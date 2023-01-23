ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

1 dead, 2 wounded in shootings outside El Paso bars over the weekend

By Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 4 days ago

One man was killed and two others were wounded in separate shootings outside El Paso bars over the weekend, a police spokesman said.

Homicide detectives continue investigating the fatal shooting of a 47-year-old man late Friday outside Jack's Beach House at 11240 Montwood Drive at The Pavilions retail strip near George Dieter Drive, police said.

Shortly after 11:15 p.m. Friday, the man was found shot outside the bar. The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police spokesman Officer Adrian Cisneros said.

The man's name had yet to be released Monday as an investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit continued.

Shootings in Five Points, far East Side

In a separate incident, a 26-year-old man was wounded in a shooting at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday outside bars in the Five Points area in the 800 block of North Piedras Street, a block south of El Paso Police Headquarters, police said.

The man had a gunshot wound that was not life threatening and did not desire prosecution, Cisneros said.

At 2:51 a.m. Monday, police officers responded to a home on Merry Meadow Place where they found a man who said he had been shot at outside the Showtyme Sports Grill in the Sun Fire Village retail plaza at 2106 Zaragoza Road in the far East Side, police said. The house is about 2 miles from the sports bar.

Gun violence: Vehicle hit by gunfire in Central El Paso roadway shooting

The man had an injury that was not life threatening and did not desire prosecution, police said.

Channel 14-KFOX reported that police found bullet casings in the parking lot and detectives could be seen going in and out of the sports bar during an early morning investigation.

Showtyme Sports Grill is owned by Green Bay Packers running back and former UTEP football star Aaron Jones.

Anyone with information on shootings, gun violence and other criminal activity may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44dT6G_0kOTeTlx00

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: 1 dead, 2 wounded in shootings outside El Paso bars over the weekend

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

WATCH LIVE: Funeral service and burial underway for El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Funeral service to honor late El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen will continue Friday. The funeral service will be at Abundant Church on 1000 Valley Crest starting at 11 a.m. The service will be followed by precession to Evergreen East Cemetery at 12400 Montana. At the cemetery, police honors will The post WATCH LIVE: Funeral service and burial underway for El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Two men arrested after woman found dead in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that took place Wednesday evening which resulted in the death of 42-year-old Rachel Miranda. 26-year-old David Aguilar was arrested Wednesday evening and is facing charges of one felony count of voluntary manslaughter, and one count of receipt or possession […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Late El Paso Police Chief Allen laid to rest with full honors Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends, family, fellow law enforcement and the community said its final goodbyes Friday, Jan. 27 to El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who died unexpectedly at age 71 on Jan. 17. Funeral services were held at Abundant Living Faith Center in the Lower Valley this morning. A procession of police […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

PD: Man shot, robbed in far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police responded to a shooting after midnight on Wednesday near Tierra Delmonte Drive and Mike A Mendoza. The El Paso Sheriff’s Office Patrol units responded to the desert area near 2300 Tierra Del Monte in reference to a shooting which was stemmed from an aggravated robbery, according to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One person injured after rollover crash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A single car incident was reported earlier today at around 10:45 a.m. near Fred Wilson Ave. and Gateway South Blvd. One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Jan. 26, 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
YAHOO!

El Paso man charged with killing two held in jail

LAS CRUCES – An El Paso man charged with killing two people in Chaparral was held in jail on a judge's order this week. Patrick James Woods, 37, was charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle, one count of leaving the scene of a crash, resisting arrest, open container and failure to give immediate notice of a crash.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Rollover crash reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash was reported in northeast El Paso Friday morning. The crash was reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson. The two left lanes are closed and the Cassidy on-ramp is also closed. It's unknown if there were any injuries reported. There is...
EL PASO, TX
tourcounsel.com

Paseo Del Norte | Shopping mall in El Paso, Texas

We close with Plaza Paseo del Norte, a small shopping center where you can find practical stores, where you can buy just what you need for your home or wardrobe. In addition, it has some gastronomic options and social areas that you can enjoy. Leisure and entertainment: Living area.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Two-car crash at Loop 375 North and Montwood

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A two-vehicle crash is blocking traffic at Loop 375 North and Montwood. The crash happened at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. There are reports of a rollover. El Paso firefighters are on the scene. To check the latest traffic conditions,...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso veterans one-stop center moving to new location

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- -- The El Paso veterans one-stop center on Diana Drive is a one-of-a-kind veterans center in El Paso. It offers everything from clinical counseling, substance abuse resources and peer support. ABC-7 learned in a few months the center will be moving from its current location in Northeast El Paso, to The post El Paso veterans one-stop center moving to new location appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Crash near US-54 south, Trowbridge causing delays

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One of the collector-distributor lanes on US-54 south near Trowbridge is closed for a crash Friday. The Texas Department of Transportation says there is a minor backup. Law enforcement, the fire department and a tow truck are at the scene. No injuries were reported.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Road closures for El Paso Police Chief Gregory Allen’s services

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Road closures for the funeral arrangements honoring El Paso Police Chief's Gregory K. Allen have been posted by the Texas Department of Transportation. Thursday Paisano eastbound flyover to Loop 375 Border Highway eastbound will be closed between 3:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday. Friday The following closures will be in The post Road closures for El Paso Police Chief Gregory Allen’s services appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
elpasonews.org

El Paso Talks: Season 1, Episode 11: Unmuted With Claudia Rodriguez – Art Fierro’s DWI & Perjury

In today’s Unmuted with Claudia Rodriguez podcast, Claudia discusses the driving while intoxicated charge against her former opponent, Art Fierro. She goes on to talk about his arrest warrant and speeding in a school zone. She then goes on to explain her ethics complaint against Fierro. Claudia also talks about Fierro’s appointment to the ethics commission and what it means. Claudia closes with the reminder that if Fierro does not take his oath of office again, it could result in his removal from office under state law.
EL PASO, TX
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy