Lady Winds and Lady Horns Face Off in District Action
FLOYDADA, TX – The Floydada Lady Winds (14-11, 5-5) and Lockney Lady Horns (19-9, 6-4) will battle in a crucial district game on Friday. The Lady Winds won their last game over New Deal 54–37. The Lady Horns defeated Smyer 56-28 on Wednesday. In their last matchup, the...
Lady Winds Win Over New Deal on Wednesday
NEW DEAL, TX – The Floydada Lady Winds (14-11, 5-5) played the New Deal Lady Lions (13-14, 4-6) in a district matchup on Wednesday. It was a slow start offensively for the Lady Winds, as New Deal had the lead after the first quarter, 10-7. Floydada would start the...
Battle of Ranked Teams Ends With Whirlwinds Victorious
NEW DEAL, TX – The #14-ranked Floydada Whirlwinds (25-5, 7-1) traveled to play the #15-ranked New Deal Lions (17-7, 5-3) on Wednesday. From the opening tip, the Whirlwinds were able to apply pressure to the Lions and go on a run to open the game up. The Whirlwinds had...
Lady Horns Win Back-to-Back District Games
SMYER, TX – The Lockney Lady Horns (19-9, 6-4) played the Smyer Lady Cats (6-22, 0-10) on Wednesday in a district matchup. Lockney started the first quarter with aggression and was able to gain the lead, 17-10. The Lady Horns started to pull away in the second quarter as...
Floyd County District Battle on Friday
FLOYDADA, TX – The #14-ranked Floydada Whirlwinds (25-5, 7-1) will host the Lockney Longhorns (11-11, 3-5) for a district matchup on Friday. Lockney won their last game against Smyer 61–48. Floydada was victorious in their last game as they won 105–75 over the #15 New Deal Lions.
Longhorns With Late Game Surge to Win Over Smyer
SMYER, TX – The Lockney Longhorns (11-11, 3-5) traveled to play the Smyer Bobcats (5-20, 3-5) on Wednesday in a district game. Lockney’s defense held the Bobcats to seven points in the first quarter, and the Longhorns lead 15-7. Smyer would outscore Lockney in the second quarter, but...
Farmers and Ranchers Gather for Annual Crop Conference
MUNCY, TX – Despite cold temperatures and snow on the ground Wednesday, more than 200 attended the 2023 Caprock Crops Production Conference at the Floyd County Friends Unity Center. The event, hosted by the Floyd and Crosby County AgriLife Extension offices, provided information ranging from best practices with cover...
Ingraham and West Texas Collective Perform This Weekend
LOCKNEY, TX – Live music returns to Floyd County this weekend. Charlie Ingraham will be on stage Friday night at the Old Maroon Saloon (615 U.S. 70 next to Dollar General), and West Texas Collective will perform on Saturday Night. The Old Maroon Saloon is also looking for musicians...
