Pluto Generation Dates: How This Planet Shapes the Trends of Millennials, Gen X & Gen Z

The ancient wisdom of astrology is always relevant to the world we live in, but the unique mythology behind each planet is partly what makes this practice so intriguing. When you consider the world-changing impact of each Pluto transit, the theme of death and rebirth always prominent. After all, Pluto the darkest and most mysterious planet in astrology, which is None not a coincidence. Knowing the dates of each Pluto generation can even help you understand the spiritual mission you were born to accomplish. Understanding how Pluto impacts our world allows us to foreshadow future events and make sense of our past, simultaneously.

Before we delve into the way Pluto transits have the power to shape and influence entire generations, let’s take closer look at our dark and distant “dwarf planet.” For the sake of putting a face to a name, NASA refers to Pluto as a complex and mysterious world filled with mountains, valleys, plains, craters and maybe even glaciers. This gloom-and-doom imagery, along with its below-freezing temperatures—which are, as mentioned, “too cold to sustain life”—speaks volumes, as it very much resembles the astrological essence of paranormal Pluto.

Cue the Dracula music! Powerhouse Pluto’s archetype goes without saying, as it is considered a “malefic” planet in astrology. However, Pluto is so much more than an emo planet of destruction and transformation. After all, Pluto is literally responsible for the formation of Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z.

Here’s why you should never underestimate the power of Pluto (and how it affects us as a collective):

What Does Pluto Mean in Astrology?

Where is Pluto in your birth chart ? If you’re familiar with the term “Plutonian,” or simply resonate more with the Underground vibe, then chances are you were born with prominent Pluto placements and/or aspects. Also known as the Lord of the Underworld, Pluto is the planet of power, transformation, rebirth and everything that is hidden beneath the surface. Its polarizing presence can also serve as a symbol of jealousy, manipulation, obsession, possession and/or a misuse of power. Sounds a bit extreme, but Pluto governs all that is toxic, macabre and taboo.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a lightworker, or perhaps recognized for being compassionate and open-hearted with the rest of the world. Everyone is made up of both light and dark, and wherever Pluto is located in your birth chart (namely, the zodiac sign, astrological house) speaks to the mysterious layers of your shadow self , as well as the inevitable themes of destruction and renewal that surround your generation. Spiritually, Pluto’s influence is equivalent to a dark night of the soul, which is another way of describing the “winter” of one’s life. The difficulty and pain, however, is followed by a profound rebirth.

It takes 248 Earth years for Pluto to complete its orbit around the sun , and between 12 to 31 years to complete its transit through a zodiac sign. Similar to fellow outer planets Uranus and Neptune, Pluto is considered a generational planet, given the amount of time it spends unveiling the darker attributes of a zodiac archetype. Pluto’s journey through a zodiac sign can be equally as cataclysmic as it is empowering, both individually and at a macro level. Karmic and more than often subconscious, the metamorphosis brought on by the Lord of the Underworld has the power to energetically sculpt an entire era of life.

The dynamic of this, however, depends on the element, modality and symbolism of the zodiac sign Pluto is transiting through. Read on for concrete examples and prominent events that took place throughout the Pluto in Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Sagittarius generations:

What Pluto Generation Do You Belong To?

“Nothing ever goes away until it teaches us what we need to know.” – Pema Chödrön

Pluto in Virgo: Baby Boomers (1956-1971)

Similar to the meticulous signature of dutiful Virgo, this generation of highly-analytical individuals incarnated in this lifetime to master lessons around humility, purification and being of service to mankind. Critical yet incredibly grounded, the polarizing essence of Pluto blessed and cursed this generation of individuals with a hyper-awareness that is both consuming and overwhelming, specifically when in regards to flaws and imperfections. Also, to say they’re persistent would be an understatement, considering Pluto’s “all or nothing” brand of energy combined with Virgo’s desire “to get in formation.” While this is evidently a part of their shadow, we can’t undermine let alone deny their innate resilience and problem-solving skills .

The way an individual with Pluto in Virgo can penetrate through complete and utter disarray is their sorcery. Inquisition is second nature when obsessively examining their surroundings, and questioning the obscurity in the details. This generation left their mark in the way they blatantly interrogated the world around them for answers. Born with Uranus in Virgo and Neptune in Scorpio, their childhoods occurred amidst the sexual revolution, triggering unconscious feelings of confusion when it comes to their sexuality. The Madonna-Whore complex is *high key* Pluto in Virgo energy, as was the “guilty conscience” resulting from partaking in the act. Their obsessive thoughts around hygiene are no exception, making them both conscious and fearful of diseases.

Montgomery Bus Boycott prevails, ruling bus segregation as unconstitutional

The assassination of President John F. Kennedy

The Civil Rights Act

The FDA approved the birth control pill

Vaccines were created for measles, mumps and rubella

The Twilight Zone (a TV show about paranormal problem solving) premiered

The assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

The rise of cannabis and psychedelics

Pluto in Libra: Generation X (1971-1983)

Libra is ruled by Venus, making this a period of rebirth for feminism, equality, relationships, marriage and the judicial system. If you are a Pluto in Libra individual, you were incarnated in this lifetime to learn lessons surrounding balance, justice and the true meaning of “me vs. we” . Eager to connect while still doing the most to stay in control, this generation of individuals resembles the “middle child” syndrome, in the sense that they’re deeply aware of what it feels like to be overlooked… or worse, coerced into settling for the shorter end of the stick. Pluto in Libra natives have most certainly mastered the art of relatability, but don’t get twisted—their powers of persuasion and knack for negotiating are incredibly subtle, borderlining mesmerism thanks to the influence of Pluto, of course.

Pluto’s journey through Libra could’ve also instilled the unconscious need to people-please, resulting in a loss of the self. This, in turn, evoked shadowy resentment and projections, if not the need to avoid relationships entirely. This generation also witnessed the upheaval that came with the spike of divorce; hence their indecision towards commitment and compromise. On another note, this was the era of relationship taboos, such as living together and/or getting pregnant before marriage. The Pluto in Libra generation knew from a very young age that there was no such thing as “happily ever after.” So much so, those born with this generational placement are more likely to test the longevity of their connections by rocking the boat from time to time.



Equal Rights Amendment passed in both houses of Congress

Margaret Thatcher became the first female Prime Minister

The end of the Vietnam War

Supreme Court case of Roe v. Wade

The premiere of TV shows like Charlie’s Angels, Wonder Woman and Three’s Company

The Gay Liberation Movement

The Sex Discrimination and Equal Pay Acts

Pluto in Scorpio: Millennials (1983-1995)

A personification of the shadowy Underworld, it’s no wonder those born under the Pluto in Scorpio generation exude an enormous amount of passion and intensity. Perhaps it’s a combination of growing up on movies like Matilda and The Lion King— where protagonists pierce through the darkness, transmuting their pain into power —and their impenetrable psychic radar, serving as a life-long lie detector. Is this Plutonian paranoia? To say these individuals are suspicious of others would be putting it lightly, but they know that you know that they know. The fear of abandonment and betrayal unconsciously haunts the Pluto in Scorpio native, but this is precisely where this generation is meant to rise from the ashes like a phoenix (and transcend the trauma of previous generations).

Incarnating to this lifetime amidst one of the most tragic phenomenons (HIV/AIDS) of the 20th century, the energy signature of death, power and sex became rooted in the collective psyche. This and similar themes of decay and destruction evoked a yearning for answers, specifically regarding the mysteries of the universe. Growing up with a sixth sense is inevitable when you’re surrounded by unspoken truths, which is why many Pluto in Scorpio individuals found solace through the dark arts. If they weren’t waiting for their parents to leave the house to experiment with the Ouija Board, they were exchanging words with their crush over AIM, and expressing themselves through buddy icons . Chokers, underground raves and the grunge era, the goth/emo aesthetic is more complex than we realize. These individuals were specifically born to trigger the world around them, mirroring subconscious themes of fear, pain, resentment and sexuality.

The rise of sexually transmitted diseases like HIV/AIDS

Freddie Mercury, dies from AIDS

The premiere of TV shows like 90210 and Are You Afraid of the Dark?

AOL launched its first instant-messaging service

The Murder trials of O.J. Simpson

The suicide of Kurt Cobain

Rwanda’s Genocide and Civil War, leaving an estimated of 500,000 people killed.

The World Trade Organization was created

The rise of African-American television: Family Matters , Martin , Fresh Prince of Bel Air , Living Color and Sister Sister , to name a few.

Pluto in Sagittarius: Generation Z (1996-2009)

These individuals are the epitome of #NoFilter , and with good reason. The phrase “too smart for your own good” is probably the best way to describe the Pluto in Sagittarius generation, but it comes with the turf when you’re born into an era of ugly truths. Fueled by larger-than-life Jupiter, this mutable fire sign’s idealism and lust for life becomes excessive, and magnified under the influence of polarizing Pluto. This is where the quest for the “bigger picture” became one’s demise, as the answer to endless inquiries were quickly sought after via the Internet. This, in turn, led to a dependency and compulsive use of online services, not to mention the beginning of the Dark Web.

For Pluto in Sagittarius, there is no such thing as too much information, and that in itself speaks volumes. Incarnating on the brink of an entire millennium, surrounded by artificial intelligence and robot toys like Furby and Tamagotchis, this generation of individuals always knew deep down inside that the truth really was out there. Observing their older Pluto-in-Scorpio siblings in action made the shadowy unknown all the more intriguing, with the exception that they secretly revel in the adventure of every experience. This insatiable need to explore new realms of possibility and hope, however, is also a result of the shocking upheaval brought on by the early 2000s , such as the unforgettable tragedy of September 11. So, when considering the collective lessons of Pluto, this generation’s triggering point stems from their audacity to question the “source,” academically, religiously and/or politically speaking.