver utility vehicle with Arizona license plates. He “appeared to be under duress and was leaning side to side displaying erratic behaviors.”
Homeless man arrested after making bogus return for cash at Home Depot
A homeless man was arrested after making a bogus return for cash at Home Depot in Lady Lake. Joseph M. Evans Jr., 35, entered the store on Tuesday and selected a plumbing item valued at $13.95, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He went to the return desk, removed a receipt from inside his pocket and conducted a fraudulent return. He received $14.93 in cash.
Suspects sought in theft of golf carts in The Villages and Stonecrest
Potential suspects are being sought in the theft of golf carts in The Villages and Stonecrest. Marion County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes detectives are seeking help from the public to identify the two suspects. Deputies responded Jan. 10 to a home on SE 176th Loop in Stonecrest in Summerfield,...
Sumter County’s stricter regulations appear to be working at internet cafes
Sumter County’s dozen internet cafes received perfect scores recently and no violations were reported. The December inspections came nearly a year after the county cracked down on the cafes, which now must receive annual operating permits and pass periodic inspections by the county building department and the sheriff’s office.
Roger Lee Scaggs
Roger Lee Scaggs, age 62, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in the Providers UF Health The Villages® Hospital, Florida, due to complications from heart-related problems. A private family viewing will occur, followed by cremation with National Cremation Society in The Villages, FL. Roger was born on December...
Dorothy Cook
We are sad to announce the passing of Dorothy Cook nee Caspers. Loving wife, mother and Grandmother from The Villages, Florida and formerly of Arlington Heights, IL. Dorothy passed away peacefully on January 12, 2023. Dorothy was preceded in death by her sisters Alice “Bunny” Carduff, Rosemary “Ro” Martin and her brother Walter “Cap” Caspers.
District commander for The Villages receives promotion
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s district commander for The Villages has received a promotion. Robert Siemer was promoted Friday to the rank of captain from the rank of lieutenant. He was named district commander in The Villages in 2015. Siemer, who works out of the Sumter County Sheriff’s...
Arnold Raymond Johnson
Arnold Raymond Johnson, 89, of Summerfield, FL and formerly of Stuart, FL and Monson, MA died on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Lady Lake, FL. He was born in St. Albans, Maine, a son of the late Merle E. and Methyl H. (Parkman) Johnson. Arnold was educated in Springfield attending the former Springfield Trade School and served his country with the United States Air Force during the Korean War receiving his Honorable discharge from active service in October of 1955. After returning home from the war, Arnold began a 32-year career as an engineering assistant with Pratt & Whitney Corporation from which he retired in 1989. He was a former member of the Chicopee Moose Club, as well as, the Springfield Lodge of Elks. He was the devoted husband of the late Theresa Y. (Cote) Johnson and leaves two loving children, Michael R. Johnson of New Smyrna Beach, FL and Linda S. Earp and her husband Alvin of Hahira, GA; as well as three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Arnold was predeceased by his brothers, Everett, Ivan, and Joseph Johnson; and his sisters, Evelyn Candage, Marie Backus, and Thirma Blethen.
Walda Rita “Sam” Hoppe
Walda Rita “Sam” Hoppe of Lady Lake, FL passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the age of 83. She was born on January 1, 1940 in Pittsburgh, PA. After her marriage to Jay and moving to Miami, Sam graduated from Miami-Dade Community College with a degree in Business Administration, and worked several years in an administrative capacity in the business world.
Kenneth R. Jean
Kenneth R. Jean of The Villages in Florida and recently of Ashburnham, Mass., passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 14, 2023. Born on March 27, 1956, Ken spent his early years growing up in Manchester, N.H., where he attended Central High School. Even though he had an “only son” exemption, he chose to enlist in the U.S. Air Force. He was also a member of the fraternal order of the Massachusetts Freemasons Hope Lodge in Gardner, Mass.
We all had a great time at Lake Sumter Landing
Enjoyed the electric light show by Blonde Ambition at Lake Sumter Landing. Was with a group of Villager friends. What added to the good time was meeting some great folks from Del Webb and Spruce Creek. All are welcome. Mary Megert. Village of Winifred.
The Villages Cheerleaders’ annual garage sale Saturday at La Hacienda
The Villages Cheerleaders’ annual garage sale is set for Saturday, Jan. 28 at La Hacienda Recreation Center. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the event will continue through 1:30 p.m. Items on sale will include household items, sporting goods, small appliances, holiday decor, books and costume jewelry. The event...
