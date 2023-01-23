Read full article on original website
Related
iOS 16.3 is out now. Here are the new features coming to your iPhone.
Apple released the latest major update to its iOS 16 operating system.
PC Magazine
Set It and Forget It? 5 iPhone Settings You Should Check Right Now
Year after year, Apple rolls out new features and settings for its iPhones, adding more customization options that change how we use our phones. The start of a new year is a good time to review those settings. Do you really need notitications from that particular app? Want to revoke location access from a certain someone? Take a few minutes to peruse these settings and make sure you're getting the most out of your iPhone.
Digital Trends
My iPhone 14 Pro camera is ruined, and it’s all Apple’s fault
Every year, Apple touts the iPhone as having an incredible camera system — and, yes, the hardware is certainly impressive. The iPhone 14 Pro has the latest advancements that Apple offers in terms of camera upgrades, including a huge jump to a 48MP main camera with pixel-binning technology (four su-pixels to make up one larger pixel), a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, faster night mode, and more. Again, on the hardware front, the iPhone 14 Pro camera looks impressive. And it is!
9to5Mac
Advanced Data Protection has created a problem for HomePods, here’s how to fix it
In December, Apple launched a big expansion of its end-to-end encryption for iCloud in the US with the feature rolling out worldwide with iOS 16.3. As it turns out, Apple has shared there’s a HomePod bug where they can’t be set up or updated if Advanced Data Protection has been enabled and the smart speaker isn’t running at least HomePod software 16.2. Fortunately, there are two ways to fix it, here’s how.
The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life
A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
Millions of iPhone owners urged to check ‘hidden mode’ that can keep you safe
YOUR iPhone has a special mode that can help to keep you safe online. It's used to defend yourself when you think you're being targeted by hackers. Being victimised by hackers is very serious, and it's not always easy to know what to do. But cyber-experts have urged iPhone owners...
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Most iPhone owners don’t know about three secret apps hidden on your phone
YOUR iPhone has several hidden apps tucked away – and you may have missed them. We've picked out three that are more secret than the average app, but are handy all the same. There's a handy Field Test trick that helps you find the best mobile signal. You can...
How to clear cache on your iPhone to speed up your device
Clearing your data, cache and cookies in your iPhone settings will automatically improve your phone's performance to get the results you want. Here's how to do it.
Apple Insider
Apple issues watchOS 9.3 update for Apple Watch
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The public release of watchOS 9.3 includes bug fixes and under-the-hood improvements for the Apple Watch — and it's now available to everybody. Apple Watch users can update watchOS by opening the iOS...
9to5Mac
Watch iFixit tear down the new MacBook Pro and test Apple’s official repair guides
IFixit is well known for taking apart just about every new Apple product, as the company specializes in providing guides to third-party repairs. However, this time, iFixit decided to test the official Apple repair guides by taking apart the new 2023 MacBook Pro that was just released. Is Apple’s repair...
9to5Mac
Kuo: Apple halts work on its custom Wi-Fi chip to prioritize 3nm Apple Silicon engineering
Apple is halting the development of its own custom Wi-Fi chip in an effort to direct more attention to Apple Silicon processors. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the “slowdown of processor upgrades” is a concern for Apple. Therefore, it wants to devote more resources to the development of 3-nanometer chips for Apple Silicon products.
9to5Mac
iOS 17 development in full swing, but don’t pay attention to this bogus rumor
Right on cue, Apple is ramping up development of iOS 17 and its other new updates coming this year. Apple has pushed updates to some of its open-source documentation referencing iOS 17, while the software version is also increasingly popping up in 9to5Mac’s analytics. On the flip side, there’s...
9to5Mac
Apple Search could be part of a ‘silent war’ on Google; could threaten Google’s ad business
There have been suggestions for years now that the iPhone maker is quietly working on an Apple Search service, to compete with Google. That idea is back in the news today, in a report suggesting that it could be one element of a three-part “silent war” on Google.
Gizmodo
iOS 16.3 Lets You Use a Physical Key for Added Security When Logging Into Your Apple Account
If you haven’t checked your iPhone yet, there’s an update rolling out today. The iOS 16.3 update is relatively minor but includes bug fixes and interface tweaks, support for the second-gen HomePod and its temperature sensors, and new wallpaper. There’s also an optional feature that adds extra security to your Apple ID by letting you use a physical security key to log into it in lieu of digital two-factor authentication methods.
iOS 17 leaks reveal massive changes coming to the iPhone 15
Apple is still hard at work ironing out the bugs in iOS 16, but hasn’t stopped the first iOS 17 leaks from surfacing less than a month into 2023. This Wednesday, LeaksApplePro shared a number of new details on HowToiSolve about the next major iOS release, set to launch this fall alongside the iPhone 15. We can’t corroborate any of this information, but LeaksApplePro does have a decent track record of spoiling Apple’s plans ahead of time.
Here are the security keys Apple recommends for iPhone, iPad, and Mac
The main new feature that arrived with iOS 16.3 and macOS 13.2 is support for physical security keys. For those that want to take security up a notch, you’ll need to pick up at least two hardware keys, but which ones to choose? Here are the security keys Apple recommends for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
9to5Mac
Apple drops COVID-19 test requirement, could WWDC expand in 2023?
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of companies around the world to change the way they work, and that includes Apple. However, as the situation is now more under control, Apple is changing its policies for employees again, who will no longer need to test for COVID-19 before going to the office.
iOS 16.3: Apple releases new iPhone update with major security changes
Apple has released a new update for its iPhone and other products, bringing major new security changes.The update includes a range of small new features and fixes for bugs and other problems.But the most significant update is the release of Advanced Data Protection and Security Keys for Apple ID – two tools that are unlikely to be used by many users, but could prove key for those at risk of attacks.Advanced Data Protection is a new feature that encrypts much more of people’s iPhone backups. Previously, most of those backups were not end-to-end encrypted, meaning that Apple, hackers or government agencies...
9to5Mac
M2 Pro and M2 Max benchmarked against every other current Apple Silicon chip
The new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are so powerful that most reviewers said that they are actually overkill for most Mac owners, even most of those doing video work. A new benchmark ranking shows how the machine stacks up against every other current Apple Silicon chip, from the A14 Bionic to the M1 Ultra (which still smokes the M2 Pro) …
Comments / 0