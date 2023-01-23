ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Law enforcement prepared for possible Tyre Nichols protests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies throughout Nashville and Tennessee have expressed their readiness for any upcoming protests in connection to the Tyre Nichols investigation. Protests and marches are expected to take place in Memphis, and possibly in Nashville, in response to the investigation and the bodycam footage...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

5 Memphis officers indicted in Tyre Nichols' death

A vigil was held at a skatepark in Memphis to remember Tyre Nichols on the day the five officers accused of beating him were arrested. Many parents voiced their opinion at a meeting to discuss the new third grade retention law. Teen arrested after shooting after school fight. Updated: 59...
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

President Biden, Gov. Lee issue statements on Tyre Nichols’ death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - President Joe Biden, Gov. Bill Lee and Nashville Mayor John Cooper issued statements on Thursday about the Tyre Nichols’ death and officer arrests in Memphis. Five former Memphis police officers were arrested on Thursday in connection with Nichols’ death. Here’s the full statement from...
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Tyre Nichols’ mom speaks at Memphis vigil

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Activists, community leaders and family spoke at a vigil held in Memphis Thursday night for Tyre Nichols. The vigil was at a skatepark since his family said he loved to skateboard. They also said he enjoyed photography and sunsets and was overall a good kid. They...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy