Lockney, TX

floydcountyrecord.com

Lady Horns Win Back-to-Back District Games

SMYER, TX – The Lockney Lady Horns (19-9, 6-4) played the Smyer Lady Cats (6-22, 0-10) on Wednesday in a district matchup. Lockney started the first quarter with aggression and was able to gain the lead, 17-10. The Lady Horns started to pull away in the second quarter as...
LOCKNEY, TX
floydcountyrecord.com

Lady Winds Win Over New Deal on Wednesday

NEW DEAL, TX – The Floydada Lady Winds (14-11, 5-5) played the New Deal Lady Lions (13-14, 4-6) in a district matchup on Wednesday. It was a slow start offensively for the Lady Winds, as New Deal had the lead after the first quarter, 10-7. Floydada would start the...
NEW DEAL, TX
floydcountyrecord.com

Floyd County District Battle on Friday

FLOYDADA, TX – The #14-ranked Floydada Whirlwinds (25-5, 7-1) will host the Lockney Longhorns (11-11, 3-5) for a district matchup on Friday. Lockney won their last game against Smyer 61–48. Floydada was victorious in their last game as they won 105–75 over the #15 New Deal Lions.
FLOYD COUNTY, TX
floydcountyrecord.com

Battle of Ranked Teams Ends With Whirlwinds Victorious

NEW DEAL, TX – The #14-ranked Floydada Whirlwinds (25-5, 7-1) traveled to play the #15-ranked New Deal Lions (17-7, 5-3) on Wednesday. From the opening tip, the Whirlwinds were able to apply pressure to the Lions and go on a run to open the game up. The Whirlwinds had...
NEW DEAL, TX
floydcountyrecord.com

Longhorns With Late Game Surge to Win Over Smyer

SMYER, TX – The Lockney Longhorns (11-11, 3-5) traveled to play the Smyer Bobcats (5-20, 3-5) on Wednesday in a district game. Lockney’s defense held the Bobcats to seven points in the first quarter, and the Longhorns lead 15-7. Smyer would outscore Lockney in the second quarter, but...
LOCKNEY, TX
KCBD

Lorenzo vs. Crosbyton game ends in brawl caught on video

UPDATE, Jan. 27: The UIL District Executive Committee has suspended the Lorenzo and Crosbyton basketball teams for one game after a basketball game Wednesday night ended in a “bench clearing fight” on the court. Both schools were scheduled to play tonight. Lorenzo was set to play at Borden...
CROSBYTON, TX
floydcountyrecord.com

Ingraham and West Texas Collective Perform This Weekend

LOCKNEY, TX – Live music returns to Floyd County this weekend. Charlie Ingraham will be on stage Friday night at the Old Maroon Saloon (615 U.S. 70 next to Dollar General), and West Texas Collective will perform on Saturday Night. The Old Maroon Saloon is also looking for musicians...
FLOYD COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Weather related announcements for Wednesday, January 25

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Lubbock ISD said: Classes are on a two-hour delay … Wednesday, January 25 due to the increased likelihood of icy roadways, parking lots, and sidewalks on our campuses. School start times will be adjusted as follows: elementary schools will begin at 9:45 a.m., middle schools will begin at 10:20 a.m., and high schools will begin at 10:15 a.m. Buses will run on a two-hour delay schedule.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Record breaking snowfall for today’s date

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock set a new snowfall record for today’s date reporting a total of 7 inches from the Lubbock airport. The previous record was 2.9 inches set in 1961. The all-time record for Lubbock snowfall in a single day still stands at 11.4 inches back on...
LUBBOCK, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Shelby Mac Leaving KAMC: Where Is the Lubbock Meteorologist Going?

Shelby Mac has been responsible for bringing all the latest daily weather updates to Lubbock residents. And she has done an excellent job considering the difficulty of the task. But now, Shelby Mac announced she is leaving KAMC News in January 2023 for an exciting opportunity. The news naturally surprised her viewers, who now want to know if she will remain in Lubbock. Here’s what the meteorologist said about her departure from KAMC News.
LUBBOCK, TX
Texas Observer

Destiny Returns to Wolfforth

A version of this story ran in the January / February 2023 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
WOLFFORTH, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

15-year-old indicted after homicide at mobile home park in Randall County

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A 15-year-old has been indicted in Randall County District Court in relation to a November 2022 homicide at a mobile home park that left two individuals dead. According to documents filed in the 251st Judicial District Court for Randall County, Texas on Wednesday, 15-year-old Chris Knight has been charged with […]
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
FMX 94.5

Great Advice for Lubbock Drivers Parking Outside in the Snow

While there is a variety of great advice out there when it comes to handling Lubbock snow, there is one tip that I tend to see go unnoticed. You probably hear everyone go on and on about how to drive on icy roads, how to prevent your pipes from bursting, so on and so forth. But what about advice on parking your car outside in the snow?
LUBBOCK, TX
LoneStar 92

Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness

In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
LUBBOCK, TX

