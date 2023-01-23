ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSAV News 3

FDA panel to consider annual COVID-19 vaccine shots

By The Hill, Joseph Choi
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dHwfC_0kOTe5v000

(The Hill) – The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) advisory panel on vaccines is set to consider an annual schedule for the coronavirus vaccine, akin to how flu vaccines are administered, when it meets this week.

The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) will meet Thursday to discuss how to simplify and streamline the COVID-19 vaccination process, including the composition of coronavirus vaccines and the recommended scheduling for these shots.

The rapid evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, resulting in variants with an improved ability to escape immune protection, means that “periodically updating the composition of COVID-19 vaccines as needed,” as was done with the updated bivalent booster, requires consideration, according to panel documents posted Monday.

The panel said it anticipates evaluating the composition of the COVID-19 vaccine annually in June and making a recommendation for the following year — though it acknowledged the difficulties of mounting a globally coordinated vaccine recommendation.

“FDA anticipates conducting an assessment of SARS-CoV-2 strains at least annually and to engage VRBPAC in about early June of each year regarding strain selection for the fall season,” the VRBPAC documents said.

While acknowledging that COVID-19 and the flu are not identical, VRBPAC said the deployment of the bivalent COVID-19 boosters, created to target both the ancestral strain of the virus as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, was “analogous” to annual flu vaccinations.

The committee will also consider transitioning to a simplified immunization schedule in which a two dose series of vaccines is given to young children, older adults and immunocompromised individuals while everyone else is given a single dose.

And it will look at whether to move to using the same vaccine composition for all vaccine shots in a series. Under current FDA guidance, the updated bivalent boosters are authorized for individuals who have completed their primary COVID-19 vaccinations, which are geared towards the ancestral strain of the virus.

“This simplification of vaccine composition should reduce complexity, decrease vaccine administration errors due to the complexity of the number of different vial presentations, and potentially increase vaccine compliance by allowing clearer communication,” the panel said.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

FDA issues guidance to reduce lead exposure in baby food

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has released new guidelines for the amount of lead that can be in processed food for babies and small children under the age of 2, a move the agency says would result in significant reductions in the exposure to the toxic metal.
WSAV News 3

Savannah bank robber arrested after second offense

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A “repeat offender” is being charged with bank robbery after admitting he robbed a Savannah bank. This comes just seven years after he was convicted of a prior bank robbery. Shawn Kelly, 45, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to one count of bank robbery. Kelly admitted to the crime saying he […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Alex Murdaugh greets jury pool during second day of selections

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh greeted a pool of potential jurors Tuesday morning as the second day of selections began inside a Colleton County courtroom. The fourth and final group of prospective jurors arrived at the courthouse to answer questions from Judge Clifton Newman as he worked to sift out those […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Judge approves settlement between Murdaugh estate and Beach family

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A settlement between the family of Mallory Beach and the estate of Alex Murdaugh’s murdered wife Maggie Murdaugh is now official. The deal brings to an end the civil lawsuit against the estate filed by the Beach family connected to the boat crash back in 2019 that killed Mallory. Maggie’s […]
WSAV News 3

Georgia Southern student injured in Statesboro apartment shooting

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A student at Georgia Southern University was injured in a shooting late Wednesday night, according to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD). On Jan. 25, officers responded to 111 South Apartments on Rucker Lane on reports of a man shot. Upon arrival, police located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Georgia man located after damaged vehicle found at Blue Ridge Parkway overlook in NC, officials say

BREVARD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A search for a missing Georgia man was found Thursday after his damaged vehicle was found parked at a Blue Ridge Parkway overlook in North Carolina, according to the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 1:21 p.m. search crews located 39-year-old Osha Ray Berry, Berry was in a remote […]
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
WSAV News 3

Teen injured in Amaranth Avenue shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A teenager was injured Tuesday in a shooting on Amaranth Avenue. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the 15-year-old sustained a wound to the leg, believed to be non-life-threatening. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. There is no word yet on any suspects. Anyone with information on […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Food trucks fuel journalists covering Murdaugh trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) – An army of journalists and trial watchers have descended on the small town of Walterboro as Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial continues. The disbarred attorney is accused of murder in the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, who were found shot to death near dog kennels at […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WSAV News 3

5 Savannah and Richmond Hill students nominated as US Pres. Scholars

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some local high schoolers have been recommended for one of the nation’s highest honors, the United States Presidential Scholars Program. The program recognizes and honors some of America’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. Five students in Savannah and Richmond Hill have been nominated to represent their districts as United States […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

As egg prices soar, local businesses feel the impact

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Egg prices are hurting just about everyone’s pockets, including bakery and restaurant owners.  According to NBC, the national average cost of eggs has doubled in the last two years, with prices climbing to almost $10. Owner of Unforgettable Bakery in Savannah, Belinda Baptiste, says she has felt the pinch. “Can’t get […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy