Vanessa Lachey Reveals 'Big Things Happening' in 'NCIS Hawai'i' Season 2 (Exclusive)
NCIS: Hawai'i is in its second season, and the show has been a wild ride since it premiered in 2021. But as Season 2 winds down, fans will likely be in a few surprises in the next few episodes. PopCulture.com exclusively spoke to NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey, who teased what fans can expect from the rest of the season.
FBI: International's Luke Kleintank on the Resolution of Forrester's Fly Team Future: 'I Know It Scared the Fans'
The following contains spoilers from the Jan. 24 episode of CBS’ FBI: International. For weeks now, FBI: International‘s Special Agent Scott Forrester has been threatened, by muckety-muck Ken Dandridge, with the termination of his time on the Fly Team. In this week’s episode — which involved the search for one, and then two, missing girls — Forrester (played by original cast member Luke Kleintank) and Dandridge (Michael Torpey) butted heads again and again, with the latter all but counting aloud the minutes until Forrester would be forced to clock out as leader of the Fly Team. The Legal Attaché at the U.S....
'Accused': Fox Stations Completely Ruined Ending of Latest Episode
Some Fox viewers hoping to see the resolution of the Accused series premiere were shocked when the ending was accidentally cut off Sunday night. The new legal drama premiered after the San Francisco 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL divisional playoff game and managed to draw record ratings for the network. The snafu only happened on Nexstar-owned Fox affiliates.
'The Last of Us' Season 2 Fate Revealed at HBO
After breaking ratings records with its premiere episode and scoring the network's largest Episode 1 to Episode 2 viewership gain, HBO has renewed The Last of Us for Season 2. Seemingly as fast as the Cordyceps zombie fungus can spread, HBO on Friday greenlit a second season of the Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-starring post-apocalyptic drama, based on the Naughty Dog video game of the same name. The renewal came just two episodes into the show's debut run.
tvinsider.com
‘FBI’: Jeremy Sisto Breaks Down Jubal’s ‘Horrible, Life-Endangering Choice’
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for FBI Season 5 Episode 11, “Breakdown.”]. As Jeremy Sisto told us, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine makes a bad choice in the January 24 episode of FBI. Jubal’s on his way to work when his ex-wife Samantha (Mara Davi)...
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
How The Good Doctor Missed An Incredible Opportunity In The Winter Premiere
The Good Doctor is back after a fall finale packed with unanswered questions and a cliffhanger, but the winter premiere just didn't deliver as much as I expected.
New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal
A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
ABC Reportedly Can't Fire Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's future involvement with GMA3: What You Need To Know remains unresolved. According to a source, per PEOPLE, ABC is still determining "what degree of punishment is appropriate," if any, in light of its investigation into the couple's relationship. "A lot of higher-ups at the show think they should be fired," the source said. "But the problem is they can't fire them so they're really in trouble and trying to figure it out." Nearly two months after they were taken off air on Dec. 5, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, believe "the situation sucks," according to another insider. A source confirmed to PEOPLE previously that the co-anchors were "not terminated," but questions remained about whether they would be back on the air.
ABC Accused Amy Robach Of Coming To Work 'Drunk', Keeping Alcohol In Her Dressing Room: Source
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at GMA3, and while several scandals regarding Holmes have surfaced from the investigation into their alleged extramarital affair, according to a source, ABC had only petty and largely unfounded complaints when it came to their reasons for ousting Robach. "Everything they are bringing up is so minor having to do with Amy," a source spilled of ABC's contentious mediation with the couple. One of the odd complaints cited was that Robach had allegedly once come to work drunk — an accusation the insider claimed was untrue and that she had simply been...
Tim Allen Appears to Flash 'Home Improvement' Star in Resurfaced Blooper Clip
Tim Allen once joked about flashing his Home Improvement co-star Patricia Richardson in a recently resurfaced blooper. The clip came to light after Variety published an excerpt from Pamela Anderson's new memoir in which she claimed the comedian flashed her on the set of the sitcom. Allen has denied the alleged incident took place.
Lance Kerwin, Former Child Star, Dead at 62
Lance Kerwin, a former child actor best known for roles on the coming-of-age TV series James at 15 and in the Stephen King adaptation Salem's Lot, has died. His daughter, Savanah Kerwin, confirmed his passing in a message to Facebook Wednesday, revealing that her father died Tuesday morning at 62. A cause of death was not provided.
Police Called to Britney Spears' House
Police were called to Britney Spears' house this week after the pop star deleted her Instagram. While she has deactivated her account multiple times in the past, TMZ reports that fans were alarmed by her social media silence and reached out to authorities asking for a wellness check. Sheriff's department officers stopped by Spears' home and determined that she is not in any present danger or crisis.
'The Neighborhood' Season 6 Is Already a Done Deal at CBS
Cedric the Entertainer still has a home in the CBS neighborhood. The network renewed the hit sitcom The Neighborhood for a sixth season on Monday. The cast also features New Girl star Max Greenfield and 2 Broke Girls star Beth Behrs. The Neighborhood has continued to be a strong ratings...
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Spotted Together Amid Ongoing 'GMA3' Suspension
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were spotted out at a restaurant together this week in the midst of their suspension from Good Morning America. The two anchors were put on paid leave in November after news of their affair went viral. With so many questions still hanging over their heads, they are apparently still spending time together.
Netflix Renews Popular Series for Season 2
Netflix does not cancel every new show. The streamer renewed The Recruit for a second season, about a month after the first debuted. The spy series stars Noah Centino as a new CIA lawyer. Centino is a favorite among Netflix viewers thanks to his roles in To All The Boys I've Loved Before, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, and The Perfect Date.
Longtime Soap Opera Veteran Responds to Idea That His Character Be Permanently Killed Off
Young and the Restless rumors about killing off a beloved character have upset fans. Earlier this month, Soaps recommended that "The Young and the Restless should run out Paul Williams for its 50th anniversary." The reasoning was that if Y&R does not plan to bring Paul back into the fold, it would be better to kill off the character than have Paul's constant unexplained absence potentially hold up other characters' stories. According to Soaps, "In recent years, commercials have gotten more screen time than [Doug ] Davidson. Paul's position at the Genoa City Police Department has been usurped, and he and Lauralee Bell's Christine have become less a supercouple than a super-scarce couple. Finally, in March of 2021, the vet got sick of being "treated like a day player" and told his fans, 'I think I am done.'"Paul's wife Christine, who appeared on screen just this month, seems to be the character most being held back, says Soap Central. The show doesn't have to include both spouses in every plotline, but Christine doesn't have as much story potential without Paul.
SheKnows
Terry’s News Leaves Willow and Michael Hopeful — and a Report That [Spoiler] Is Dead Shocks Port Charles
It’s a new day in Port Charles and Drew and Carly wake up in bed together. She asks if he’s having any regrets. He says only that they can’t go public because of the insider trading accusations they could still face. Carly suggests they change the subject, so Drew says, “I love waking up with you.” She echoes the statement.
Savannah Chrisley Gives 'Really Tough' Update on Life With Parents Todd and Julie in Prison
Savannah Chrisley has given fans a "really tough" life update, after her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, reported to prison earlier this month. On a recent episode of her Unlocked podcast, 25-year-old Savannah opened up about her she and her siblings have been doing in the wake of their parents' imprisonment. "So for those of you that are familiar with my family and have followed our lives and have also followed my podcast, you know that last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole and for each of us individually," she said.
Blake Lively Teams With CW Star for Movie Adaptation of Hit Romance Novel
Blake Lively added another project to her busy schedule on Thursday. She signed up to star in a film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel It Ends With Us. The project will be directed by former Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni, who has also signed on to star. It...
