Lady Horns Win Back-to-Back District Games
SMYER, TX – The Lockney Lady Horns (19-9, 6-4) played the Smyer Lady Cats (6-22, 0-10) on Wednesday in a district matchup. Lockney started the first quarter with aggression and was able to gain the lead, 17-10. The Lady Horns started to pull away in the second quarter as...
Lady Winds Win Over New Deal on Wednesday
NEW DEAL, TX – The Floydada Lady Winds (14-11, 5-5) played the New Deal Lady Lions (13-14, 4-6) in a district matchup on Wednesday. It was a slow start offensively for the Lady Winds, as New Deal had the lead after the first quarter, 10-7. Floydada would start the...
Floyd County District Battle on Friday
FLOYDADA, TX – The #14-ranked Floydada Whirlwinds (25-5, 7-1) will host the Lockney Longhorns (11-11, 3-5) for a district matchup on Friday. Lockney won their last game against Smyer 61–48. Floydada was victorious in their last game as they won 105–75 over the #15 New Deal Lions.
Battle of Ranked Teams Ends With Whirlwinds Victorious
NEW DEAL, TX – The #14-ranked Floydada Whirlwinds (25-5, 7-1) traveled to play the #15-ranked New Deal Lions (17-7, 5-3) on Wednesday. From the opening tip, the Whirlwinds were able to apply pressure to the Lions and go on a run to open the game up. The Whirlwinds had...
Longhorns With Late Game Surge to Win Over Smyer
SMYER, TX – The Lockney Longhorns (11-11, 3-5) traveled to play the Smyer Bobcats (5-20, 3-5) on Wednesday in a district game. Lockney’s defense held the Bobcats to seven points in the first quarter, and the Longhorns lead 15-7. Smyer would outscore Lockney in the second quarter, but...
Lorenzo vs. Crosbyton game ends in brawl caught on video
UPDATE, Jan. 27: The UIL District Executive Committee has suspended the Lorenzo and Crosbyton basketball teams for one game after a basketball game Wednesday night ended in a “bench clearing fight” on the court. Both schools were scheduled to play tonight. Lorenzo was set to play at Borden...
Ingraham and West Texas Collective Perform This Weekend
LOCKNEY, TX – Live music returns to Floyd County this weekend. Charlie Ingraham will be on stage Friday night at the Old Maroon Saloon (615 U.S. 70 next to Dollar General), and West Texas Collective will perform on Saturday Night. The Old Maroon Saloon is also looking for musicians...
Weather related announcements for Wednesday, January 25
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Lubbock ISD said: Classes are on a two-hour delay … Wednesday, January 25 due to the increased likelihood of icy roadways, parking lots, and sidewalks on our campuses. School start times will be adjusted as follows: elementary schools will begin at 9:45 a.m., middle schools will begin at 10:20 a.m., and high schools will begin at 10:15 a.m. Buses will run on a two-hour delay schedule.
Record breaking snowfall for today’s date
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock set a new snowfall record for today’s date reporting a total of 7 inches from the Lubbock airport. The previous record was 2.9 inches set in 1961. The all-time record for Lubbock snowfall in a single day still stands at 11.4 inches back on...
Lubbock’s New Family Owned Restaurant Is In An Unexpected Place
Being part of a family-owned business is a beautiful experience. Challenging, at times maddening, but incredibly, deeply rewarding. I know, because my family and I have all put sweat equity into our family business. I have profound respect for other Lubbock folks who do the same. The Watering Hole at...
Shelby Mac Leaving KAMC: Where Is the Lubbock Meteorologist Going?
Shelby Mac has been responsible for bringing all the latest daily weather updates to Lubbock residents. And she has done an excellent job considering the difficulty of the task. But now, Shelby Mac announced she is leaving KAMC News in January 2023 for an exciting opportunity. The news naturally surprised her viewers, who now want to know if she will remain in Lubbock. Here’s what the meteorologist said about her departure from KAMC News.
Destiny Returns to Wolfforth
A version of this story ran in the January / February 2023 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
Texas snow: Raw dashcam video from Lubbock
Heavy snow was falling in West Texas early Tuesday morning. Here's driving video from Lubbock.
15-year-old indicted after homicide at mobile home park in Randall County
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A 15-year-old has been indicted in Randall County District Court in relation to a November 2022 homicide at a mobile home park that left two individuals dead. According to documents filed in the 251st Judicial District Court for Randall County, Texas on Wednesday, 15-year-old Chris Knight has been charged with […]
Portales student airlifted to Lubbock hospital after school bus crash involving 18-wheeler
PORTALES, New Mexico (KVII) — A Portales Municipal Schools student was airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock after a school bus crash involving an 18-wheeler. According to Superintendent Johnnie Cain, the bus full of students collided with an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning on SR 236, also known as Bethel Highway, at South Roosevelt Road T.
TxDOT responds after Lubbock businesses say they are losing customers with 19th Street construction delays
Local businesses in Lubbock are feeling the impact of construction delays on 19th Street, with many reporting a decline in customers.
Fresh on the Market: A Cozy North Lubbock Home with a Large Property
If you've been waiting for a great family home in North Lubbock to hit the market, this house might be for you. It just went up on Zillow on January 26, 2023. Is is on a large piece of property that includes a shop in the back. Keep scrolling to take a look inside and see what the home has to offer.
Great Advice for Lubbock Drivers Parking Outside in the Snow
While there is a variety of great advice out there when it comes to handling Lubbock snow, there is one tip that I tend to see go unnoticed. You probably hear everyone go on and on about how to drive on icy roads, how to prevent your pipes from bursting, so on and so forth. But what about advice on parking your car outside in the snow?
Amarillo teen facing murder charges for the shooting of 2 victims in mobile home
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A 15-year-old is now facing a capital murder charge in Randall County for the shooting deaths of a man and woman in November. Court documents say Chris Knight, who was a family member of one of the two found dead, shot both Tyler Knight and Bethany Mullican in a mobile home.
Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness
In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
