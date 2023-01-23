FBI offers $10,000 reward for Atlanta church vandal who may have Ohio ties, BGSU settles Stone Foltz hazing death lawsuit, and more: 3News Daily

Read full article on original website
'We have been here too many times': Northeast Ohio leaders react to video showing deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols
CLEVELAND — On Friday, the Memphis Police Department in Tennessee released body and traffic camera footage showing the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of several officers. Nichols ended up in critical condition after police punched, kicked, hit, and pepper-sprayed him following a traffic stop on Jan....
WKYC
Police video of Tyre Nichols' deadly beating to be released today, new video of Cleveland police shooting, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, January 27, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Police body camera video of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols is expected to be released today. Learn what we...
Ohio bill would allow people arrested for OVI for marijuana to bring evidence, witness to court to argue case
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio prosecutors say courts will be tied up with more expenses and trials if a bill passes that would allow people arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana to argue that they weren’t actually high but had ingested the drug days earlier. It also...
cleveland19.com
Several Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies working together to catch dealership theft suspects
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - At least four luxury car dealerships in Northeast Ohio have been targeted by thieves in the last two months. 19 News has learned law enforcement agencies across our area are working together to try to track down the ring of thieves. On Thursday 19 News obtained...
Another Northeast Ohio movie theater shutters: The Wake Up for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When the coronavirus pandemic shut down movie theaters for months, many of our movie-watching habits changed for good. When was the last time you went to the movies?. There may be no...
Owner of beloved Memphis Kiddie Park dies in Florida home
Russell Wintner, the owner and manager of the Memphis Kiddie Park, a treasured hidden gem in Brooklyn, died peacefully Monday at his home in Florida, according to his obituary. He was 70.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted Announce Plan to Cut One-Third of Ohio Administrative Code
Effort promotes good government, streamlines regulations. (COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections, and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted,...
4 NE Ohio wineries earn medals at San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Four of the five wineries in the state that won medals in the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition are in Northeast Ohio. Hocking Hills Winery in Logan, southeast of Columbus, was the big winner in Ohio with 11 medals that included a Best in Class for a honeysuckle white blend, four gold, four silver and two bronze.
Ohio fishing license
Fishing is a popular pastime in Ohio, and with so many bodies of water to choose from, it's easy to see why. However, before you can cast your line, it's important to make sure that you have a valid fishing license.
Remembering the Blizzard of January 1978
Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 45 years ago today, Ohio endured one of its worst blizzards in living memory in a winter torm that became known as the “Great Blizzard of 1978.” January 1978 was already an unusually harsh month. A series of moderate snowstorms coupled with subfreezing temperatures from January […]
Case Western Reserve Study Confirms Racism as "Overriding Factor" in Redlining Neighborhoods
The authors also make suggestions on how to addresss "100 years of discrimination and institutionalized racism”
FBI offers $10,000 reward in Atlanta church vandalism, suspects may have ties to northern Ohio
CLEVELAND — FBI officials in Atlanta and Cleveland are joining forces to investigate vandalism at an Atlanta church as authorities say “one or more of the subjects” seen in surveillance video may have ties to central or northern Ohio. The situation dates back to Sunday, July 3,...
Who are Ohio’s biggest employers? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The Cleveland Clinic. Progressive. Sherwin-Williams. Obviously, they all make the list of the top employers in Ohio, all with more than 3,000 employees, as ranked by the Ohio Department of Development. The...
Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered both the United States and Ohio flags to half-staff Monday morning to remember the victims of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. A 72-year-old gunman fatally shot 10 people and wounded 10 others at a dance ballroom in Monterey Park — a primarily Asian community east […]
Classified documents found in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home, Amazon launches prescription drug service, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about former Vice President Mike Pence having classified documents in his Indiana home. Plus, find out...
13abc.com
Sandusky standoff of ends in suspect’s death, house in flames
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a standoff with police Tuesday, according to police records. According to Sandusky Police, Jerry Webb, Jr., 43, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. After Webb shot himself, officers pulled him away from the burning house. Fire crews put out the fire...
FirstEnergy executive says subsidiary bled cash before alleged Ohio speaker bribes
CINCINNATI — An arm of FirstEnergy Corp. was "bleeding cash" as it explored options for the two aging nuclear plants eventually rescued by Ohio House legislation that federal prosecutors say former Speaker Larry Householder championed in exchange for corporate bribes, a utility executive testified Tuesday. Steven Staub, the company's...
Public service or massive theft? Arguments begin in Ohio bribery and corruption case
CINCINNATI — It depends on who you listen to. It was either a gargantuan bribery and money laundering scheme or it was a case of a conscientious public servant using his free speech rights to help the people of Ohio. Those were the stories told Monday by opposing counsel...
cwcolumbus.com
Search to begin for new school leader in Ohio's fourth largest school district
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WSYX) — The school board president said the search for a new superintendent for the state’s fourth-largest district would begin as soon as the board accepts Mark Raiff’s resignation tonight. The district, located north of Columbus, has four high schools, five middle schools, and...
WKYC
