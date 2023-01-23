ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pluto Generation Dates: How This Planet Shapes the Trends of Millennials, Gen X & Gen Z

By Valerie Mesa
StyleCaster
 4 days ago

The ancient wisdom of astrology is always relevant to the world we live in, but the unique mythology behind each planet is partly what makes this practice so intriguing. When you consider the world-changing impact of each Pluto transit, the theme of death and rebirth always prominent. After all, Pluto the darkest and most mysterious planet in astrology, which is None not a coincidence. Knowing the dates of each Pluto generation can even help you understand the spiritual mission you were born to accomplish. Understanding how Pluto impacts our world allows us to foreshadow future events and make sense of our past, simultaneously.

Before we delve into the way Pluto transits have the power to shape and influence entire generations, let’s take closer look at our dark and distant “dwarf planet.” For the sake of putting a face to a name, NASA refers to Pluto as a complex and mysterious world filled with mountains, valleys, plains, craters and maybe even glaciers. This gloom-and-doom imagery, along with its below-freezing temperatures—which are, as mentioned, “too cold to sustain life”—speaks volumes, as it very much resembles the astrological essence of paranormal Pluto.

Cue the Dracula music! Powerhouse Pluto’s archetype goes without saying, as it is considered a “malefic” planet in astrology. However, Pluto is so much more than an emo planet of destruction and transformation. After all, Pluto is literally responsible for the formation of Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z.

Here’s why you should never underestimate the power of Pluto (and how it affects us as a collective):

What Does Pluto Mean in Astrology?

Where is Pluto in your birth chart ? If you’re familiar with the term “Plutonian,” or simply resonate more with the Underground vibe, then chances are you were born with prominent Pluto placements and/or aspects. Also known as the Lord of the Underworld, Pluto is the planet of power, transformation, rebirth and everything that is hidden beneath the surface. Its polarizing presence can also serve as a symbol of jealousy, manipulation, obsession, possession and/or a misuse of power. Sounds a bit extreme, but Pluto governs all that is toxic, macabre and taboo.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a lightworker, or perhaps recognized for being compassionate and open-hearted with the rest of the world. Everyone is made up of both light and dark, and wherever Pluto is located in your birth chart (namely, the zodiac sign, astrological house) speaks to the mysterious layers of your shadow self , as well as the inevitable themes of destruction and renewal that surround your generation. Spiritually, Pluto’s influence is equivalent to a dark night of the soul, which is another way of describing the “winter” of one’s life. The difficulty and pain, however, is followed by a profound rebirth.

It takes 248 Earth years for Pluto to complete its orbit around the sun , and between 12 to 31 years to complete its transit through a zodiac sign. Similar to fellow outer planets Uranus and Neptune, Pluto is considered a generational planet, given the amount of time it spends unveiling the darker attributes of a zodiac archetype. Pluto’s journey through a zodiac sign can be equally as cataclysmic as it is empowering, both individually and at a macro level. Karmic and more than often subconscious, the metamorphosis brought on by the Lord of the Underworld has the power to energetically sculpt an entire era of life.

The dynamic of this, however, depends on the element, modality and symbolism of the zodiac sign Pluto is transiting through. Read on for concrete examples and prominent events that took place throughout the Pluto in Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Sagittarius generations:

What Pluto Generation Do You Belong To?

“Nothing ever goes away until it teaches us what we need to know.” – Pema Chödrön

Pluto in Virgo: Baby Boomers (1956-1971)

Similar to the meticulous signature of dutiful Virgo, this generation of highly-analytical individuals incarnated in this lifetime to master lessons around humility, purification and being of service to mankind. Critical yet incredibly grounded, the polarizing essence of Pluto blessed and cursed this generation of individuals with a hyper-awareness that is both consuming and overwhelming, specifically when in regards to flaws and imperfections. Also, to say they’re persistent would be an understatement, considering Pluto’s “all or nothing” brand of energy combined with Virgo’s desire “to get in formation.” While this is evidently a part of their shadow, we can’t undermine let alone deny their innate resilience and problem-solving skills .

The way an individual with Pluto in Virgo can penetrate through complete and utter disarray is their sorcery. Inquisition is second nature when obsessively examining their surroundings, and questioning the obscurity in the details. This generation left their mark in the way they blatantly interrogated the world around them for answers. Born with Uranus in Virgo and Neptune in Scorpio, their childhoods occurred amidst the sexual revolution, triggering unconscious feelings of confusion when it comes to their sexuality. The Madonna-Whore complex is *high key* Pluto in Virgo energy, as was the “guilty conscience” resulting from partaking in the act. Their obsessive thoughts around hygiene are no exception, making them both conscious and fearful of diseases.

  • Montgomery Bus Boycott prevails, ruling bus segregation as unconstitutional
  • The assassination of President John F. Kennedy
  • The Civil Rights Act
  • The FDA approved the birth control pill
  • Vaccines were created for measles, mumps and rubella
  • The Twilight Zone (a TV show about paranormal problem solving) premiered
  • The assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.
  • The rise of cannabis and psychedelics

Pluto in Libra: Generation X (1971-1983)

Libra is ruled by Venus, making this a period of rebirth for feminism, equality, relationships, marriage and the judicial system. If you are a Pluto in Libra individual, you were incarnated in this lifetime to learn lessons surrounding balance, justice and the true meaning of “me vs. we” . Eager to connect while still doing the most to stay in control, this generation of individuals resembles the “middle child” syndrome, in the sense that they’re deeply aware of what it feels like to be overlooked… or worse, coerced into settling for the shorter end of the stick. Pluto in Libra natives have most certainly mastered the art of relatability, but don’t get twisted—their powers of persuasion and knack for negotiating are incredibly subtle, borderlining mesmerism thanks to the influence of Pluto, of course.

Pluto’s journey through Libra could’ve also instilled the unconscious need to people-please, resulting in a loss of the self. This, in turn,  evoked shadowy resentment and projections, if not the need to avoid relationships entirely. This generation also witnessed the upheaval that came with the spike of divorce; hence their indecision towards commitment and compromise. On another note, this was the era of relationship taboos, such as living together and/or getting pregnant before marriage. The Pluto in Libra generation knew from a very young age that there was no such thing as  “happily ever after.” So much so, those born with this generational placement are more likely to test the longevity of their connections by rocking the boat from time to time.

  • Equal Rights Amendment passed in both houses of Congress
  • Margaret Thatcher became the first female Prime Minister
  • The end of the Vietnam War
  • Supreme Court case of Roe v. Wade
  • The premiere of TV shows like Charlie’s Angels, Wonder Woman and Three’s Company
  • The Gay Liberation Movement
  • The Sex Discrimination and Equal Pay Acts

Pluto in Scorpio: Millennials (1983-1995)

A personification of the shadowy Underworld, it’s no wonder those born under the Pluto in Scorpio generation exude an enormous amount of passion and intensity. Perhaps it’s a combination of growing up on movies like Matilda and The Lion King— where protagonists pierce through the darkness, transmuting their pain into power —and their impenetrable psychic radar, serving as a life-long lie detector. Is this Plutonian paranoia? To say these individuals are suspicious of others would be putting it lightly, but they know that you know that they know. The  fear of abandonment and betrayal unconsciously haunts the Pluto in Scorpio native, but this is precisely where this generation is meant to rise from the ashes like a phoenix (and transcend the trauma of previous generations).

Incarnating to this lifetime amidst one of the most tragic phenomenons (HIV/AIDS) of the 20th century, the energy signature of death, power and sex became rooted in the collective psyche.  This and similar themes of decay and destruction evoked a yearning for answers, specifically regarding the mysteries of the universe. Growing up with a sixth sense is inevitable when you’re surrounded by unspoken truths, which is why many Pluto in Scorpio individuals found solace through the dark arts. If they weren’t waiting for their parents to leave the house to experiment with the Ouija Board, they were exchanging words with their crush over AIM, and expressing themselves through buddy icons . Chokers, underground raves and the grunge era, the goth/emo aesthetic is more complex than we realize. These individuals were specifically born to trigger the world around them, mirroring subconscious themes of fear, pain, resentment and sexuality.

  • The rise of sexually transmitted diseases like HIV/AIDS
  • Freddie Mercury, dies from AIDS
  • The premiere of TV shows like 90210 and  Are You Afraid of the Dark?
  • AOL launched its first instant-messaging service
  • The Murder trials of O.J. Simpson
  • The suicide of Kurt Cobain
  • Rwanda’s Genocide and Civil War, leaving an estimated of 500,000 people killed.
  • The World Trade Organization was created
  • The rise of African-American television: Family Matters , Martin , Fresh Prince of Bel Air , Living Color and Sister Sister , to name a few.

Pluto in Sagittarius: Generation Z (1996-2009)

These individuals are the epitome of #NoFilter , and with good reason. The phrase “too smart for your own good” is probably the best way to describe the Pluto in Sagittarius generation, but it comes with the turf when you’re born into an era of ugly truths. Fueled by larger-than-life Jupiter, this mutable fire sign’s idealism and lust for life becomes excessive, and magnified under the influence of polarizing Pluto. This is where the quest for the “bigger picture” became one’s demise, as the answer to endless inquiries were quickly sought after via the Internet. This, in turn, led to a dependency and compulsive use of online services, not to mention the beginning of the Dark Web.

For Pluto in Sagittarius, there is no such thing as too much information, and that in itself speaks volumes. Incarnating on the brink of an entire millennium,  surrounded by artificial intelligence and robot toys like Furby and Tamagotchis, this generation of individuals always knew deep down inside that the truth really was out there. Observing their older Pluto-in-Scorpio siblings in action made the shadowy unknown all the more intriguing, with the exception that they secretly revel in the adventure of every experience. This insatiable need to explore new realms of possibility and hope, however, is also a result of the shocking upheaval brought on by the early 2000s , such as the unforgettable tragedy of September 11. So, when considering the collective lessons of Pluto, this generation’s triggering point stems from their audacity to question the “source,” academically, religiously and/or politically speaking.

  • The premiere of TV shows like Sex in The City , Judge Judy , Forensic Files , Lizzie McGuire and That’s So Raven .
  • Columbine High School massacre
  • Clinton-Leweinsky sex scandal & President’s impeachment proceedings
  • The death of Lady Diana, Princess of Wales
  • Apple’s iMac computer reveal
  • The beginning of stem cell research
  • The September 11 attacks
  • The Stock Market crash
  • The US went to war with Iraq
  • The Global Recession &  the fall of Wall Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tzt7s_0kOTeObY00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Your February Career Horoscope Wants You to Push Forward, Because No Planets Are Retrograde

Welcome to a new month, I am here with your career horoscopes for February 2023 to make sure that you keep up with those new year’s resolutions and career goals that you have! Just a few days into the month we are met with a Full Moon in the sign of Leo on February 5. This lunation is sure to ruffle some feathers and leave you feeling anxious to release the ways in which you are playing small. If there are conscious (or subconscious) ways in which you are sabotaging your career, now is the time to address them so you...
StyleCaster

How Can I Correct My Birth Time? 2 Writers Try Chart Rectification With An Astrologer

Have you ever felt like you couldn’t participate in astrology because you didn’t know your birthday or birth time? Because astrology relies on the details surrounding when and where you were born, it can feel exclusionary to those who don’t have access to that information. However, there is a way to correct your birth time, especially if you’re willing to work with an astrologer who specializes in chart rectification. Being the Astrology Editor at StyleCaster, I eat, dream and sleep all things zodiac. And when I found out that two of my co-workers did not know their birth time—and one didn’t...
StyleCaster

Alec Baldwin’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose if He’s Found Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter

He’s one of the most recognizable and beloved faces in Hollywood with a career spanning more than four decades, but since being charged with involuntary manslaughter for the accidental fatal shooting of a cinematographer, Alec Baldwin’s net worth could be in jeopardy. On January 19, 2023, the veteran actor was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed shortly after a prop gun loaded with a live round misfired during rehearsals for Rust, a film Baldwin was working on as the lead actor and producer. “During the initial investigation, it was determined that actor/producer Alec Baldwin was the...
VERMONT STATE
In Style

Will 2023 Bring You Wealth? Financial Astrologers Offer Their Money Predictions for Every Sign

The culmination point of a whole calendar year can’t help but fuel lots of reflection around the goals you’ve already hit and others you intend to pursue. While relationships and wellness are often top of mind, your professional path and finances could also be an area of life you’re aspiring to see growth in come 2023. It bears noting, of course, that with inflation we’ve all felt in 2022 and concerns about further economic downturn, it’s perfectly normal to feel nervous about what earning, saving, and debt might end up looking like in the coming year. Thankfully, there are plenty of bright spots for money making in the astrology of 2023.
StyleCaster

These 3 Lucky Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Year—Here’s Why 2023 Is Looking Bright

If you’re having trouble processing the fact that another year’s gone by, you’re most definitely not alone. It feels as if we blinked, and 2022 flew right before our eyes. The good news is, after taking a closer look at the astro-weather for the upcoming year, I am delighted to tell you all about the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best year 2023. For the record, if your zodiac sign isn’t mentioned, it doesn’t mean you’re doomed. On the contrary, 2023 will bring a series of peak moments for all 12 zodiac signs, so don’t lose hope. In the...
msn.com

Horoscope: Lucky number of the week for each Astrological sign

Slide 1 of 13: Looking for a bit of luck as you start a new week? While the search might uncover a specific color or day of the week, most look for more numeric ways to flourish in prosperity. And with that in mind, here is the week's lucky number for each Zodiac sign — may it bring you good fortune!
The Independent

What 2023 has in store for your love life according to astrology

Whether you’re currently coupled up or looking for love, we all want to know what the future holds in terms of romance.Will this be the year you meet the love of your life and settle down for good? Is it time to rethink your relationship status or dive back into dating after a much-needed break?While you may be waiting for the universe to answer your burning questions, it’s important to remember that ultimately, you’re in control of your own destiny, which is why making the right choices in your love life is key.We asked astrologists for their predictions on how...
StyleCaster

Did Liam Hemsworth Really Cheat on Miley Cyrus With 14 Women? The ‘Flowers’ Rumor Explained

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” turned the heads of millions. The pop singer’s latest single became one of the most popular songs of 2023, and the year just started! But after many conspiracy theories popped up about their relationship, one that took the internet by storm was that Liam Hemsworth cheated on Miley Cyrus. Cyrus and Hemsworth married in 2018 and announced their split less than a year later in 2019. The couple definitely had their ups and downs—including a pretty disastrous experience in late 2018 when California wildfires wiped out their home in Malibu. Cyrus told Howard Stern that she and the...
Elementually

Your 2023 Money Horoscope

As we enter the new year, many of us are looking for ways to improve our financial situation. Your zodiac sign can offer valuable insights into the year ahead. Here is your financial horoscope for each zodiac sign in 2023:
Elementually

February 2023 Horoscopes: Love is in the Air

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, love is definitely in the air in February. But even if you’re not feeling particularly romantic, there’s still plenty in store for each of the 12 astrological signs.
Elite Daily

The Luckiest Day In January 2023 For Every Zodiac Sign

As you put the finishing touches on your New Year’s resolutions, you’ll be glad to know that the cosmos have some resolutions of their own: While 2022 ended with Mercury, Mars, and Uranus each retrograde, all three of those retrogrades will end in January. One of these planets in particular has been wreaking havoc in ways like no other since Oct. 30, and that’s Mars — the planet of conflict, hostility, and confrontation. The good news is, the best day in January 2023 for every sign will be Jan. 12, the day that Mars finally ends its retrograde in Gemini.
StyleCaster

Who Is Liam Hemsworth Dating Now After His Divorce From Miley Cyrus & Rumors He Cheated On Her ’14 Times’?

Moving on. It’s pretty hard to stray away from the limelight when the song “Flowers” is allegedly written about your relationship. After moving on from Miley Cyrus, are we interested in who Liam Hemsworth’s dating now? Maybe. Miley and Liam had a very publicized relationship since they met on the set of The Last Song in 2009. The two have had their ups and downs throughout the years, but they finally married in 2019. Almost a year later, the couple filed for divorce. Liam announced the separation in a brief Instagram post, Liam wrote, “Hi all, just a quick note to...
LehighValleyLive.com

Today’s daily horoscope for Jan. 25, 2023

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll direct negative energy into positive things. The energy either gets absorbed, dissipates or provides an interesting contrast; it’s the spice, the kick, the bite in the recipe of a day. PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Shadows are not things, only the evidence of things....
StyleCaster

Scorpio—Your February Horoscope Wants You to Start Planning Ahead & Getting Organized

Self-discovery and self-improvement are the themes of your Scorpio horoscope for February 2023, Scorpions! With expansive and larger-than-life Jupiter moving through your sixth house of work, you’re ready to grow your daily routine and improve your work situation. Is it time to look for a job with better advancement opportunities? Should you go out for that raise? Are you ready to finally do something more fulfilling? Jupiter will have you saying “yes, yes, yes”! Take pride in your work and create good habits. Allow yourself to use the optimism and joy of Jupiter to grow your sense of purpose. When cunning...
StyleCaster

Virgo—Your February Horoscope Says You’re Feeling Ambitious & Ready to Tackle Your Goals

Don’t be shy, Virgo. It’s time to throw caution to the wind and take over the wheel! Your Virgo horoscope for February 2023 wants you to use your drive and discipline to accomplish your goals. Mars—planet of action—is blazing through your 10th house of career and it has only one thing on its mind: ambition, ambition, ambition! If you’ve been dying to start a business, get a promotion or reach some professional achievement, Mars will push you to act. Direct this bountiful energy towards your goal. With Mercury, your planetary ruler, smiling at Mars near the end of the month, you...
Well+Good

Here’s the Best Day of 2023 for Your Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

From a zoomed-out perspective, the only real constant in the 2023 astrological forecast is change: Several generational planets—planets with influence over our collective consciousness—will move into new signs this year, including Pluto into Aquarius, Saturn into Pisces, and Jupiter into Taurus. While that might sound chaotic, there’s certainly room for some chaotic good to come out of it. Indeed, the shakeup creates ample opportunities for lucky alignments, which underscore the best day of the year for folks of every zodiac sign.
boldsky.com

Daily Horoscope, 26 January 2023: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Read about your daily horoscope and learn about the challenges and opportunities ahead. Here you will get all the information about love, life, work, education and lots more. Knowing about your lucky colour, number and day will help you handle your challenges and take charge of your life. Let's see what's in store for you.
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Wants You to Prioritize Trust, Loyalty & Commitment Above All

Your love horoscope for the week of January 16 to 22 offers us authenticity, even if it isn’t particularly passionate! Sometimes, the most genuine form of love doesn’t seem obvious. Instead of flowers and grand gestures, it looks like doing your partner’s laundry or picking them up from work; it looks like making your lover breakfast because you know they had trouble sleeping last night. This week’s astrology is calling on you to strengthen the trust and support in both your romantic and platonic relationships. Mercury stations direct in pragmatic Capricorn on Wednesday after having been retrograde since December 29. As...
StyleCaster

Cancer—Your February Horoscope Says You’re About to Embark on a Journey to Self-Discovery

Transformation is coming your way, my little crabs! According to your Cancer horoscope for February 2023, you are about to embark on a journey to self-discovery and spiritual metamorphosis that will have you looking out on a new horizon. Saturn likes to test us and the planet of caution and control will be spending time in your eighth house of resurrection. This is the time to embrace the big question—who are you—particularly in your relationship to sex, spirituality, death, money, and psychology. Saturn likes to crush us with reality so prepare for some external changes in your life that get the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy