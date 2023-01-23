Green comet to appear for first time in 50,000 years, as Eagles host NFC Title game

As pointed out by 94WIP caller Anthony on today's Midday Show with Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie, there is a green comet coming over the next few days for the first time in 50,000 years, a good omen as the Eagles get ready to host the NFC Championship game on Sunday afternoon.

Of course, we had to fact check Anthony, but he was right. There is a green-hued comet set to "swing through Earth's neighborhood" in the coming days, according to the New York Post .

The comet will apparently make its closest approach on Thursday, February 2nd, four days after the Eagles (hopefully) beat the 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVII on February 12th in Arizona. It may be visible before then with a pair of binoculars.

The comet, according to the New York Post, is likely the be "faintly visible" from the Northern Hemisphere at 26.4 million miles away from Earth.

Listen live to 94WIP via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker